Latest Ankara styles in 2022: gowns, tops, skirts, jumpsuits and more

The latest Ankara styles are irresistibly beautiful and affordable. Some are a little more complex than others. Choose the colourful Ankaras or neutral dull ones, depending on your taste. Africans also implement foreign designs to most of their latest Ankara styles.

The latest Ankara styles. Photo: @nmabekeh, @ankaracouplestyles, @asoebi_blogger (Modified by author)

Since Africa's most dominant fashion designs are the Ankara styles, people invent new designs yearly. Additionally, African communities copy each other's designs out of love for one another's culture. African use Ankara fabrics on various home décor items like pillows cases for beds and couches, toilet paper holders, etc.

Latest Ankara styles in 2022

Each time the Ankara fashion industry releases new elegant styles on the market, people are quick to appreciate and embrace them. It is also common to see Africans add a touch of these fabrics on shoes, jewellery, bags, wallets, and more things that complement their outfits.

Fashionable Ankara styles for men in 2022

There are age and gender-specific Ankara styles, and most African men only wear these outfits to weddings. You will rarely find women donning men's designs and vice versa. Children share some Ankara designs with adults but stick to their gender-specific styles. Have a look at the latest Ankara styles for men in 2022:

1. Ankara shorts and shirts

Wear your male Ankara shorts with long or short-sleeved Ankara shirts. Complete the look with matching sneakers or sandals, depending on the occasion. These outfits pair best with sandals on a day at the beach, while sneakers are more appealing for casual-official events like a company's team bonding session.

2. Dashiki and jeans

Mean wearing Dashiki shirts and jeans. Photo: @Unique fashion

Men look great in long-sleeved Dashiki-designed shirts and jeans or khaki pants. Almost all types of shoes match these latest Ankara styles, including Chelsea boots, Canvas, Chukkas, slip-on, Derby shoes, and the Oxfords.

3. Ankara suit with loafers

Graduate with bae in an Ankara suit with loafers. You can also substitute the boots with deserts, boats or monk straps. Your lady should match your outfit with a cute one-shoulder Ankara jumpsuit and air of heels.

4. Ankara shirt with a matching Sokoto

No male outfit beats an Ankara shirt with a matching Sokoto. Sokoto is a Nigerian term, and it means a pair of trousers that narrow towards the ankle. They look adorable when accompanying their men in matching one-shoulder Ankara jumpsuits.

5. Peach Dashiki-designed outfit with an Ankara touch

A man standing on the pavement. Photo: @AfricanFashionToday

Save your espadrilles, loafers, cap-toe, or wing-tip shoes for your Dashiki-designed outfit with an Ankara touch. Be assured that most guests will love how the footwear blend with your African suit. Peach, apricot, and coral colours are perfect for every man with dark skin.

6. Black Dashiki suit with an Ankara touch

A man wearing black Ankara-inspired attire. Photo: @cityrobes

Did you know that African Americans began wearing the Dashiki in the 1970s to break out from mainstream fashion, racism, white supremacy and Western cultural norms? They did that because Dashikis symbolize freedom. You will never go wrong with a black Dashiki male suit with an Ankara touch. The loose and long shirt feels comfortable and makes one stand out.

7. Ankara shirt with plain-coloured trousers

Dashikis have formal and informal versions varying from simple draped clothing to fully tailored suits. They became part of the global streetwear attire in the 1960s after Hippies wore them to express their counterculture values. Wear plain-coloured trousers that match any dominating colour on your Dashiki patterns.

8. Ankara suit with some plain coloured material

A man carrying a leather documents folder. Photo: @ankaraexclusive1

Attach a plain coloured fabric to your Dashiki to create a unique Ankara suit. The material can be attached anywhere, including the collars and sleeves. Request your designer to show you multiple outfits designed this way.

9. Sleeveless Dashiki with Ankara trousers

A woman grasping the man's hand. Photo: @ WeddingDigestNaija

Sleeveless Dashikis are the latest Ankara styles for men. They are perfect for summer or when attending venues with poor ventilation events. Since it will get hot and sweaty, this outfit allows you to show off your muscles as fresh air circulates within your shirt all day long.

10. Simple Ankara suit for men

A man and woman walking on the pavement. Photo: @Dresscodeworld

Most of the latest Ankara styles might be too complex for just any designer to make. Some will not do them as perfect as they would make simple designed Ankara suits. Therefore, go for a simple Ankara suit any time, any day.

Fashionable Ankara dress styles for ladies

The fascinating thing about Ankara is that you can personalize your style. There is no limitation to what the fabric can do, and ladies keenly pick what they wear to impress themselves. Have a look at these latest Ankara styles for ladies in 2022.

1. High-low Ankara dress designs

A woman carrying a small black handbag. Photo: @Fashion Trendy

Ankara gown styles are arguably one of the most beautiful pieces of clothing available. Moreover, the high-low dress is one of the most versatile attire. You can wear it to brunch, office cocktails, weddings, date nights, or casual outings with your girlfriends.

2. Knee-high-slit African dress

Women wearing knee-high-slit Ankara dresses. Photo: @Nguo Affordable (modified by author)

This fitting outfit is a fantastic look if you want to show your leg and thighs and still appear elegant. The beauty of this African print clothing is that you can rock flats and high-heels. Match it with heels or regular doll/flat shoes.

3. Maxi Ankara long gown styles

A lady in a floral printed maxi dress. Photo: @ituastitches

Tight maxi gowns suit any body shape. They are best while going for an evening date or any other occasion that is not formal.

4. African maxi dress

A woman pocketing her hands in her maxi dress. Photo: @Nguo Affordable

African maxi gowns come in various designs and forms. These latest Ankara styles for ladies tend to be more decent, formal, and very outstanding for both slim and plus-size ladies.

5. Gown with various prints

Women wearing backless maxi-dresses. Photo: @Fashion Trendy (modified by author)

Ankara fashion offers interesting and eye-catching gowns with various prints. Both elements can be of the same colour and have a similar pattern.

6. Ankara gown with voluminous sleeves

Two ladies looking stunning in different gowns with voluminous sleeves. Photo: @africanfashion (modified by author)

Voluminous sleeves look great when added to any design. You can make sleeves of various patterns and styles depending on your interest.

7. Short African dresses

Ladies wearing short African dresses. Photo: @empress_dictabee, @esianderson (modified by author)

The latest Ankara short gown designs are among the most beautiful designs you can make. The other exciting factor about having short dress designs is that you can decide to play around with your dress design and develop something unique.

8. Short African wear

A woman wearing a mini skater dress. Photo: @anitahfabiola

Those who do not feel comfortable in a tight short dress can always opt for the balloon-free styled one. It is a more convenient style that can match both flats or heels.

9. Off-shoulder Ankara designs

Two ladies in different off-shoulder Ankara dresses. Photo: @flora_woki, @africanfashion (modified by author)

You can go for a short or maxi off-shoulder Ankara style gown, depending on your interest. It is among the most trending latest Ankara styles for ladies in 2022, Nigeria.

10. Ankara dresses with flounces

A lady in a long blue Ankara long gown. Photo: @africanfashion (modified by author)

Ankara long gown styles with flounces always look fancy and beautiful. It is one of the best dresses to wear to a wedding. Wear various accessories that go hand in hand with the gown's colour.

11. Luxury African print clothing design

A woman in a luxurious African dress carrying a small handbag. Photo: @ariyiikedimples

Official dresses tend to be more formal and appealing. Such dresses are for a meeting or just a typical workday. You will look more classy if you combine it with slightly high heels or wedges.

12. Wrap Ankara dress type

Ladies rocking various designs of wrap dresses. Photo: @africanfashion (modified by author)

When it comes to a wrap dress, you can make your fabric design depending on your fashion taste. Unique fabrics allow you to create unforgettable looks, both in everyday clothes and for weekend attires.

Latest Ankara top styles

The best thing about rocking an African print is looking trendy, remarkable, and true to your roots. The secret to wearing your African print or outfit is to know which accessories to pair with your dressing. These beautiful Ankara tops match any skirt or trouser design:

1. Off-shoulder Ankara tops

A lady wearing red lipstick. Photo: @iwearafrican

Off-shoulder top designs are among the most common designs. You can always opt for a long or short-sleeved off-shoulder top. Most people prefer wearing the outfit during the summer or the sunny season.

2. Beautiful Ankara wrap tops

Beautiful women in Ankara tops. Photo: @Nguo Affordable

The design is worn with tight trousers or a pencil skirt. You will love how it fits your body and gives you a chic vibe all day long. Your daughters will always have fun remembering how you made them wear matching Ankara tops.

3. Long-sleeved crop tops

A lady looking beautiful in tight black pants and a crop top. @Nguo Affordable

An Ankara crop top matches any outfit from trousers to skirts and is the best for friends' days out or casual dates. You also do not need to have a flat tummy to rock this top. Therefore, break this unnecessary fashion rule and have fun.

4. V-shaped African tops

A woman wearing a blue Ankara top with floral patterns. Photo: @africanprint

A V-shape finishing on your top can also make it look more fancy and unique than other common designs. You can wear the top with bodycon skirts and fitting trousers.

5. Unique laced tops

A woman in a luxury Ankara style top. Photo: @africanfashion

Some laced tops have a cape covering the shoulders and look quite fashionable. You can match the top with a tight skirt or any jeans. You do not have to be super-rich to afford this outfit. Some of your local tailors can make this and more Ankara designs.

6. Ankara peplum tops

An peplum Ankara top. Photo: @helms_ng

The peplum top design is ideal for any weather and complements black trousers exceptionally well. Additionally, be assured that these are the best tops for ladies in 2022.

Latest Ankara skirts

Classic pencil Ankara skirts never go out of fashion, and there are more designs to wear besides this. Sometimes, keeping it simple when choosing the ideal skirt is the right move. Here are the latest Ankara skirts:

1. Ankara skirt and blouse/blazer

Women in African print skirts. Photo: @empress_dictabee

The skirt and top combination make an excellent alternative to a dress. Wearing tights underneath your mini-Ankara skirt will make you feel comfortable and classy if you do not want to expose your skin.

2. Short laced skirt

A woman in a laced Ankara skirt. Photo: @Glowing Stitches

You can decide to combine your Ankara design with lace. The skirt looks perfectly gorgeous and can blend in with any top.

3. Straight high waist skirt

A lady wearing a high waist skirt and official top. Photo: @Oke Odunayo

Tight straight high waist skirts can also look stunning for any given occasion. If you like to show off your figure, this is the best design to consider.

4. Layered short look

Ladies in beautifully layered skirts. Photo: @Oke Odunayo

A layered short skirt is the best way to go when you plan on going out with your girls. You can carry your small clutch and rock some fancy sunglasses.

5. Macro Ankara skirt

A photo of Kenyan celebrity Huddah in a mini Ankara skirt. Photo: @huddahthebosschick

Macro skirts are very classy and trendy for young ladies. They are also the best for party lovers and those who are comfortable in their skin.

6. Maxi Ankara skirts

Women in maxi ankle-length outfits. Photo: @Nguo Affordable

Long skirts also remain very popular and are the best for your first visit to your in-laws' home. They are indispensable for a fashionable woman's wardrobe.

7. Long skirt with matching top

A woman looking beautiful in a knee-high-slit outfit. Photo: @dunnieo

This matching Ankara design is gorgeous and fancy for any lady who wants to look stunning. It is best for different occasions, and one can opt for a long or short split, depending on your preference.

8. Trendy high low skirt

A woman holding a grill on a metallic fence. Photo: @nikeadebowale

Consider wearing a high low skirt with heels on a casual day. It is an elegant outfit that will make you look stunning. You can blend it with any type of top.

Latest Ankara jumpsuit designs

Many ladies like to dress to kill during occasions, and for this reason, the cost is not a problem as long as their outfits are eye-catching.

The latest Ankara styles for jumpsuits are also fabulous. You can create a fantastic outfit using the fabric and win the hearts of many.

1. Long sleeved

A woman in an Ankara jumpsuit. Photo: @thefashionsteer

Long-sleeved jumpsuits are always trendy for any given occasion. Wearing this outfit to the offices sends one message "You mean nothing but business."

2. Sleeveless Ankara jumpsuits

A lady wearing a trendy African print jumpsuit. Photo: @esther_biade

Sleeveless jumpsuits come in a variety of designs. This gorgeous Ankara outfit is ideal for a sunny day and looks perfect with a pair of flat shoes, wedges, or regular heels.

3. Off-shoulder jumpsuit

A lady holding her waist. Photo: @esther_biade

The off-shoulder-designed Ankara jumpsuit is also an elegant choice to consider when designing an outfit. Wear this outfit whenever you want to accomplish only two goals; turning heads and breaking necks.

4. Yellow-flowered Ankara design

A lady in a yellow-flowered blue jumpsuit. Photo: @fabricscataloguebycisca

A floral jumpsuit can also look stunning. Such designs are very comfortable and make a woman stand out. Surprise your loved ones by wearing this outfit to unveil your hidden fashion talents.

Ankara designs for children

When it comes to having the perfect attire, children are not left behind. Kids as young as one-year-old can also rock Ankara designs and teenagers. A parent looking for the best African look for a child should consider these African styles.

1. African dresses for kids

A young girl poses for a photo. Photo: @africanfashion

When it comes to Ankara dresses for kids, you can always make any design that fits your little girl. Your precious little princess deserves this beautiful outfit.

2. Cute Ankara jumpsuit with lace

Girls looking beautiful in a jumpsuit outfit. Photo: @asterkids

For two beautiful sisters, you can always get them matching jumpsuit outfits. The outfit suits your daughter's closet for all seasons. It is designed and made especially for style and comfort.

3. Matching Ankara outfits

Siblings posing for a photo. Photo:@bayabsgh_kids

When looking for the best design for your child, buy trendy and high-quality attires. Hence, picking one Ankara fabric for kids but different designs for each saves money for other materials. Moreover, siblings look fabulous in the same Ankara material.

Unique Ankara styles are loved and worn in all corners of the continent. Of course, different countries identify the African fabric with other names, but that does not mean that the clothing is different. So which was your favourite design?

