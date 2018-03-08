Global site navigation

How to buy data on 9Mobile (Etisalat): Step-by-step guide for 2022
Guides

How to buy data on 9Mobile (Etisalat): Step-by-step guide for 2022

by  Kay Kolesnik Cyprine Apindi

9Mobile is a private telecommunications company in Nigeria owned by Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Ltd (EMTS). It started operations in the country in 2007. Over the years, it has studied the market needs and offers affordable data packages. All customers should learn how to buy data on 9Mobile to get the best deals.

How to buy data on 9Mobile
The 9Mobile logo. Photo: @9mobileNg
Source: UGC

Have you been wondering how to buy data on 9Mobile? The process is pretty easy, and this comprehensive guide will assist you in doing it within a split second.

How to buy data on 9Mobile (Etisalat)

There are several 9Mobile data plans to meet the needs of different people. People who browse most of the day use more data than those who use the Internet on their phones sparingly.

The guide below explains the process of getting your preferred 9Mobile data plan.

Step-by-step guide

Buying data on 9Mobile is pretty easy and barely consumes a minute. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to load data on 9Mobile.

  • Ensure you have recharged your phone because you need airtime to purchase data bundles.
  • On your phone, dial *200# and follow the menu options. *200# is the primary code to buy data on 9Mobile. If you are buying a standard plan, you can dial *917#.
  • Once you follow the prompts, you will access multiple plans. Choose one within your budget.

How do I subscribe for Etisalat data?

If your device is not activated with the company's internet browsing settings (APN settings), type the word Settings on your messages app and send it to 790.

This will not cost you anything. The company will send you its APN settings so you can activate Internet access on the network.

9mobile data plan
A man smiling while using a smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro
Source: UGC

Available plans

The company offers standard and smartpaks plans. Now that you know how to buy data bundles on 9Mobile, you should familiarise yourself with these plans.

Standard packages

There are multiple standard mobile Internet packages, as shown in the table below.

PackageCostValidity in days
500MB₦50030
1.5GB₦1,00030
2GB₦1,20030
3GB₦1,50030
4.5GB₦2,00030
11GB₦4,00030
12GB₦3,00030
15GB₦5,00030
40GB₦10,00030
75GB₦15,00030
125GB₦20,00030
1GB + Social₦5007
2GB + Social₦5003
7GB + Social₦1,5007
50MB₦501
100MB + Social₦1001
250MB₦2007
300MB + 300MB₦3001
650MB₦2001
1GB₦3001
1GB₦2001 (11 pm to 5 am)
3GB₦1,00030 (7 pm to 6.59 am)
7GB₦2,00030 (7 pm to 6.59 am)
225GB₦30,00060
75GB₦25,00090
425GB₦50,00090
165Gb₦50,000180
600GB₦70,000180
1TB₦100,000365

Smartpaks

The Smartpaks bundles are ideal for people who spend plenty of time on social media. Kindly note that terms and conditions apply.

Package Cost Time limit Apps allowed
Unlimited₦2002 hoursAny app
Unlimited₦5003 hoursAny app
Unlimited₦1,0007 hoursAny app
Unlimited₦2,50015 hoursAny app
Unlimited₦6,00040 hoursAny app
Unlimited₦11,00090 hoursAny app
50MB₦5024 hoursFB, Twitter, Instagram, Eskimi, WeChat, & WhatsApp
200MB₦1507 daysFB, Twitter, Instagram, Eskimi, WeChat, & WhatsApp
500MB₦35030 daysFB, Twitter, Instagram, Eskimi, WeChat, & WhatsApp
30MB₦501 dayWeChat, & WhatsApp only
300MB₦1507 daysWeChat, & WhatsApp only
500MB₦40030 daysWeChat, & WhatsApp only

NB: The plans above are subject to revision by the company as it deems fit. The company may also run other special offers throughout the year.

The code to buy data on 9Mobile, i.e. *200# can also be used to access other services, including checking your balance.

Is 9mobile in Nigeria?

Yes, 9mobile is in Nigeria and is among the leading telecommunications networks. The company has millions of subscribers because it has affordable call tariffs and data packages.

What is the difference between Etisalat and 9Mobile?

There is no difference between Etisalat and 9Mobile. Etisalat is the former name of the company. After undergoing a crisis, the owners rebranded it to 9Mobile.

How can I talk to a 9Mobile customer care agent?

You can contact the company using the contact details below.

  • Call: 200 (subscribers)/ 08090000200 (other networks)/ +2348090000200 (outside Nigeria)
  • WhatsApp: 09092000192
  • Telegram: 09092000192
  • Email address: care@9mobile.com.ng

How can I buy data on 9Mobile?

You can purchase data using the 9Mobile data plan code, i.e. *200#, and follow the prompts.

Learning how to buy data on 9Mobile is important for all network users. You can get affordable bundles to enable you browse whenever you wish.

