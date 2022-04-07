Alex Unusual’s biography: age, height, net worth, is she married?

Who is Alex Unusual? She is a Nigerian-based Instagram model, social media influencer, and actress whose fame skyrocketed following her appearance in the Big Brother Naija TV reality television series.

The former BBNaija housemate posing for a photo in a grey background. Photo: @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

Today, Alex is a sought-after personality commanding a massive fan base across various social media platforms. As one of the housemates in the BBNaija show, she became the 3rd runners-up in the 2018 season.

Profile summary

Full name: Sandra Asogwa Amuche Alexandra

Sandra Asogwa Amuche Alexandra Nickname: Alex Unusual

Alex Unusual Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 15 February 1996

15 February 1996 Age: 26 years old (as of 2022)

26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Nsukka city, Enugu state, Nigeria

Nsukka city, Enugu state, Nigeria Current residence: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria

Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6' 2"

6' 2" Height in centimetres: 188

188 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 3

3 School: Lizzy International School

Lizzy International School College: Federal Government College

Federal Government College Profession: TV personality, actress, and model

TV personality, actress, and model Net worth: $150,000

$150,000 Instagram: @alex_unusual

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Alex Unusual's biography

Where is Alex Unusual from? The social media sensation was born in Nsukka city, Enugu state, Nigeria, as Sandra Asogwa Amuche Alexandra. She was raised alongside her three siblings. Sandra went to Lizzy International School in Enugu, Nigeria, graduating in 2006.

The Nigerian-based Instagram model posing for a photo wile sitting on a white coach. Photo: @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

Is Alex Unusual a graduate? Yes, she. After completing her primary education, she attended Federal Government College, FGC, and later obtained her West African Senior School Certificate, WASSCE.

What is Alex Unusual’s ethnicity?

She is a Nigerian national of black ethnicity.

What is Alex Unusual's age?

The reality television star was born on 15 February 1996. Therefore, she is 26 years old as of 2022. Her birth sign is Aquarius.

Career

Alex from BBNaija has proven to be a social butterfly who enjoys dancing and content creation. In January 2018, she joined the Big Brother Naija housemates and rose to fame after emerging as the 3rd runners-up.

Aside from the BBNaija show, she is a competitive content creator, and today, she boasts over 3.1 million followers on Instagram. On the page, she endorses various brands such as Shop Luxury, Patrick's Beauty Zone, Julyet Peters, Still Broke, and more.

Today, Unusual works with Nestle Nigeria Limited in Lagos as a model and brand ambassador.

What is Alex Unusual's net worth?

The Nigerian-based social media influencer posing for a photo leaning against the wall. Photo: @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

No verified sources state how much BBNaija's famous icon is worth, however, according to DNB Stories Africa, she has an estimated net worth of $150,000. She primarily earns her income from being a reality television personality, model, content creator, and social media influencer.

Is Alex Unusual married?

While the Instagram model has been relatively discreet about her love life, she was often spotted with the former BBNaija housemate Tobi Bakre. However, she trashed the rumours, stating that there was nothing going on between them.

In 2021, she almost got married to a man named Andre. However, she cancelled the marriage. She accused him of being a bully and violent man. He will hit her at the slightest provocation. Alex took to Instagram with a lengthy caption, explaining the reason behind the marriage cancellation,

I almost got married last year. I mean, I was proposed to but I chose me. I chose life.

He will hit me for disagreeing with him, for complaining about his late nights, for smiling for too long, for not making fresh meals three times a day, for wanting to go out with friends.

Alex Unusual's height

The Instagram model is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall.

Fast facts about Alex Unusual

She was born on 15 February 1996.

She was born in Nsukka city, Enugu state, Nigeria.

Her beauty and confidence stood out during her time on the BBNaija reality television show.

reality television show. She was the 3rd runners-up in the Big Brother Naija TV reality show in 2018.

TV reality show in 2018. She stands at the height of 6 feet 2 inches.

Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

She has three siblings.

Alex Unusual is a Nigerian-based former BBNaija housemate, Instagram model, and social media sensation. She is best known on Instagram for her photos.

READ ALSO: Ana Stowell's biography: age, height, college, where does she live?

Legit.ng has recently published an article about Ana Stowell. She is a rising social media sensation based in the United States of America. She is renowned for voice-over videos she often uploads on her TikTok account.

The TikTok star was born in 2001 in Florida, the United States of America. She attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando for two years and decided to take a year out from school to figure out what she wanted to do with her life.

Source: Legit.ng