David Bromstad’s biography: age, height, partner, net worth

David Bromstad is an American interior designer and television personality. He rose to fame as the winner of the debut season of HGTV’s reality competition show Design Star in 2006. Bromstad has since appeared on several HGTV shows. He is also an artist and writes about design.

David Bromstad speaks on the 'Personal Reinvention to Home Renovation: How HGTV Finds Fresh Star Vehicles for Established Talent' panel on February 12, 2019. Photo: Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bromstad is a big fan of tattoos; his torso is covered in tattoos. He uses ink to express what he holds dear, including his support for the LGBTQ+ community, which he considers his family. He worked as a Disney animator before he joined HGTV and loves cartoons. He has tattoos of Mickey Mouse and Cinderella’s castle.

Profile summary

Full name David Reed Bromstad Gender Male Date of birth 17 August 1973 Age 50 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Cokato, Minnesota, United States Current residence Bal Harbour, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Diane Marlys Bromstad Father Richard Harold David Bromstad Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Television personality, interior designer, artist Net worth $2 million Facebook Instagram @bromco

David Bromstad’s biography

Bromstad was born and raised in Cokato, Minnesota, where he attended Wayzata High School. His mother, Diane Marlys, is half German and half Swedish, while his father, Richard Harold David, is of Norwegian ethnicity.

Who is David Bromstad’s twin brother?

David does not have a twin brother. He has three older siblings: two sisters named Dynelle Renne and Dyonne Rachael and a brother named Dean Richard. They have a striking resemblance with his brother, making many assume they are twins.

What is David Bromstad’s age?

Bromstad is 50 years old as of 2023. The American television host was born on 17 August 1973. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

David studied design in Sarasota, Florida. After college, Bromstad started his career as a Disney illustrator but later transitioned into interior design. He also launched a travel collection with Kipling North America, a branch of VF Sportswear Inc.

Bromstad gained national recognition and popularity through his appearances on HGTV. He first rose to fame as the winner of the debut season of the network's reality competition show Design Star in 2006. This victory led to his show, Color Splash with David Bromstad, which focused on his design work.

In addition to Color Splash, Bromstad has been involved in several other HGTV shows, including Color Splash Miami and My Lottery Dream Home. He helps lottery winners find and purchase their dream homes in the latter show. Bromstad is also a talented artist. He also creates artwork and has exhibited his paintings in various galleries.

What is David Bromstad’s net worth?

David Bromstad arrives at the AOL Build Speaker Series at AOL Studios In New York on February 3, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, David has an estimated net worth of $2 million. He reportedly earns $70,000 for each episode of My Lottery Dream Home. He still works as an interior designer, making much money designing Hollywood celebrities’ homes.

Who is David Bromstad’s partner?

Bromstad was in a long-term relationship with former police officer Jeffrey Glasko. The pair met at a singles event on Valentine’s Day in 2004 and were together for over ten years.

Bromstad has not had another high-profile relationship since they split and is presumably not in a relationship currently. He remains an outspoken activist for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion in the design industry.

FAQs

What is David Bromstad’s nationality? He is an American national born. Who is David Bromstad’s husband? Bromstad is not married as of 2023. Where is David Bromstad from? He was born and raised in Minnesota but currently lives in Florida, United States. What is David Bromstad’s height? He is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall. Does David Bromstad have a twin brother? No, he doesn’t have a twin. However, he resembles his elder brother Dean, whom people mistake for his twin. Does David Bromstad have a child? No, the media personality has no known children as of 2023.

David Bromstad is an American television personality famous for hosting design shows on HGTV. He is a great supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Bromstad shares a close relationship with his family, especially his brother Dean, whom he resembles.

Legit.ng recently published Travis Barker’s biography. Travis Barker is an American singer, songwriter, fashion designer, actor and record producer. He rose to fame as the drummer for Blink-182 and was ranked in the top one hundred drummers ever. He came from a relatively low-income family; his father was a mechanic, and his mother was a babysitter.

Although Barker was already famous due to his music career, he entered the mainstream pop culture spotlight because of his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. The pair started dating in 2021, went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, and engaged in October of the same year. They were married shortly after. Read more about their relationship and Barker’s life history.

Source: Legit.ng