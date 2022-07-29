BBNaija Bryann’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Brian Chkuwuebuka Chiji, popularly known as Bryann, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter behind hits such as Need Luvin, Longe, and Andale. He was recently announced as one of the 24 housemates of Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up).

Even though Bryann was a known personality, his entrance onto Big Brother season 7 has considerably increased his popularity. The musician hopes to stand out among the 24 contestants in the TV show and bag the ultimate prize.

Profile summary

Full name Brian Chkuwuebuka Chiji Nickname Bryann Gender Male Year of birth 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Nigeria State of origin Imo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter, reality TV star

BBNaija Bryann’s biography BBNaija housemate

The BBNaija housemate was born and raised in Imo State, Nigeria, but he currently resides in Lagos city, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national of black ethnicity and professes the Christian faith.

How old is Bryann from BBNaija?

The Big Brother Naija season 7 contestant is 24 years old as of 2022. He was born in 1998. His exact birth date is not yet known.

Why is Bryann BBN famous?

Bryann is a Nigerian singer-songwriter. He also recently became a housemate on Big Brother Naija season 7. He is in level 2 of the house with 12 housemates and competes against 24 contestants for the N100 million grand prize.

Bryann’s songs

The BBNaija contestant ventured into the entertainment industry in 2019 and has worked with different artists. So far, he has a single music album called Ileke and here are some of his known songs:

Need Luvin

Longe

Andale

Kerewa

Jetan

Shokoto

Jegede

Sarewagba

Arabanko

Juju

Bryann’s social media presence

The singer gained much social media attention after he became a participant in season 7 of Big Brother Naija 2022. He is active on multiple social media platforms, and the following are his handles:

Fast facts about BBNaija Bryann

What is Bryann’s real name? His real name is Brian Chkuwuebuka Chiji. What is Bryann BBN’s age? He is 24 years old as of 2022. What is Bryann’s state of origin? He comes from Imo State, Nigeria. Where does Bryann live? He resides in Lagos, Nigeria. Why is Bryann BBN famous? He is famous for being a musician. Additionally, he gained more publicity following his appearance in Big Brother Naija season 7. Is Bryann from BBN a singer? The BBNaija celebrity makes a living from singing and has released several songs. Who is BBNaija Bryann dating? The entertainer is currently not dating anyone.

Big Brother Naija season 7 commenced on 23 July 2022 and runs until 2 October 2022. The Nigerian reality TV show features 24 contestants competing for the N100 million grand prize. The show airs on Channel 198 on DStv and Channel 29 on GOtv, and it is sponsored by Pocket by PiggyVest and Flutterwave.

Bryann is a singer, reality TV star, and rising social media personality. He is a contestant in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7.

