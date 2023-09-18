Who is Pickle Wheat from Swamp People? Get to know more about her

Pickle Wheat is an alligator hunter and reality television personality from the United States. She came into the limelight after being featured in the History Channel's series Swamp People. She joined the show in season 12.

Pickle Wheat developed an interest in alligator hunting at a tender age. She was inspired by her father. She comes from a family with a long history of hunting for gators. Her great-grandfather was among the earliest alligator hunters in St. Bernard Parish.

Full name Cheyenne Nicole Wheat Nickname Pickle Gender Female Date of birth 21 September 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2028) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Poydras, Louisiana, United States Current residence Pierre Part, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Eddie Mother Missie Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Joshua Kippes Children 1 Profession Gator Hunter, a reality TV personality Instagram @cheyenne_pickle_wheat

Pickle Wheat's biography

The reality TV star was born Cheyenne Nicole Wheat in Podras, Louisiana, United States. How old is Pickle from Swamp People? She is 28 years old as of 2023. She was born on 21 September 1995. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Cheyenne is the daughter of Eddie and Missie Wheat. She grew up alongside her brother, James Wheat. Her father is an American entrepreneur and alligator hunter. He runs a family business, Wheats and Custom Calls.

Career

Pickle is a gator hunter and reality TV personality. Her father trained her in gator hunting. When Cheyenne is not hunting, she helps in the family business, making duck and turkey calls. She also ventured into the Cameo business.

The reality TV star gained more popularity after being featured in Swamp People show, season 12, which premiered on 4 February 2021. The show first premiered on 22 August 2010 and aired on the History Channel.

Who is Pickle Wheat dating?

Cheyenne "Pickle" Wheat is in a romantic relationship with Joshua Kippes. Joshua is an emergency medical technician in New Orleans, USA. The couple revealed they were expecting a baby in November 2022, and in April 2023, they welcomed their daughter, Maemi. Joshua has a son from his previous relationship.

The Swamp People star previously dated a fellow alligator hunter, Chase Landry, who is Troy Landry's son. They started dating in October 2020 and made it public on 25 October 2020. When and why the two split remains a mystery.

Fast facts about Pickle Wheat

Who is Pickle Wheat? She is an alligator hunter and reality TV star. When is Pickle Wheat's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 21 September. What is Pickle Wheat's age? The reality TV star is 28 years old as of 2023. What is Pickle Wheat's zodiac sign? She is a Virgo. Where is Pickle Wheat from? She hails from Poydras, Louisiana, United States. Who are Pickle Wheat's parents? Her father is Eddie, and her mother is Missie Wheat. Is Pickle Wheat married? No. She is yet to be married, but she is dating Joshua Kippes. Does Pickle Wheat have a child? Yes, she shares a daughter, Maemi, with her boyfriend Joshua Kippes. Why did Pickle leave Swamp People? Since she joined Swamp People season 12, the reality TV star has never left the show. She has been featured in the other seasons, 13 and 14.

Pickle Wheat is a reality TV personality and alligator hunter. She gained immense popularity following her appearance on the Hunter Channel's series Swamp People. She is a mother of one child and currently resides in Pierre Part, Louisiana, United States.

