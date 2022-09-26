Raquel Daniels’ biography: age, height, birthday, Twentysomethings

Raquel Daniels is a reality television personality, model and social media influencer from the United States of America. She came into the limelight following her participation in the Netflix reality show Twentysomethings: Austin, which premiered on 10 December 2021 and concluded on 17 December 2021.

Raquel Daniels was among the eight cast members of the reality show Twentysomethings: Austin in season 1. Since entering the show, her popularity on social media has gradually grown. She boasts a significant following on Instagram, where she shares her lifestyle pictures and endorses multiple brands.

Profile summary

Full name Raquel Daniels ‘Roxy’ Gender Female Date of birth 13 December 1995 Age 26 years old (as of October 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Eatonville, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Rodney Mother Tiffany Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Kamari Bonds School Orange County Public Schools University Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Profession Reality TV star, social media influencer Instagram @ohhh_raquel

Raquel Daniels’ biography

The reality TV star was born and raised in Eatonville, Florida, United States of America. She is an American national of African-American heritage. Her parents are Rodney and Tiffany. Raquel grew up alongside two siblings a brother named Rodney and a sister named Raelin.

After completing her high school education, in 2014, she went to Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. She graduated from the instituation with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre in 2019.

What is Raquel Daniels' age?

The aspiring American actress is 26 years old as of 2022. When is Raquel Daniels' birthday? She was born on 13 December 1995. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What is Raquel Daniels' job?

She is an aspiring reality TV star, model and social media influencer. According to her LinkedIn profile, she serves as information technology quality assurance at The Launchpad.

She came into the limelight after being featured in the Netflix reality TV show Twentysomethings: Austin. The show premiered on Netflix on 10 December 2021.

While on Twentysomethings, the reality star developed a close relationship with her castmate, Kamari Bonds. Kamari bonds and Raquel Daniels started spending more time together and got closer by the end of the season. They have been together for a while now, but are keeping their relationship under wraps.

However, at the beginning of the television show, Raquel Daniels was making connections with Michael while Kamari Bonds was seeing Abbey Humphreys.

The reality TV star is also popular on Instagram, with almost 90 thousand followers as of the time of writing. She majorly shares her fashion, lifestyle and modelling pictures. She also uses the platform to endorse various products, such as The Black Hair Experience and Conscious Apparel by Moye.

What is Raquel Daniels’ height?

Raquel Daniels from Twentysomethings is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

Fast facts about Raquel Daniels

Who is Raquel Daniels? She is an American reality television personality, model and social media influencer. Where is Raquel Daniels from? She was born in Eatonville, Florida, United States of America. How old is Raquel from Twentysomethings? She is 26 years old as of 2022. When is Raquel Daniels’ birthday? The reality star celebrates her birthday on 13 December annually. What is Raquel Daniels' zodiac sign? She is a Sagittarius. What is Raquel Daniels' height? She stands at the height of 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres). Who is Raquel Daniels dating? She has been dating her fellow Twentysomethings star, Kamari Bonds.

Raquel Daniels is a reality TV personality, model, and social media influencer from the United States of America. She gained immense popularity following her appearance in the Netflix series Twentysomethings: Austin. She has also worked with various brands, such as Conscious Apparel by Moye.

