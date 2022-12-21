Evan Goldschneider's bio: who is Jackie Goldschneider's husband?

Evan Goldschneider is best known as reality TV star Jackie Goldschneider’s husband. He is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, McDonough School of Business and a managing director at multiple corporations.

Evan Goldschneider has thrived in his career for more than two decades working with different corporations. He has been in a long-term relationship with Jackie, and they are raising four kids together. He is also gradually gaining social media fame with a significant audience on Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Evan Goldschneider Gender Male Date of birth 8 August 1974 Age 48 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Mother Mary Eline Father Michael E. Relationship status Married Partner Jackie Goldschneider Children 4 College Georgetown University McDonough School of Business, University of Michigan Profession Businessman, lecturer Net worth $7 million Instagram @evangoldschneider

Evan Goldschneider’s biography

The entrepreneur was in New York City, New York, USA, to his parents, Mary Eline and Michael E. Goldschneider. He is an American national of white ethnicity currently residing in New York City, New York, USA.

He undertook his undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1996. He later pursued further studies at Georgetown University McDonough School of Business, obtaining a master of business administration degree, specialising in finance.

What is Evan Goldschneider’s date of birth?

The American entrepreneur was born on 8 August 1974. Thus, Evan Goldschneider’s age is 48 years as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Leo.

What does Evan Goldschneider do?

He is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University McDonough School of Business. He is also a managing director at MWC group and Masterworks.io.

Evan boasts over two decades of work experience and has worked at multiple corporations. He began his career in 1999 at Credit Suisse, working as an analyst for approximately two years. He later joined JP Morgan Chase and worked as an associate between 2001 and 2003.

In 2004, he joined Risk Metrics Group as vice president and worked at the company for two years before joining Olympia Capital Management as senior vice president for about five years. He spent less than a year as a director of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and then became a partner at Beachhead Capital Management between 2012 and 2016. He was also a partner at Hawthorne Lane Capital Group for six years, between 2016 and 2022.

Besides his career in the corporate world, he is an internet personality with a significant following on Instagram.

What is Evan Goldschneider’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be approximately $7 million. Income from his established career in the corporate world has significantly contributed to his net worth. He also earnings from being a university lecturer.

How did Jackie Meet Evan?

Their first encounter was at Brother Jimmy’s BBQ restaurant in New York in 2003. The couple dated for a while before tying the knot in August 2016. They have been married for approximately seven years and have two sets of twins.

They welcomed their first twins, Jonas and Adin, in 2008, and their second twins, Alexis and Hudson, came in 2011.

Are Evan and Jackie still together?

Despite Evan Goldschneider’s cheating allegations, the couple remains an item. In an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa alleged that Evan was having an affair but could not prove it.

Jackie Goldschneider’s husband denied the claims when asked by his wife.

Fast facts about Evan Goldschneider

When is Evan Goldschneider’s birthday? The businessman marks his birthday on 8 August annually and was born in 1974. Which college did Evan Goldschneider attend? He went to the University of Michigan for undergraduate studies and later obtained a master's degree from Georgetown University, McDonough School of Business. What is Evan Goldschneider’s job? He is a university lecturer and a managing director at MWC Group and Masterworks.io. Are Jackie and Evan Goldschneider married? They exchanged wedding vows in 2016 and have been married for about six years. How many kids does Evan Goldschneider have? He shares two sets of twins with the TV personality. His children are Jonas, Adin, Alexis, and Hudson. How much is Evan Goldschneider worth? His net worth is alleged to be $7 million. How tall is Evan Goldschneider? He stands at 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Evan Goldschneider is famous as the husband of TV personality Jackie Goldschneider. He is a careerist, having worked with multiple reputable corporations, and is also an adjunct lecturer.

