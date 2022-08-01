BBNaija Phyna’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Phyna BBNaija is a Nigerian commercial model, content creator, hype girl, and fashion entrepreneur. Phyna is one of the 24 housemates competing in the Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up), which premiered in July 2022.

Phyna is a content creator who has taken social media by storm. She also does standup comedy and has several rap songs. Her real name is Ijeoma Josephina Otabor. Phyna hopes to be the last one standing at the end of the reality show and emerge the winner of N100 million.

Profile summary

Full name Ijeoma Josephine Otabor Nickname Phyna Gender Female Date of birth 2 June 1997 Age 25 years old as of August 2022 Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Place of origin Edo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single College Auchi Polytechnic Profession Commercial model, content creator, hype girl, script writer, comedian, rapper, entrepreneur

BBNaija Phayna's biography

The BBNaija contestant was born in Lagos, Nigeria but grew up in Edo State, her hometown. Her father is called Moses Otabor, and her mother is called Gladys Moses Otabor. She grew up in a close-knit Christian family. She is a Nigerian national of African ethnicity.

Phyna attended Auchi Polytechnic for her tertiary education, where she attained a first-class qualification.

How old is Phyna from BBNaija?

The BBN reality TV star is 25 years old as of 2022. She was born on 2 June 1997. Her Zodiac sign is Gemini.

Why is Phyna famous?

She came into the spotlight after being announced as a contestant of Big Brother Naija season 7, Level Up, in July 2022. Before BBN, Phyna was a commercial model who started her career during her college days. She got signed by a modelling agency after school and started doing commercials.

She is also a content creator. In addition, she has made a name as a hype woman by the name Hype Priestess of Nigeria on Instagram. On top of that, she is a rapper, standup comedian, and fashion entrepreneur.

She considers herself jovial and doesn't like gossip. Although she is short-tempered, she does not hold grudges. Fixing household appliances is her hobby. She came to Big Brother to make a difference and promises fans ginger vibes, energy, and drama.

She revealed on the show that she was in a relationship that ended before she got into Big Brother House. She is currently single and does not think she will date anyone in the house. In week 2, she was nominated by Hermes (HoH) for eviction alongside Cyph, Phyna, Christy O, Khalid, and Amaka. She will know her fate on Sunday 7th August.

Phyna BBN's social media presence

Phyna BBNaija is active on social media. Her following has gone up since she entered Big Brother Naija. She is active on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. She is popularly known for her skits on TikTok, which she started making in 2021. Her Instagram account has over 95.5k followers at the time of writing. These are her social media handles:

Fast facts about Phyna from BBNaija

What is Phyna from BBNaija's full name? Her full name is Ijeoma Josephine Otabor. What is Phyna's state of origin? Her home state is Edo State in Nigeria. How old is Phyna? The BBN reality star is 25 years old as of 2022. Where was Phyna from BBNaija born? She was born in Lagos, Nigeria. Is Phyna from BBNaija dating? The reality star is currently single. Where does Phyna reside? She currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What is Phyna's nationality? She is Nigerian.

The Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) is heating up, and every contestant is levelling up. Phyna has brought her ginger vibes and cheerful personality, and fans already like her. Apart from winning the grand prize, she hopes to make a difference.

