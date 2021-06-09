Joaquín Guzmán's children: what is known about El Chapo’s kids?

El Chapo, or Joaquin Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, is a Mexican former drug lord and the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, an international crime syndicate. He is widely regarded as the world's most powerful drug trafficker. The drug dealer has been married four times, and three of his marriages have resulted in nine children. Here's everything you need to know about Joaquin Guzmán's children.

El Chapo was born on 4th April 1957 in a rural community of La Tuna Badiraguato, Sinaloa, Mexico. His parents are Emilio Guzmán Bustillos and María Consuelo Loera Pérez.

El Chapo married his first wife, Alejandrina María Salazar Hernández, in 1977. They were blessed with three children, César, Iván Archivaldo, and Jesús Alfredo.

In 2005, he fell in love with Estela Peña, they married, but not much is know about her. It is not known if the couple had children.

In his mid 1980s, he married Griselda López Pérez, with whom he had four children, Édgar, Joaquín Jr., Ovidio, and Griselda Guadalupe.

In November 2007, El Chapo married an 18-year-old lady Emma Coronel Aispuro. They were blessed with twin girls, Maria Joaquina and Emali Guadalupe.

El Chapo's wife Emma, who is currently in jail, recently pleaded guilty to helping his multibillion-dollar criminal enterprise smuggle at least 100 tons of m*rijuana, c*caine and h*roin into the USA.

Who are Joaquín Guzmán's children?

Who are Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar's siblings? Here are all the details you need to know about Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's children and their lives.

1. Alejandrina Gisselle Guzmán Salazar

Alejandrina Gisselle Guzmán Salazar is a Mexican fashion designer and businesswoman. She was born on 15th October 1981. She is 39 years old as of 2021

Her mother's name is Alejandrina María Salazar Hernández. El Chapo's daughter has not been directly linked with her father's drug business; however, she remains a staunch defender of her father and once boasted,

"I'm beautiful because of my mother, intelligent because of my father, and a murderer because of me".

Alejandrina was once arrested in 2012 at the San Ysidro port of entry for having counterfeit documents.

2. Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar

Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar was born on 15th August 1983, in Zapopan , Jalisco , Mexico. Ivan Guzman's age is 37 years old as of 2021. His mother's name is Maria Alejandrina Salazar Hernández.

He is also known as El Chapito. After his father was arrested, Ivan claimed that he was appointed by his father to be his successor. On 15th February 2005, El Chapo's son was charged for money laundering, but he was released in 2008 due to lack of evidence.

3. Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar

Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar was born on 17th May 1986, in Zapopan, Jalisco. Jesús Alfredo is 35 years old as of 2021.

He is also known as Alfredillo. His mother's name is Alejandrina Maria Salazar Hernandez, who was the first wife of El Chapo.

Jesús Alfredo Guzmán is a drug trafficker who has appeared on the list of the most wanted by the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration).

On August 2016, a member of Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) kidnapped Jesús Alfredo, his brother Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, and also four other people. They were freed along with the other four people.

4. Ovidio Guzmán López

Ovidio Guzman López was born on 29th March 1990, in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico. Ovido is 31 years as of 2021. His mother's name is Griselda López Pérez.

Ovidio is a drug trafficker like his father. After his father was arrested, Ovidio was suspected of leading the Sinaloa Cartel together with some of his brothers.

In 2019, Ovidio was charged with conspiracy to import and distribute illegal drugs.

5. Édgar Guzmán López

Edgar Guzman Lopez was born in 1986. His mother's name is Griselda Lopez Perez. Although he was chosen by his father to be his successor, Édgar was kept out of the family business until he finished school.

Edgar Guzman was killed along with his friend Arturo Meza Cazares when they were in a supermarket parking lot. Police found over 500 AK-47 shell casings. Édgar died when he was 22 years old.

6. Emali Guadalupe Guzmán Coronel and María Joaquina Guzmán Coronel

Emali and Maria Guzmán Coronel are twins who were born on 15th August 2011 in California. Their mum's name is Emma Coronel Aispuro, the fourth wife of El Chapo.

The twins are currently nine years old as of 2021.

7. Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz

Not much is known about Rosa; however, she once claimed to be El Chapo's daughter. Unfortunately, this caused a series of confusions since neither of El Chapo's family recognized her as a descendant of the Chapo.

As a result, Emma, El Chapo's wife, wrote a letter to various Mexican media in March 2016 concerning the issue. She wrote,

"Yesterday, 4th March, through the media, I found out about a person named Rosa Isela, who claims to be the daughter of Mr Joaquín Guzmán. So I want to comment that when he was detained, Joaquín told me that this woman started writing him letters saying that his mother had told her that he was her father."

"It was the first time he heard from her, and out of courtesy, he answered her and did not deny her, but he could never remember who his mother was, named María Luisa. Therefore, if there really is a birth certificate where Joaquín recognizes her as his daughter, it will be investigated, and what is necessary will be done, even a DNA test will be requested."

Details about César Guzmán Salazar, Griselda Guadalupe Guzmán López, and Laisha Guzmán are not available. They are El Chapo's kids who have managed to stay completely out of the limelight.

Almost all of Joaquín Guzmán's children have followed in their father's footsteps. As a result, they have drawn the attention of many people.

