BBNaija Doyin’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, famous as Doyin, is a professional medical radiographer and reality television personality from Nigeria. She rose to prominence following her participation in Big Brother Naija season 7, Level Up.

Doyin is among the 24 constants competing for the grand prize of N100 million in Big Brother Naija season 7. The reality TV show premiered on 23 July 2022 and is scheduled to run until 2 October 2022.

Profile summary

Real name Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David Famous as Doyin Gender Female Year of birth 1995 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Ondo State, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria State of origin Ondo State Tribe Yoruba Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Education University of Lagos (UNILAG) Profession Medical radiographer, reality TV star

Doyin BBN’s biography

The Big Brother Naija season 7 contestant was born and raised in Ondo State, Nigeria. Her real name is Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David. She is a Nigerian national and follows Christianity.

Concerning her education, she attended the University of Lagos (UNILAG), where she studied Medical Radiography.

How old is Doyin BBN?

The rising reality TV star is 26 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1995. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Why is Doyin famous?

Doyin is a professional medical radiographer and reality television personality. She came into the spotlight in July 2022 when she was announced as one of the Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) housemates.

The Big Brother Naija contestant plans to bring happy vibes with a bit of disrespect into Big Brother Season 7. She is big on loyalty, and she plans to ride or die for her friends and her man. She also hopes Big Brother Naija will help change the direction of her life. She said:

I find medicine incredibly boring, and I want to see if there is anything for me in the entertainment industry. Also, I just want to make more money than I'm currently making.

Doyin BBN’s social media presence

The BBN contestant is active on various social media platforms. Since her entrance into Big Brother Naija season 7, her popularity is increasing tremendously. Her TikTok account mainly contains lip-sync and comedy-related videos. Here are her social media handles:

Instagram : @officialdoyin_

: @officialdoyin_ Twitter : @OfficialDoyin_

: @OfficialDoyin_ Facebook :

: TikTok: @officialdoyin_

Fast facts about Doyin BBN

Who is Doyin in BBN? She is a professional medical radiographer and reality television personality from Nigeria. What is Doyin BBN’s real name? Her real name is Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David. Why is Doyin BBNaija famous? The reality TV star rose to stardom following her entrance into Africa's biggest reality show, Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up). What is Doyin BBNaija’s age? She is 26 years old as of 2022. What is Doyin BBN’s state of origin? She is from Ondo State. What tribe is Doyin BBN from? The rising reality star is from the Yoruba tribe. Who is Doyin’s boyfriend? The Big Brother Naija contestant is not dating anyone at the moment; she is single.

Doyin is a Nigerian certified medical radiographer and reality television personality. She gained popularity in July 2022 after being announced as one of the contestants of Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up).

