Amalia Williamson is a Canadian actress, writer, and director best known for her recurring role as Maddie West on the 2019 television series Northern Rescue. She is also known for having played Rita in the 2018 film Level 16 and Emily in the movie Playing Dead.

Amalia Williamson is a Canadian actress. Photo: @amaliaawilliamson

Source: Instagram

Here is all you need to know about the celebrity.

Amalia Williamson'srofile summary

Birthname: Amalia Jane Williamson

Amalia Jane Williamson Nickname: Lia

Lia Birthday: June 2, 1994

June 2, 1994 Birthplace: Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Oakville, Ontario, Canada Amalia Williamson's age: 27 years old

27 years old Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Ethnicity: White

White Height: 5 ft 4 in

5 ft 4 in Weight: 52 kgs

52 kgs Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Siblings: Rocky Williamson, Holly Williamson, and Sam

Rocky Williamson, Holly Williamson, and Sam Parents: Stew and Diane

Stew and Diane Occupation: Actress, model, screenwriter

Amalia Williamson's Instagram: @amaliaawilliamson

Amalia Williamson's bio

Amalia Williamson was born and raised in Oakville, Ontario, where she started her acting career in the local theatre community.

She is the eldest of four siblings and has a double-doodle dog named Daisy. In her off-time, she loves to read, paint, shop, and, most of all — spend time with her family and friends.

How old is Amalia Williamson?

The actress was born on June 2, 1994, meaning that she is 27 years old as of 2021.

Education

Amalia undertook a Bachelor of Film and Television program at Sheridan College. While at Sheridan College, Amalia learned to write and direct.

She also attended the Armstrong Acting Studios in Toronto.

Career

Amalia has had a passion for writing, directing, and acting her whole life. After years of pleading with her parents to allow her to join the industry, she finally signed with Ambition Talent, who jump-started her career in less than a year and helped land her roles in the pilot Playing Dead, the indie movie Level 16, as well as Bajillionaires.

She first started her acting career in 2015 when she played Amalia in the short film Punctual Condolence. After several other short film appearances, she made her feature film debut in Level 16 in 2018.

Her role as Maddie in the CBC/Netflix one-hour family drama Northern Rescue was her first prime-time lead role.

She starred alongside William Baldwin, Kathleen Robertson, and Spencer MacPherson in the 2019 television series Northern Rescue.

Amalia Williamson is the oldest sibling in real life and in her life as Maddie West, the character she portrays in Netflix and CBC’s Northern Rescue. Like Maddie, Amalia understands the importance of family and her role as the eldest, bringing in aspects of herself into her character’s personality.

“Bringing the love in to this character was easy...when you have siblings you have a responsibility to protect them–you’d do anything for them and you just want to because you know they’re young and impressionable like I was when I was their age. This character, although going through something I couldn’t even imagine–the loss of her mom–is still the oldest sibling and loves her younger brother and sister completely.”

Who is Maddie on Northern Rescue?

Maddie West is the angsty, moody 16-year-old sister trying to cope with the loss of her mother, the burden of hidden secrets, and her family’s relocation from their city life to the small northern town where her father and mother grew up.

How old is Maddie on Northern Rescue?

She is 16 years old.

One of the things Amalia likes the most about portraying Maddie is her spirit. She may be going through a lot, but she knows what she wants, and she isn’t afraid to fight for what she believes in.

Amalia Williamson’s filmography

Here is the actress’ full filmography:

Acting credits

The Kid Detective (2020) - Melody

(2020) - Melody Remember Me, Mommy? (2020) - Janie Wade (as Amalia Jane Williamson)

(2020) - Janie Wade (as Amalia Jane Williamson) Glass Houses (2020) - Blair

(2020) - Blair Northern Rescue (2019) - Maddie West

(2019) - Maddie West Playing Dead (2018) - Emily

(2018) - Emily Rosie (2018) - Street Girl (uncredited)

(2018) - Street Girl (uncredited) Level 16 (2018) - Rita

(2018) - Rita Blue Light (2016) - Burlesque Woman

(2016) - Burlesque Woman Punctual Condolence (2015) - Amalia

Directing credits

I Am Here (2019)

(2019) Love Not Lost (2019)

(2019) Rosie (2018)

(2018) Modern Day Magick (2018)

(2018) Daughter (2017)

(2017) Blue Light (2016)

Writing credits

Love Not Lost (2019)

(2019) Rosie (2018)

(2018) A Voice for Change: The Laura Hillier Story (2018)

(2018) Daughter (2017)

Producer credits

Love Not Lost (2019) (co-producer)

(2019) (co-producer) Rosie (2018) (co-producer)

(2018) (co-producer) Other Side (2016) (producer)

(2016) (producer) Keeper (2016) (producer)

Body measurements

Amalia Williamson hot body measures 32-24-32 inches. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 52 kgs.

She also has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Famous for playing the role of Maddie in Northern Rescue, Amalia Williamson is one of the most talented actresses in the world. Despite being in the industry for a short period, she turns heads with her exemplary performance on screen.

