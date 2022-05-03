DStv packages in Nigeria: subscription prices and channels 2023

DStv is a leading satellite television operator in Africa. The MultiChoice-owned corporation is present in a number of African countries, Nigeria included. DStv packages in Nigeria give subscribers the freedom to settle for what they enjoy the most based on their financial capabilities.

Do you enjoy a wide range of high-quality channels? If yes, DStv has you covered. The broadcast satellite service allows you access to over 175 channels depending on the size of your pocket. In addition, different audio channels are included in each DStv package to meet the demands of different people.

DStv packages and their prices

Documentaries, music, movies, news and commerce, and sports channels are all available on DStv packages in Nigeria. However, you will have to pay a fee based on your tastes and preferences to gain access to them.

What are the DStv packages in Nigeria? Here are the DStv subscription prices in 2023, packages available in the country and their monthly subscription prices.

1. DStv Premium - N21,000 per month

This is the best bouquet for you if you prefer watching various entertainment programmes worldwide, with over 160 channels and 38 HD channels. The package includes the most channels of any in the country. Sports, Kids, TV shows, nonstop movies, news, documentaries, and so on are all available on these channels.

2. DStv Compact Plus - N14, 250 per month

Compact Plus is designed to provide users with a wide range of programmes. It's the cheapest way to access nearly all sports networks. The package also includes AM Showcase, award-winning documentaries, news, and commerce, among others. It offers more than 145 channels, including 30 HD stations.

3. DStv Compact - N9,000 per month

This boutique offers over 130 channels, including 20 HD channels. MTV, SuperSport 9, SuperSport 8, and SuperSport 7 are just a few of the noteworthy high-end channels. This pack is the best and most affordable for movie and entertainment buffs. Notably, all educational and children's channels are available. You can also watch WWE at any time.

4. DStv Confam - N5,300 per month

This is one of the nicest bouquets for those who can afford it. It contains 105+ channels, including 10 HD stations. It includes entertainment for the entire family and lifestyle, music, and documentaries. Sports fans can tune in to La Liga, Seris A, and the Europa League. In addition, there are many more children's films, dramas, and music available.

5. DStv Yanga - N2,950 per month

It is among DStv's most affordable bouquets. Yanga includes some of the country's most important networks, including Africa Magic Epic, M-Net Movies, and others. There are over 85 channels and 7 HD channels to choose from, including movies, kids, news, local and international music, and business.

6. DStv Padi - N2,150 per month

This is another inexpensive package that anyone can afford. It has about 45 channels, including one HD channel. Nigerian shows on free-to-air and Africa Magic networks are among the package's highlights. There are also channels for kids, movies, and educational programming. In addition, Blitz provides the best sports news for individuals who enjoy sports. Local and international news is also available.

DStv channels

To evaluate DStv subscription packages in Nigeria, you must first understand all of the stations available in each category. With this information, you can simply select the optimal package that includes the bulk of your favourite shows.

Nigerian channels only

Africa Magic Epic

Africa Magic Family

Africa Magic Hausa

Africa Magic Igbo

Africa Magic Showcase

Africa Magic Urban

Africa Magic Yoruba

HIP TV

ONMAX

POP Central

ROK

ROK 2

ROK 3

Sound City

Spice TV

Televista

Trybe

General entertainment channels

1 Magic

Africa Magic Family

Africa Magic Hausa

Africa Magic Igbo

Africa Magic Showcase

Africa Magic Urban

Africa Magic Yoruba

BBC Brit

BET

CBS Reality

Comedy Central

E! Entertainment

FOX

FOX Life

ITV Choice

Lifetime Entertainment

M-Net Africa

M-Net City

MTV

ROK 2

ROK 3

Televista

Trybe

Universal Channel

VUZU

WWE Channel

Telenovelas

EVA

EVA +

Star Life

Telemundo

Zee World

Movie Channels

Africa Magic Epic

B4U Movies

M-Net Movies Action

M-Net Movies Action +

M-Net Movies All Stars

M-Net Movies Premiere West

M-Net Movies Smile

M-Net Movies Zone

ROK

Studio Universal

TNT Africa

Documentary, lifestyle and educational channels

BBC Lifestyle

CBS Justice

CuriosityStream

Discovery Channel

Discovery Family

Discovery ID

Discovery TLC Entertainment

Fashion One

Food Network

NatGeo Wild

National Geographic Channel

Real Time

Spice TV

The History Channel

Sports channel

SuperSport 1

SuperSport 10

SuperSport 11

SuperSport 12

SuperSport 2

SuperSport 3

SuperSport 4

SuperSport 5

SuperSport 6

SuperSport 7

SuperSport 8

SuperSport 9

SuperSport Blitz

WWE Channel

News and commerce channels

Al Jazeera

Arise News

BBC World News

Bloomberg Television

CGTN News

CNBC Africa

CNC World

CNN International

EuroNews

Joy News

NTA parliament

Sky News

TVC News Nigeria

Kids and teens channels

Boomerang

Cartoon Network

CBeebies

Da Vinci Learning

Disney Channel

Disney Channel XD

Disney Junior

Jim Jam

Mindset

Nickelodeon

NickJr

Nicktoons

PBS Kids

Music channels

AFRO Music English

Hip TV

MTV Base

POP Central

Sound City

Trace Gospel

TRACE Naija

Urban TV

Local channels

Arewa 24

Ebony Life TV

Galaxy TV

NTA 2

NTA News 24

OGtv

ONMAX

WAP TV

Wazobia Max

HD channels

1 Magic HD

Africa Magic Showcase HD

Discovery Channel HD

Discovery Family HD

Discovery ID HD

Discovery TLC Entertainment HD

Maisha Magic East HD

M-Net Movies Action+ HD

M-Net Movies Premiere West HD

M-Net Movies Smile HD

M-Net West HD

Newzroom Afrika HD

Studio Universal HD

SuperSport 1 HD

SuperSport 11 HD

SuperSport 12 HD

SuperSport 2 HD

SuperSport 3 HD

SuperSport 4 HD

SuperSport 5 HD

SuperSport 6 HD

SuperSport 7 HD

SuperSport 8 HD

WWE Channel HD

Other channels

Adom TV

AIT

Channels

Clouds Plus

eTV Africa

Fiesta TV

K24

Lagos TV

Maisha Magic Bongo

Maisha Magic East

Missing Dominion TV

MiTV

Newzroom Afrika

NTA I

SABC News

Silverbird

TRACE Mziki

Wasafi TV

Religious channels

Day Star

Dove TV

Emmanuel TV

Eternal Word Television Network

FAITH

IQRAA

Islam Channel

Lumen Christi

SBN

TBN

TV Mundial (P)

European and Asian channels

CCTV 4

CCTV Entertainment

CGTN Documentary

CGTN French

China Movie Channel

Deutsche Welle

EuroNews French

EuroNews German

Hunan TV

Phoenix News and Entertainment

RAI International

RTPi (P)

Shanghai Dragon TV

TV5 Monde Afrique

Zhejiang TV

Audio channels

BBC African Languages

BBC World Radio 2

BBC World Service English

Channel Islam Internationale

DMX-70's Hits

DMX-80's Hits

DMX-90's Hits

DMX-Adult Contemporary

DMX-African Rhythms

DMX-Alternative Rock

DMX-Arias and Overtures

DMX-Beautiful Instrumentals

DMX-Blues

DMX-Campus Rock

DMX-Chamber Music

DMX-Cityscapes

DMX-Classic Jazz

DMX-Classic R&B

DMX-Classic Rock

DMX-Contemporary Instrumentals

DMX-Dance

DMX-Familiar Favourites

DMX-French Contemporary

DMX-Golden Oldies

DMX-Gospel

DMX-Groove Lounge

DMX-Hard Rock

DMX-House Party

DMX-Italian Contemporary

DMX-Light Classical

DMX-Love Songs

DMX-Metro Blends

DMX-Modern Country

DMX-Power Hits

DMX-Reggae

DMX-Smooth Jazz

DMX-Soft Hits

DMX-Symphonic

DMX-The Light

DMX-Today's Hits

DMX-Traditional Country

DMX-Trots Afrikaans

DMX-Urban Adult Contemporary

DMX-Urban Beat

DMX-Y2K Hits

Radio France Internationale

RAYFM

Rhythm

Star

TransAfrica Radio

Voice of America

World Radio Network

DStv customer care contacts

If you wish to reach the company for further queries, use the contact details below.

DStv WhatsApp: +234 908 236 8533

+234 908 236 8533 DStv USSD: * 288#

288# Tel: +234 803 900 3788

+234 803 900 3788 Email: dstvnigeria@ng.multichoice.com

dstvnigeria@ng.multichoice.com Twittter: @DStvNg

@DStvNg Facebook: DStv

You can also contact them via DStv chat. Just click the chat icon in the bottom right-hand corner of the website. If you have any other questions, the customer service team at DStv is always available to answer any queries you may have.

What is the best package on DStv?

All of the DStv packages and prices are reasonable and fair. Those who enjoy watching and learning about different events can opt for the DStv Premium package, which includes all the channels you will enjoy.

How much is the DStv monthly payment?

The prices for the DStv packages and channels range differently depending on the package you are purchasing.

What is the cheapest package on DStv?

The cheapest package in Nigeria is the DStv Padi which goes for N2,150 per month.

Can you compare DStv packages?

Absolutely yes. DStv has a variety of packages that offer different features and benefits. The Padi package is the most basic and affordable, offering over 45 channels. The Premium package has over 160 channels, with more sports, music, lifestyle, and family channels. You can select up to five packages to compare what channels are available and find your perfect match.

How much do you pay for DStv Explora in Nigeria?

The cost for Explora in Nigeria will vary depending on your chosen package. The cheapest package costs about N2,150 per month, while the most expensive costs N21,000 per month. You can explore the other packages and their prices on the official DStv website.

The above are the current available DStv packages in Nigeria. Importantly, make sure you check what content you will access before subscribing to your bouquet of choice.

