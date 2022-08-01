BBNaija Ilebaye’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Ilebaye is a Nigerian professional lawyer, entrepreneur, model, and reality TV star. She shot into the spotlight after appearing in the Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) reality show which premiered in July 2022.

BBNaija Ilebaye was the fourth housemate to be unveiled among the 24 contestants in the reality show. Her real name is Ilebaye Precious Odiniya. She describes herself as a fun Gen Z who cannot stand boring people. She hopes to bag the grand prize of N100 million from the reality TV show.

Profile summary

Full name Ilebaye Precious Odiniya Famous as Ilebaye Gender Female Date of birth 2001 Age 21 years old (as of August 2022) Place of birth Nigeria State of origin Kogi, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Tribe Igala Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Lawyer, entrepreneur, model, reality TV star

BBNaija Ilebaye's biography

The BBNaija contestant was born in Kogi State in Nigeria and spent her childhood there. She is a Nigerian national of African ethnicity and comes from a Christian family. Regarding her education, she is a graduate of criminology and security studies.

How old is Ilebaye from BBNaija?

The rising reality TV star is 21 years old as of 2022. She was born in 2001. The exact date and month of her birth remain a mystery.

Why is Ilebaye from BBN famous?

She is a criminology and security studies graduate, entrepreneur, model and reality television personality. She has a clothing line called OI Clothing store, a Nigerian fashion line yet to be officially launched.

Ilebaye shot into the spotlight in July 2022 when she was unveiled as one of the contestants of Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up). The BBNaija contestant plans to bring fun vibes into Big Brother season 7. Generally, Precious doesn't like boring people and promises to bring all the Gen-Z spiciness to Biggie's house. She also says if it were up to her, Biggie's house would be a party 24/7.

The young entrepreneur also promises not to have s*x in Biggies' house. She is provocative, outspoken and a go-getter. Some of her hobbies include swimming, bowling and shopping.

Social media presence

The 21-year-old is active on various social media platforms. Since her entrance into Big Brother Naija season 7, her popularity has grown tremendously. Her Instagram account has over 51k followers at the time of writing. Her social media handles are as follows:

Who is BBN's Ilebaye boyfriend?

The actress is single at the moment. She doesn't believe in love and feels romantic relationships are all about pretence. However, she believes she can settle down with a responsible and hardworking man. Her last relationship ended because her boyfriend married another woman. According to her, he was boring.

Fast facts about Ilebaye

Who is Ilebaye from BBNaija? She is a professional criminologist, actress, model and entrepreneur. What is Ilebaye 's age? The Nigerian reality star is 21 years old as of 2022. What is Ilebaye from BBNaija's state of origin? She is from Kogi State. What is Ilebaye from BBNaija's full name? Her full name is Ilebaye Precious Odiniya. Who is Ilebaye dating? The BBN 7 contestant is currently single. Where does Ilebaye currently reside? She resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What is Ilebaye's nationality? She is a Nigerian citizen.

Ilebaye is among the 24 Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates competing for the grand prize of N100 million. She recently became an internet sensation after her entrance into the reality show, which premiered on 23 July 2022. Professionally, she is a criminologist, actress, model, and entrepreneur.

