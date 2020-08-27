Kaynette Williams' biography: Who is Blake Shelton's first wife?

Kaynette Williams was Blake Shelton's first wife and high school sweetheart. She is an American elementary school mathematics teacher who also worked as Shelton's road manager. What else is there to know about Kaynette besides her famous relationship, marriage, and divorce from the world-famous singer?

Kaynette and Blake. Photo: @blakeshelton

Source: UGC

While Williams had maintained a relatively low profile before her marriage to Blake, that all changed when she married and later divorced the star. Here is a glance at Kaynette's details.

Profile summary

Full name : Kaynette Francis Gern

: Kaynette Francis Gern Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: February 20th, 1973

February 20th, 1973 Kaynette Williams' age : 49 years (as of 2022)

: 49 years (as of 2022) Zodiac : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth: Ada, Oklahoma, United States

Ada, Oklahoma, United States Current residence: Kiowa, Kansas, United States

Kiowa, Kansas, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet and inches: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Marital status: Married

Married Husband : Cody Joe Sheck

: Cody Joe Sheck Parents : Fred Gern Snr and Kay Kast-Gern

: Fred Gern Snr and Kay Kast-Gern Siblings : 2

: 2 Profession : Elementary school teacher

: Elementary school teacher Net worth: $900,000

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Kaynette Williams' biography

The schoolteacher was born on February 20th 1973, making her 49 years old as of 2022. She was born in Ada, Oklahoma, USA, to Kay Kast-Gern and Fred Gern Snr and grew up alongside her two siblings, Orpha and Roggie.

Kaynette had an immense passion for music at an early age and even tried to make a career out of it though that did not work out. She later became an elementary school math teacher.

How did Blake Shelton and Kaynette Williams meet?

A selfie of Kaynette. Photo: @blakeshelton

Source: Facebook

The two were high school sweethearts and began dating years before their wedding in 2003. The two then got married in a small private ceremony held in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Blake sang a cover of Conway Twitty's Julia to Kaynette on their wedding day.

About three years into the marriage, the singer and his wife divorced. Kaynette stated that the primary reason behind their failed marriage was Blake's infidelity and what she termed as his 'inappropriate marital misconduct.'

A few months after the divorce, Blake confessed that he had fallen in love with fellow singer Miranda Lambert. The two began to date and got married in 2011. The marriage lasted for four years before the two eventually divorced in 2015.

Where is Kaynette Williams now?

Kaynette and Blake lived in Tennessee during their marriage. After the divorce, she returned to her native Oklahoma and resumed her teaching career. Did Blake Shelton's ex-wife remarry? She later fell in love and married Cody Joe Scheck, a renowned horse rider and world record holder for steer roping.

When asked about her decision to move back to her native state, Kaynette said she wanted to be away from her famous ex-husband. In a strange twist of fate, though, Blake and his then-wife, Miranda, moved to their new home in Oklahoma.

Kaynette did not like the possibility of living so close to Blake, so she moved to Kiowa, Kansas.

What does Kaynette Williams do?

Kaynette has built quite a reputation as a prolific math teacher and facilitator in Kansas. She even won some awards for her work. Education-wise, Williams has two bachelor's degrees: human science and finance. She has also worked as a host for numerous school competitions and programs.

Does Kaynette Williams have a child?

No, the elementary school teacher does not have a child, biological or adopted. Since her marriage to Cody, she has maintained a relatively low profile. As a result, not much about her is known in the public domain.

Kaynette Williams' net worth

According to Otakukart, Blake's ex-wife is worth $900,000 in 2022. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Height and weight

Kaynette is 5'6" tall (167 centimetres) and weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Interesting facts

Kaynette and Shelton. Photo: @popsugar

Source: Instagram

Here are some fascinating facts about Williams.

She attempted to sell her wedding gown for $700 through a friend's eBay account. However, there were allegedly no bids on the dress.

Kaynette was Blake Shelton's road manager when he first ventured into country music.

Her husband is a world-famous rodeo champion.

She has had three different last names in her life: Gern, Shelton, and Scheck.

She met Blake in high school. At the time, the famous singer was only 15 years old.

While she is best known for her marriage to Blake Shelton, Kaynette Williams has also achieved quite much in her teaching field. The numerous awards she has won are testament to her prowess as an elementary math teacher.

READ ALSO: Brigette Lundy-Paine's bio: age, gender, partner, career

Legit.ng recently published an article about Brigette Lundy-Paine, an American musician and actor. They have appeared in numerous films and television shows, the most popular being a Netflix comedy series known as Atypical.

Read on to learn more about Brigette's gender, childhood, career, education, partner, and other fascinating details.

Source: Legit.ng