BBNaija Sheggz’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Sheggz is a Nigerian London-based professional footballer, actor, and Instagram personality. He rose to fame after he appeared in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up), which premiered in July 2022.

Photo: @sheggzolu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

BBNaija Sheggz is among the 24 contestants in the 2022 Nigerian reality TV show. His real name is Segun Daniel Olusemo. He considers himself a hard worker, ambitious, down-to-earth, relatable, and smart. He looks forwards to having fun in the show and ultimately winning the grand prize of N100 million.

Profile summary

Full name Segun Daniel Olusemo Nickname Sheggz Gender Male Date of birth 14 November 1995 Age 26 years old (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Nigeria State of origin Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence London, UK / Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Actor, footballer, TV personality

BBNaija Sheggz’s biography

The BBNaija contestant was born in Lagos, Nigeria and spent his childhood in the city before moving to London, United Kingdom. He is a Nigerian national of African ethnicity and comes from a Christian family. The celebrity’s state of origin is Lagos State, Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How old is Sheggz from BBNaija?

The Nigerian sports personality is 26 years old as of August 2022. He was born on 14 November 1995. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Why is Sheggz BBN famous?

He recently attracted much attention when he made it onto the list of 24 Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) contestants. He hopes to be in the 72-day TV show and win the ultimate grand prize of N100 million.

Is Sheggz a footballer? The Nigerian celebrity plays for a football club in England. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury that has kept him out of the game since last year. Besides sports, he is an actor and had a role in a production directed by the famous Nigerian filmmaker Tola Odunsi.

What happened between Sheggz and Bella?

The two housemates are close and have been seen sharing cosy moments in the show. Occasionally, Sheggz calls Bella babe, but she insists on being called by her real name as the rest of the housemates call her. Their closeness has made many BBNaija fans speculate that the duo could end up being an item.

Sheggz’s social media presence

Sheggz is now a famous personality with a significant following on social media, especially Instagram. His fan following has gradually increased following his entrance into the reality TV show BBNaija season 7. Here are his social media handles:

Fast facts about Sheggz from BBNaija

What is Sheggz BBNaija’s real name? The reality TV personality's real name is Segun Daniel Olusemo. What is Sheggz’s age? He is 26 years old as of August 2022. What is Sheggz’s zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Scorpio. He marks his birthday on 14 November. What is Sheggz’s state of origin? He is from Lagos State, Nigeria. However, he is based in London, UK, where he practices his profession. Why is Sheggz BBN famous? He gained prominence following his announcement as a contestant in BBNaija season 7. Is Sheggz BBN a footballer? Yes, he plays football at a London-based football club. Who is BBNaija Sheggz’s girlfriend? The celebrity is currently single.

Sheggz is a professional footballer and actor. He is currently participating in the Nigerian reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7. He comes from Lagos State, Nigeria but is mostly based in London, UK.

READ ALSO: BBNaija Christy O's biography: age, state of origin, socials

Legit.ng recently published an article about BBNaija Christy O’s biography. She is a Nigerian entrepreneur, model, social media personality, and reality TV star.

Christy O’s real name is Christiana Oluwafunke Ojumu. She hails from Ondo State, Nigeria and is also known as the owner of Christie O Cosmetics. She recently gained publicity after being named one of the contestants in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7.

Source: Legit.ng