Singer Yemi Alade joined the trending Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge and gave her fans something to talk about

She wore black net leggings and a baggy shirt and she moved her legs following the dance challenge

Her leggings were torn but she used it excitedly, however, her fans noticed it and laughed at her in her dance video

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, got the attention of her fans after she posted her version of the Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge.

Yemi Alade looks glamorous in her attire. Image credit: @yemialade

Her brother, Seyi Alade, joined her in the challenge as she wore an outfit that made her fans laugh at her. She wore a short skirt over black transparent leggings.

The music star combined the attire with a baggy shirt and did not notice that the torn part of her leggings was exposed as she jumped on the dance challenge.

Yemi and Seyi finished the dance part of the challenge before she chased him in the video she posted on her Instagram page.

Her fans ignored how she performed with the challenge, inspired by veteran singer Mike Ejeagha's song, and they focused on her torn leggings.

Yemi reacts to her torn leggings

The Mama Africa crooner noticed the comments about her leggings and she reacted:

"Lmao I'm too I'm patient with my hose! I always rip."

Watch Yemi's dance challenge below:

Reactions to Yemi Alade's torn leggings

Check out what Yemi's fans said about her dance challenge below:

@oluwatayo257:

"Shey Yemi Alade no see say her leggings don tear ni."

@olatunjiidowu1995:

"Yemi never still throw away this tear-tear leggings."

@happiness.igbinosa1:

"No, the net host is not torn. It is just the way it was made in case the person wants to urinate. I just say a funny comment."

@prettysophiagirl:

"I think the leggings are for content."

@ndumba40:

"Why she go dey wear leggings wey don tear."

Yemi Alade wears ravishing outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yemi turned heads as she shared some pictures of herself wearing a ravishing traditional outfit.

The blue and gold Ankara attire was combined with a plain black fabric which displayed her beautiful body.

She rocked her typical African hairstyle and mild makeup that complemented her beauty and her fans drooled over her.

