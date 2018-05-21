50+ Best Ankara designs for gowns to wear in 2022 (pictures)

The best Ankara designs for gowns showcase the limitless creativity of African designers. Most of the latest styles are made by local tailors and fashionistas striving to attain international recognition. Ankara gowns with flounces, animal and floral prints, and bright colours are in trend. You can find something to your taste.

Best Ankara designs for gowns to wear in 2022. Photo: @DailyStoriesBlog, @maboplusblog, @DailyStoriesBlog, @GleeStarsMag (modified by author)

The latest Ankara gowns have spectacular details, styles, and prints. The most popular trends for dresses in 2022 are ruches, gathers, frills, layers, and asymmetric hemlines. In addition, there are plenty of free-cut designs, including maxi, midi, and short Ankara styles.

Latest Ankara designs for gowns in 2022

The free lace gown styles are the trendiest Nigerian designs in 2022. A flounce is an exaggeration, a frill or a flounce. The tailor gathers a wide strip of fabric and sews it on the dress. Since not every Ankara color combination and design suits your skin complexion and body shape, trust your local tailor or designer to help you choose the best colors and styles for your dresses.

Latest long gown styles in 2022

Long gown styles are in demand since an African woman's shortest dress traditionally reaches the knees. Additionally, women love how long silhouettes make them look taller and allow them to rock their heels. Here are the latest Ankara long gown styles in 2022:

Peplum designs

Peplum styles. Photo: @maboplusblog, @maboplusblog, @maboplusblog, @maboplusblog (modified by author)

Peplums are some of the most loved Ankara gown styles in Nigeria. Sometimes, women break the peplum dresses into tops and skirts. Peplum skirts are worn with fitting official and casual tops, while peplum tops go well with jeans, mini Demin skirts, official cigarette trousers, and pencil skirts.

Mermaid designs

Mermaid styles. Photo: @maboplusblog, @maboplusblog, @DailyStoriesBlog, @maboplusblog (modified by author)

These figure-hugging attires show one's curves without revealing too much. Hence, they are recommended for African women since most are known to be endowed with curves. Slim ladies can also rock these designs because tailors can add pads around the hips and bust to create an hourglass shape.

Mermaid designs with layers

Mermaid designs with layers Mermaid designs with layers. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag (modified by author)

The latest Ankara designs are mermaids dresses with asymmetrical layers flowing from the knees downwards. The layers do not make the dress too heavy to walk in, and most women love it when the hemline touches or sweeps the floor.

Dresses with long slits at the front

Dresses with long slits at the front. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag (modified by author)

Ankara dresses with long slits at the front are incredibly popular among middle-aged women because they give one an extraordinarily feminine appearance. These dresses are often worn to special events.

Fish-cut designs

Fish-cut dresses. Photo: @DailyStoriesBlog, @DailyStoriesBlog, @DailyStoriesBlog (modified by author)

Some fish-cut dresses have elastic bands on the knee to ease movement when walking. Tailors also use these bands on off-the-shoulder necklines to make the dresses tight around the shoulders.

Ankara & lace dresses

Ankara & lace dresses. Photo: @maboplusblog, @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag (modified by author)

Tailors use exquisite trims to turn the simplest designs into festive outfits. For example, embroid a black lace material over a green Ankara fabric. You can also use blue lace ruffles on the hem of a blue Ankara dress or use the material as a side trail. Meanwhile, some women prefer long-sleeved lace dresses.

Latest Ankara straight long gown styles

The voluminous sleeves on the latest Ankara designs make each style unique. Tailors use dramatic sleeves to make the dress draw attention, which delights most women. As a result, dresses with puffed sleeves are trendy in 2022. Have a look at these straight long gown styles:

Ankle-length straight dresses

Ankle-length straight dresses. Photo: @DailyStoriesBlog, @DailyStoriesBlog, @DailyStoriesBlog (modified by author)

Explore different types of ankle-length straight dresses. They are usually nipped at the waistline without waist seams. Instead, the tailor combines the bodice and the skirt by joining the skirt darts into one dart to alight them with the bodice's darts.

Midi-length straight dresses

Midi-length straight dresses. Photo: @DailyStoriesBlog, @DailyStoriesBlog, @DailyStoriesBlog (modified by author)

Midi-length straight dresses are still in style. They have been a wardrobe staple for many African women for years because they are universally flattering. If the dress does not have dramatic sleeves and neckline, pair it with a Denim or Ankara blazer.

Latest A-line gown styles in 2022

All dresses that flare from the waistline downwards are called A-line attires. These elegant dresses combine creativity and style to make one feel like royalty. Here are some of the latest A-line gown styles:

Bell-shaped gowns

Bell-shaped styles. Photo: @DailyStoriesBlog, @DailyStoriesBlog, @DailyStoriesBlog (modified by author)

Women often preserve bell-shaped gowns for festive occasions, especially evening and beach events. Their comfortable fit and stylish details make them a must-have attire for your wardrobe. The market has a wide assortment of bell-shaped Ankara designs for you to select.

Flaring dresses

Flaring dresses. Photo: @DailyStoriesBlog, @DailyStoriesBlog, @DailyStoriesBlog (modified by author)

These flaring A-cut gown styles are the best for summer. Pink, yellow, brown, and white are appropriate colors for a woman of any age and skin tone. These colors will not only attract eyes but also put you in a good mood.

Short Ankara gowns

Modern African women are gradually embracing shorter attires. The mini and thigh-high slits and hemlines are in fashion. As a result, short gowns have become a hit in the continent's fashion industry.

Layered dresses

Layered styles. Photo: @maboplusblog, @DailyStoriesBlog, @DailyStoriesBlog, @DailyStoriesBlog (modified by author)

The simplicity of the layered Ankara dresses makes them the most appropriate everyday wear attire. The most exciting thing about this design is that you can make a matching dress with your toddler and not look childish.

Shift dresses

Shift dresses. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag (modified by author)

Shift dresses are the best for romantic dinners. You might be worried about him not liking your attires or wondering what to wear to look fashionable and decent. Boost your confidence by rocking these elegant styles.

Body-con mini dress

Body-con mini dresses. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag (modified by author)

Fishnet stockings and leggings go well with all body-con mini dresses with trousers. Therefore, wear leggings that match your Ankara dress' base colors to create multiple outstanding looks. When choosing fishnets leggings, wear nude colors.

Trapezoidal shift dresses

Trapezoidal shift dresses. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag (modified by author)

Trapezoidal shift dresses have a T-shape. These attires widen from the shoulders to your knees. Add dress robes and belts for a more spectacular appearance. An Ankara dress robe keeps you warm and prevents the Tee dress from blowing up in the wind.

Since there is no specific way to create Ankara designs for gowns, tailors put together as many ideas as possible throughout the process. Moreover, they make exceptional designs because they consider each client's ideas for the design.

Moreover, it would be great to make them your daily wear. Promote the African fashion industry and watch it grow beyond anyone's imagination.

