Ana Stowell’s biography: age, height, college, where does she live?

Ana Stowell's biography

Stowell taking a selfie in a car. Photo: @ana.stowell

Source: Instagram

The TikTok star was born in 2001 in Florida, United States. She has two brothers, namely Adam and Ryan Stowell.

How old is Ana Stowell?

Ana Stowell's age is 21 years old as of 2022. The TikTok star celebrates her birthday on the 31st of March each year.

Ana Stowell's college life

The social media celebrity attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando for two years. She did, however, decide to take a year out from school to figure out what she wanted to do with her life.

Why is Ana Stowell famous?

She is a social media influencer with a huge following on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. She has a sizable fan base on TikTok. She currently has 1 million followers and over 93 million likes. She typically posts general lifestyle videos as well as photos of herself and her friends at the beach.

Ana is also famous on Instagram, where she runs two accounts. The TikTok star uses the platform to post her photos. Currently, she has 521 thousand followers on her main account and more than 32 thousand followers on her second Instagram account.

In addition, she has a self-titled YouTube channel, which she launched on 21 August 2017. She has been active on the platform since April 2020. The channel currently has over 87 thousand subscribers.

Who is Ana Stowell's boyfreind?

Stowell with her boyfriend Gavin Ross. Photo: @ana.stowell

Source: Instagram

The TikTok star is currently in a relationship with Gavin Ross, an athlete and a social media personality. They have been together for more than three years now.

How tall is Ana Stowell?

Ana Stowell's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres), and she weighs 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Ana has brown hair and eyes. Her body measurements are 32-26-40 inches (81-66-101 centimetres).

Where does Ana Stowell live?

The TikTok star currently resides in Absecon, New Jersey, the United States of America, with her family.

Ana Stowell is an American social media influencer who has acquired a decent following across all social media platforms. She is best known on TikTok for her beach-related videos.

