Davina Potratz’s bio: age, husband, Oppenheim, Selling Sunset

Davina Potratz is a familiar face if you have watched the Netflix reality TV series Selling Sunset. She is a TV personality, real estate agent, and former model from the United States. Her prominence skyrocketed when she was featured in the Netflix series.

Before venturing into real estate, Davina Potratz was a model. She was signed to Ford Models. Apart from Selling Sunset, she is set to appear in the Der Mallorca Makler-Marcel Remus & Sein Immobilien-Team, a reality TV series on RTL Deutschland that will be released on 15 August 2023.

Davina Potratz's biography

The American reality TV star was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, but was raised in Hamburg, Germany. She is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity. Her father is German, while her mother is half-German and half-native American.

Davina Potratz's educational background

Davina from Selling Sunset completed her secondary education at the International School of Hamburg. She later enrolled at Pepperdine University, where she acquired a degree in Advertising in 1999. She played volleyball for both her high school and university teams.

How old is Davina Potratz?

The realtor is 42 years old as of August 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 29 December annually and was born in 1980. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Davina is a real estate agent and reality TV star. According to her LinkedIn profile, she works as the director of new development and broker associate at the Oppenheim Group. Davina is also the principal new development sales & marketing at The Davina Group, Inc since October 2015.

Before working for The Oppenheim Group, she worked for brokerage companies such as Etco Homes and Lowe Enterprises. The realtor also worked as a sales agent in various companies, including Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, The Ryness Company, AEG, The Mark Company and HEI Hotels & Resorts as a sales manager.

She was also a model representing Ford Models from September 1999 to August 2011. After graduating, she worked as an editorial assistant at Flaunt Magazine from 1999 to April 2000. Upon leaving Flaunt Magazine, she began working as a contributing editor in May 2000 at Angeleno Magazine.

She rose to fame after being featured in the Netflix reality TV series, Selling Sunset. The TV personality joined the cast in the first season, although she was not part of the main team until the second season.

Why did Davina leave Selling Sunset?

The reality television star left Selling Sunset after the end of season three. Potratz had gotten an opportunity to work with another real estate firm called Douglas Elliman. While speaking to the People, she stated:

I'm really excited to be part of Douglas Elliman and their very sophisticated and global new development division.

She also added:

It's not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision.

What is Davina Potratz's net worth?

The realtor's net worth is alleged to be $2 million. The primary source of her income is believed to be earnings from working as a realtor.

What happened to Davina on Selling Sunset?

Since season 6 of Selling Sunset premiered, Davina has been absent for almost all episodes. For instance, she didn't attend the girls' trip to Palm Springs in episode 7, specifically meant for the cast's bonding.

She was also not seen selling homes during the season, considering she was the agent on the $75 million home owned by Adrian Sen, although it didn't sell. The exact reason remains a mystery.

Who is Davina Potratz's husband?

Davina tries to keep her love life under wraps. However, Mary Vander, a fellow Selling Sunset cast, revealed while chatting with Chrishell Stause that Davina had previously been married. She was alleged to be in a long-term relationship with a guy named Alex.

Fast facts about Davina Potratz

Who is Davina Potratz? She is a real estate agent, reality TV personality and former model. When is Davina Potratz's birthday? She marks her birthday on 29 December. What is Davina Potratz's age? She is 42 years old as of August 2023. What is Davina Potratz's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Does Davina still work at Oppenheim? She still works with Oppenheim Group as a broker associate and director of new development. Is Davina still on Selling Sunset? Yes, although she has not been into season 6 of the show as much. What is the name of Davina Potratz's child? The realtor is yet to have children. How much is Davina Potratz worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million.

Davina Potratz rose to fame as a Selling Sunset star. She works as the new development director and broker associate at The Oppenheim Group. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

