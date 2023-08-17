Meet Kelly Slater’s girlfriend, Kalani Miller, an entrepreneur

Kelly Slater’s girlfriend, Kalani Miller, is an American model, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. She gained immense prominence following her relationship with Kelly, a famous professional surfer. The duo has been in a romantic relationship for more than a decade.

Kelly Slater and Kalani Miller arrive on the Blue Carpet during the ASP World Champion Crowning Banquet at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Gold Coast, Australia. Photo: Kirstin Scholtz

Kalani Miller has been in the fashion industry for more than a decade, designing and selling swimwear. Raised in a family of surfers, she loves surfing and is passionate about painting. She is also an Instagram personality with a significant fan following. Here is a look into the life and profession of Kelly Slater’s girlfriend.

Profile summary

Full name Kalani Miller Gender Female Date of birth 25 July 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth San Clemente, California, United States Current residence Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Charlene Miller Father Jim Miller Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Kelly Slater College University of California Santa Barbara Profession Model, fashion designer, social media influencer Instagram @kalanimiller

Kelly Slater’s girlfriend's bio

She was born Kalani Miller to her parents, Charlene and Jim Miller, in San Clemente, California, United States. Kalani was raised alongside two sisters, Oleema and Hana, and a brother, Jason. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Her current residence is in Hawaii, United States.

As for her education, she went to the University of California Santa Barbara. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Communications.

How old is Kalani Miller?

The fashion designer is 36 years old as of 2023. She was born on 25 July 1987. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Kalani Miller’s occupation

Kalani is a fashion designer and model. She ventured into the fashion industry in 2010 alongside her sister Oleema when they launched Mikoh, a swimwear brand. Kelly Miller’s girlfriend is also a fashion model, fond of sharing her pictures on Instagram, showcasing different swimwear designs. Besides her profession, she is passionate about painting and surfing.

How did Kelly Slater and Kalani Miller meet?

Kelly Slater and Kalani Miller met in 2006 at the San Diego, California, ASR trade show. Kalani was working for Roxy, while Kelly was engaged with Quicksilver. Their romantic relationship began shortly after their first meeting at the trade show.

Are Kalani and Kelly still together?

The two are still together and have been dating for approximately 17 years. Asked in an interview whether they have plans for marriage, Kalani responded that she is hopeful they will marry, but they are currently focused on their careers.

Does Kalani Miller have a daughter with Kelly Slater?

The duo does not have any children in their courtship. However, from his previous relationship, Kelly has a daughter, Taylor Slater.

Kalani Miller’s height and weight

Kelly Slater’s girlfriend is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Kalani Miller

What is Kalani Miller’s age? Her age is 36 years as of 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 25 July every year and was born in 1987. Where does Kalani Miller come from? She is an Orange County native and currently lives in Hawaii, United States. What is Kalani Miller’s nationality? She is an American national. What does Kalani Miller do for a living? She is a model, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. Is Kelly Slater married? The professional surfer is not married. However, he is in a long-term relationship with Kalani Miller. Did Kelly Slater and Kalani Miller split? The couple has not called it quits and has been an item for proximately 17 years. Does Kalani Miller have a child? She does not have a child.

Kelly Slater’s girlfriend, Kalani Miller, is an entrepreneur co-owning Mikoh, a swimwear brand. She has been in a romantic relationship with the professional surfer since 2006. She loves travelling, surfing, and painting and resides in Hawaii, United States.

