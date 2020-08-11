Do you know who Praise Nelson is? He is among the BBNaija Lockdown housemates. Praise is a certified Latin ballroom expert and he has won several competitions to the credit of his dancing profession.

The celebrity is not new to competitions; in 2015, he won an award after participating in the K-Pop World Festival in South Korea. This is one of his greatest achievements. Praise is also a fitness and personal trainer.

Profile summary

Birth name: Praise Tochukwu Nelson

Praise Tochukwu Nelson Date of birth: January 30, 1992

January 30, 1992 Age: 29 years

29 years State of origin: Enugu, Nigeria

Enugu, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Igbo

Igbo Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Profession: Dancer, reality TV star

Dancer, reality TV star Net worth: $50,000

$50,000 Instagram: @itz_praise

Praise Nelson's bio

The BBNaija 2020 contestant was born on 30th January 1992. His junior brother, Michael Nelson, is an actor, model, and dancer. He has a 20-year-old sister, Favour Nelson, who is a model and UI amputee.

Praise went to primary school in Enugu State and then joined Government Secondary School in Lugbe, Abuja.

He enrolled to study law at the University of Abuja in 2010, but he missed a semester exam while competing in the Maltina Dance All competition.

After the competition, he decided not to study Law anymore. He then enrolled in the Mobile Dance Academy in Jos, and he graduated in 2012.

After graduating from dance school, he ended up studying Mass Communication at the University of Abuja.

Career

Praise started dancing in 2020. In 2011, he took part in the Maltina Dance All competition alongside his family.

The celebrity was a member of the Pacific Stars dance group which was made up of five dancers. 2015 turned out to be his breakthrough year because the Pacific Stars dance group won the K-Pop dance competition that was organized for Nigerian youths to showcase their unique talents.

The competition was organized by the Korean Cultural Center under the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Praise works as a fitness and dance instructor at Ariya Dance Studio, Utako, Abuja. He is also the dance instructor at Funtaj International School.

Marriage

Who is Praise Nelson’s wife? Praise is not married yet, but he is engaged. He has been engaged for over one year now. He is committed to his relationship, and he and his fiancée have a son called Jamie.

Life in the Big Brother House

Praise was suspected of having sex with Ka3na, his fellow housemate, while the other housemates were asleep.

However, the recently evicted Ka3na rubbished these claims, saying that they did not have sex and that what they were doing could be described as aggressive cuddling.

How much is Praise Nelson's net worth?

According to the360report.com, his net worth is estimated to be about 50,000 dollars.

Other interesting facts about Praise Nelson

Here are some facts about the certified Latin ballroom expert:

His biggest achievement is winning the Korean Pop World Festival Changwon in 2015.

His words to live by are “Never stop striving for the best life can offer, it can only get better”.

The habit he has acquired during lockdown is making more time to read.

Praise Nelson is a certified Latin ballroom expert and a father of one. The BBNaija housemate is one of the 16 contestants left in Biggie's house.

