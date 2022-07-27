BBNaija Beauty’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, popularly known as Beauty, is a Nigerian model, lawyer and entrepreneur. She is one of the Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates competing for the grand prize of N100 million.

Beauty loves modelling and has participated in a few beauty pageants in Nigeria. She became the 43rd Miss Nigeria in 2019. She hopes the BBNaija will help her build her brand as a beauty model.

Profile summary

Full name Beauty Etsanyi Tukura Nickname Beauty Gender Female Date of birth 21 October 1997 Age 24 years old (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Port Harcourt, Rivers State State of origin Jalingo, Taraba State, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Model, lawyer and entrepreneur

Beauty's biography

The BBNaija housemate was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, but she is a native of Taraba State. She was raised alongside her three older siblings. The model holds Nigerian nationality and follows Christianity as her religion.

How old is Beauty from BBNaija?

The Nigerian lawyer is 24 years old as of July 2022. She was born on 21 October 1997. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Why is Beauty famous?

Before joining BBNaija, Beauty gained fame as a model, beauty queen, lawyer and entrepreneur. She has reportedly modelled for various brands and shared some of her modelling pictures on social media. In 2021, she was nominated in the Online Personality category in The Under 30 CEOs Awards.

The model held the title of the most Beautiful Girl Taraba from 2015 to 2017. Later in 2019, she emerged the winner after contesting in the Miss Nigeria competition and was crowned 43rd Miss Nigeria.

The BBNaija: Level Up contestant is also a humanitarian. She helps teenagers and young girls from impoverished families to fulfil their dreams. As a result, Girls Lead Club in 2020. She is also an entrepreneur who owns an online business called Stylish Beauty.

The Nigerian entrepreneur is currently a contestant in the 2022 reality show Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up). She is competing against 23 other contestants and hopes to emerge the winner.

What happened between Beauty and Groovy?

The Level Up housemates played a game of Truth or Dare on day 2, where Beauty dared to kiss Groovy, but Groovy resisted. She left the game hurt and disappointed. However, they later reconciled and continued with their friendship. The two seem to have a special connection. Earlier, Beauty had admitted liking Groovy.

Beauty's social media presence

The BBNaija season 7 housemate is active on various social media platforms. Her popularity on social media has steadily grown since she joined BBNaija. She often shares pictures and videos about fashion and modelling activities on her Instagram account. Here are her social media handles:

Fast facts about Beauty

What is Beauty's full name? Her full name is Beauty Etsanyi Tukura. What is Beauty's age? The model is 24 years old as of July 2022. When is Beauty's birthday? She marks her birthday on 21 October every year. What is Beauty's nationality? She is Nigerian. What is Beauty's state of origin? The BBNaija season 7 contestant comes from Taraba State. What does Beauty do for a living? She is a model, lawyer, and entrepreneur. Who is Beauty's boyfriend? She is currently single.

Beauty was already a popular personality before she became a Big Brother Naija housemate in 2022. Professionally, she is a professional lawyer, model and entrepreneur. In 2019, she was crowned 43rd Miss Nigeria.

