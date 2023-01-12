Brain Jotter's biography: birthday, real name, family, net worth

Brain Jotter is a Nigerian social media sensation and comedian. He is best known for his comic videos. The comedian is also a brand influencer and has worked with many brands, such as Coca-Cola and The Shawn Exchange.

Brain Jotter began his career in comedy when he was in college. However, he made his breakthrough in 2020 when he began sharing short comedy skits on Instagram. He is famous across various social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Real name Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie Famous as Brain Jotter Gender Male Date of birth 5 February 1995 Age 27 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Owerri, Imo state, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Igbo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Mr Amuzie Relationship status Single College University of Lagos, Ghana National University Profession Comedian, social media sensation Net worth $50 000 Instagram @brainjotter TikTok @brainjotter YouTube BrainJotterComedian

Brain Jotter’s biography

He was born on 5 February 1995. What is Brain Jotter’s state of origin? His state of origin is Imo state, Nigeria. The internet sensation's real name is Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie. There is no information concerning Brain Jotter’s family; however, what is known to the public is that he was born into the Amuzie family.

What is Brain Jotter's tribe? The internet sensation is from the Igbo tribe. Concerning his education, he went to the University of Lagos, where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He is also an alumnus of the Ghana National University.

How old is Brain Jotter?

The social media entertainer is 27 years old as of 2023. When is Brain Jotter’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on the 5 February. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

He is a comedian, internet personality and famous YouTuber. He started having an interest in comedy during his school days. He started sharing comedy skits on Instagram in 2020.

Brain Jotter’s comedy videos are hilarious and have earned him immense fame on Instagram. He has over 2.1 million followers as of this writing.

His talent has enabled him to collaborate with other famous Nigerian comedians like Adegoke Ifeoluwa, Mark Angel, Viper The Wiper and Oluwadolarz. He was nominated for the Next Rated Comedian of the Year award at the 2021 Denisa Awards.

He is famous on TikTok with a massive following. Brain Jotter uses the platform to entertain his fans. The internet sensation has over 3.8 million followers, and his videos have reached over 26 million likes.

His fame has also extended to YouTube. He has a self-titled YouTube channel where he also shares the same content. Presently, he has over 702 thousand subscribers.

Brain Jotter is a social media influencer. He uses his Instagram to promote various brands, such as The Shawn Exchange, a digital asset vendor that purchases Bitcoins and gift cards.

What is Brain Jotter’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $50,000. He makes his wealth from his content creation and comedy careers. His comedy videos on Instagram and YouTube usually get many views. The comedian is also a social media influencer.

How tall is Brain Jotter?

The Nigerian YouTube content creator is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kg).

Brain Jotter is a Nigerian comedian and social media influencer. He is famous for his hilarious videos, which he shares on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. He started sharing his content on social media in 2020, and presently he is one of the comedians with a vast following across various social media platforms.

