How to buy data on 9Mobile (Etisalat): Step-by-step guide for 2022

9Mobile is a private telecommunications company in Nigeria owned by Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Ltd (EMTS). It started operations in the country in 2007. Over the years, it has studied the market needs and offers affordable data packages. All customers should learn how to buy data on 9Mobile to get the best deals.

The 9Mobile logo. Photo: @9mobileNg

Have you been wondering how to buy data on 9Mobile? The process is pretty easy, and this comprehensive guide will assist you in doing it within a split second.

How to buy data on 9Mobile (Etisalat)

There are several 9Mobile data plans to meet the needs of different people. People who browse most of the day use more data than those who use the Internet on their phones sparingly.

The guide below explains the process of getting your preferred 9Mobile data plan.

Step-by-step guide

Buying data on 9Mobile is pretty easy and barely consumes a minute. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to load data on 9Mobile.

Ensure you have recharged your phone because you need airtime to purchase data bundles.

On your phone, dial *200# and follow the menu options. *200# is the primary code to buy data on 9Mobile. If you are buying a standard plan, you can dial *917#.

Once you follow the prompts, you will access multiple plans. Choose one within your budget.

How do I subscribe for Etisalat data?

If your device is not activated with the company's internet browsing settings (APN settings), type the word Settings on your messages app and send it to 790.

This will not cost you anything. The company will send you its APN settings so you can activate Internet access on the network.

A man smiling while using a smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Available plans

The company offers standard and smartpaks plans. Now that you know how to buy data bundles on 9Mobile, you should familiarise yourself with these plans.

Standard packages

There are multiple standard mobile Internet packages, as shown in the table below.

Package Cost Validity in days 500MB ₦500 30 1.5GB ₦1,000 30 2GB ₦1,200 30 3GB ₦1,500 30 4.5GB ₦2,000 30 11GB ₦4,000 30 12GB ₦3,000 30 15GB ₦5,000 30 40GB ₦10,000 30 75GB ₦15,000 30 125GB ₦20,000 30 1GB + Social ₦500 7 2GB + Social ₦500 3 7GB + Social ₦1,500 7 50MB ₦50 1 100MB + Social ₦100 1 250MB ₦200 7 300MB + 300MB ₦300 1 650MB ₦200 1 1GB ₦300 1 1GB ₦200 1 (11 pm to 5 am) 3GB ₦1,000 30 (7 pm to 6.59 am) 7GB ₦2,000 30 (7 pm to 6.59 am) 225GB ₦30,000 60 75GB ₦25,000 90 425GB ₦50,000 90 165Gb ₦50,000 180 600GB ₦70,000 180 1TB ₦100,000 365

Smartpaks

The Smartpaks bundles are ideal for people who spend plenty of time on social media. Kindly note that terms and conditions apply.

Package Cost Time limit Apps allowed Unlimited ₦200 2 hours Any app Unlimited ₦500 3 hours Any app Unlimited ₦1,000 7 hours Any app Unlimited ₦2,500 15 hours Any app Unlimited ₦6,000 40 hours Any app Unlimited ₦11,000 90 hours Any app 50MB ₦50 24 hours FB, Twitter, Instagram, Eskimi, WeChat, & WhatsApp 200MB ₦150 7 days FB, Twitter, Instagram, Eskimi, WeChat, & WhatsApp 500MB ₦350 30 days FB, Twitter, Instagram, Eskimi, WeChat, & WhatsApp 30MB ₦50 1 day WeChat, & WhatsApp only 300MB ₦150 7 days WeChat, & WhatsApp only 500MB ₦400 30 days WeChat, & WhatsApp only

NB: The plans above are subject to revision by the company as it deems fit. The company may also run other special offers throughout the year.

The code to buy data on 9Mobile, i.e. *200# can also be used to access other services, including checking your balance.

Is 9mobile in Nigeria?

Yes, 9mobile is in Nigeria and is among the leading telecommunications networks. The company has millions of subscribers because it has affordable call tariffs and data packages.

What is the difference between Etisalat and 9Mobile?

There is no difference between Etisalat and 9Mobile. Etisalat is the former name of the company. After undergoing a crisis, the owners rebranded it to 9Mobile.

How can I talk to a 9Mobile customer care agent?

You can contact the company using the contact details below.

Call: 200 (subscribers)/ 08090000200 (other networks)/ +2348090000200 (outside Nigeria)

200 (subscribers)/ 08090000200 (other networks)/ +2348090000200 (outside Nigeria) WhatsApp: 09092000192

09092000192 Telegram: 09092000192

09092000192 Email address: care@9mobile.com.ng

How can I buy data on 9Mobile?

You can purchase data using the 9Mobile data plan code, i.e. *200#, and follow the prompts.

Learning how to buy data on 9Mobile is important for all network users. You can get affordable bundles to enable you browse whenever you wish.

