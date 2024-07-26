Victor Osimhen’s proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain has not progressed recently

The two clubs are reportedly some miles apart in reaching an agreement over the transfer fee

Fresh details have emerged on why the move has not gone through, aside from the cost of the deal

Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli were in negotiation over a deal for the transfer of Victor Osimhen, but discussions broke down, and the reason has now emerged.

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer, but it looks increasingly unlikely after Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal pulled out over the cost of the deal.

Victor Osimhen looks dejected during Napoli Vs Frosinone. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro.

Source: Getty Images

The contract renewal he signed in 2023 after winning the title, which had a release clause inserted, is seen as a wrong move by many, who believe it was to Napoli’s advantage.

PSG are also unwilling to trigger his £113 million release clause and offered to include a player to reduce the cost, but the discussion with Napoli has not progressed in the last few days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Why Osimhen’s move to PSG stalled

According to Le10 Sport, discussions did not continue due to disagreements over a fee, even though the Parisians agreed on personal terms with the forward.

Recent reports by L’Equipe claimed that another factor which made the deal go cold was head coach Luis Enrique, who does not see the Nigerian as his type of number nine.

It further stated that the Super Eagles star is a project of sporting director Luis Campos, who had signed and worked with the player during their time together at Lille.

Enrique needs to be convinced, and the inability to move on one of Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos is holding the club's hand from going through with the deal.

Meanwhile, the French champions are closing in on a deal to sign teenage midfielder João Neves from Benfica for a reported €70 million. This further indicates that finances may not be the exact problem.

Osimhen could consider Saudi clubs

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen could consider Saudi bids if the move to France does not materialise as he prioritises leaving Napoli this summer.

The Nigerian rejected multiple lucrative offers from the Middle East last year, admitting that the more he says no, the higher the offers, but he was determined to stay in Europe.

Source: Legit.ng