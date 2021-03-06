Mia Maples' biography: age, height, real name, net worth, boyfriend

Mia Maples is a young and successful Canadian YouTuber. She runs a YouTube channel named "Mia Maples," previously known as "Ivorygirl48," with over 3 million subscribers.

The YouTube star showcasing the beautiful background behind her. Photo: @miamaples

Source: Instagram

The remarkable video creator refers to her channel as a chameleon channel because of the wide range of videos that she posts there. They include DIY tutorials, home makeovers, hauls, pranks, beauty vlogs, product reviews, and general lifestyle vlogs.

Profile summary

Full name: Mia Maples

Mia Maples Alias: Ivorygirl48

Ivorygirl48 Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: March 18, 1999

March 18, 1999 Mia Maples' age: 22 (as of 2021)

22 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Height: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Famous as: YouTuber

YouTuber Marital status: Engaged

Engaged Fiance: Luke

Luke Brother: Alfonzo

Alfonzo Instagram account: miamaples

miamaples YouTube channel: Mia Maples

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mia Maples' biography

Mia Maples is one of the most talented YouTubers. She has been sharing videos on YouTube for the past eight years. Her consistency has earned her a legion of fans and recognition. Apart from the hefty cheques she bags every year, the platform has propelled the growth of her social media presence.

Mia Maples' real name

The celebrated YouTuber has had several people question her real name. She cleared the air stating Mia is her real name. She also verified that Ivory is a name she likes and lets people refer to her as Ivory.

How old is Mia Maples?

She was born on 18th March 1999. Therefore, as of December 2021, she is twenty-two years old.

READ ALSO: Sabrina Vaz’s biography: what is known about the ASMR YouTuber?

Where is Mia Maples from?

The YouTube star with her brother Alfonzo on a visit to New York. Photo: @miamaples

Source: Instagram

Where does Mia Maples live? She hails from Canada and holds Canadian citizenship. Her parents raised her alongside her brother Alfonzo, although not much is known about them. She has featured Alfonzo in some of her videos and Instagram account.

Mia Maples' parents

Although seen severally in her YouTube videos, Mia has not revealed her parents' identities. They seem to have a close family bond, and her parents’ support of the YouTuber and her work is evident. They must be pleased to have raised such a loveable daughter who is adored by them and millions of people worldwide.

Recently, the girl has posted a picture of her mother on Instagram. She said:

You make life better, my ray of sunshine.. happy birthday ming! Everything about you is perfect

READ ALSO: Who is Ally Hardesty? Bio, net worth, Vlog Squad, Anna Campbell drama

Mia Maples' YouTube career

Mia looks all lovely. Photo: @miamaples

Source: Instagram

Since her childhood, she has been interested in matters of beauty and makeup. She would try on various makeup products from a young age. It is no wonder that her channel has many videos related to beauty.

Mia Maples created her YouTube channel on February 14, 2013. The channel was initially named “Ivorygirl48”, and she later changed it to its current name, “Mia Maples.”

Her first video on the channel was a makeup tutorial, while her second one featured her brother Alfonzo doing her makeup. Maples kept increasing the number and variety of content on her channel, and her following kept growing.

Currently, she showcases her multi-talented self by posting videos on DIY decorations, home makeovers, art and craft, beauty, food, and lifestyle.

It is clear that Mia enjoys and is committed to her career as a YouTuber. She is very consistent in uploading videos, and she uploads new content about three times a week. She currently has more than 3 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Mia even started a second YouTube channel named "The Boring Life of Memo" in September 2019. She already has 153k subscribers on this channel.

READ ALSO: Antonio Garza’s biography: age, height, birthday, gender, family

Business

In addition to her success on her YouTube channels, Mia is a partner of Style Haul, a fashion agency. She is often involved in promoting their products and services. Also, she sells her signature sweatshirts, t-shirts, sweatpants, and sunflower phone cases on Fanjoy.

Mia Maples' Instagram

The online star has also gained a huge fan following on Instagram. She has more than 430K followers on Instagram at the moment.

Mia Maples' boyfriend

The YouTuber and her fiance. Photo: @miamaples

Source: Instagram

The warm and loveable YouTube star is currently dating Luke, a guy she has featured on her channel severally. Luke has featured in Mia’s videos, in one instance doing her makeup and in another buying her outfits.

Mia Maples' engagement

The Canadian YouTuber announced her engagement with her boyfriend on 23rd October 2021. The news got her fans curious to know who Mia Maples' fiance is. Her fiance is her long-time boyfriend, Luke. They are believed to have been in an open relationship.

She shared a photo on her Instagram account and then confirmed that she had shared a video answering engagement questions on her YouTube channel.

READ ALSO: Kai Cenat’s biography: age, height, birthday, girlfriend, college

How tall is Mia Maples?

The interesting thing about seeing a person online is that you cannot know how tall they really are unless they are standing next to someone whose height is known. Mia Maples height is 5 feet 5 inches, while her weight is around 50kg. She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

How much does Mia Maples make?

Her original and second channels earn her a generous income. Mia is believed to make between $3,000and $49,000 every month. Her annual income is estimated to be approximately $583,000.

Mia Maples' net worth

The young YouTube sensation has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She has made a successful career as a YouTube content creator. She has also earned income from her work in Style Haul and from selling her signature clothing items.

Mia Maples is such an inspirational young woman. She has not allowed her young age to hinder her from exploring all that she can be and has focused on what she loves and committed herself to it. Given her dedication and passion, it is only natural that she will keep soaring higher and higher.

READ ALSO: Duke Dennis bio: age, height, real name, net worth, where is he from?

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Duke Dennis. Duke Dennis is a popular American content creator and YouTube gamer. He became famous for uploading videos related to the basketball simulation video game NBA 2K. His videos have amassed him not only a huge army of followers but also a fairly big fortune. How much do you know about his life?

Modern technologies have enabled many people to show off their talents via social networks and streaming platforms. Some people use them for fun, while others earn from this. Here is everything you need to know about one of the most popular gamers.

Source: Legit.ng