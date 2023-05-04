Sonia Uche’s biography: age, siblings, parents, is she married?

Sonia Uche is a Nollywood actress and entrepreneur. Sonia is best known for her roles in various Nollywood films such as Vanity (2021), War Front (2021), Naked Lies (2021) and Storm in Marriage (2021). She is also widely known as the daughter of Uche Nancy, a veteran Hollywood actress, movie producer and costume designer. Sonia Uche’s biography has all the details you need to know about her.

Actress Sonia Uche hails from Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria . Photo: @sonia_uche on Instagram (modified by author)

Sonia Uche embarked on her entertainment entertainment journey while in university. However, she hit the limelight after appearing in the 2019 film Frank's Wife, playing the role of a naïve village girl. The actress has since worked alongside big Nollywood stars such as Olu Jacobs, Patience Ozokwor, Yemi Blaq, and Julie Ibrahim.

Profile summary

Full name Ihuoma Sonia Uche Nickname Soso Gender Female Date of birth 25 May 1995 Age 28 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria Current residence Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Uche Nancy Siblings 3 Relationship status Single University University of Abuja Profession Actress, entrepreneur

Sonia Uche’s biography

She is a Nigerian actress born and raised in Asaba, Delta State, in southern Nigeria. Sonia Uche’s age is 28 as of 2023. She was born on 25 May 1995. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

She is a Nigerian national and of African heritage. Sonia attended the University of Abuja and graduated in 2018. Who is Sonia Uche’s father? The Nollywood actress has never disclosed his father’s identity. However, Naija Dailys allege that her dad is named Nnebe.

Who is Sonia Uche's biological mother?

Her mother is an award-winning director, Nollywood actress and film producer named Uche Nancy. Her mom has appeared in several Nollywood films such as Twins Apart, The Lamb, World of Lust, and Faces of Betrayal. She won the 2016 AMVC Award for Best Costume Designer and the Best Producer of the Year in the Actord Guild Award.

Who are Sonia Uche’s siblings?

The actress is the firstborn in a family of four girls. She is the eldest daughter in her family. Her sister, Chinenye Uche, is also an actress who debuted in Nollywood in 2000. She has been featured in films such as World of Lust, More Than Sisters, Living Nightmare, Voice of a Mother, and Slay Mother-in-Law.

The actress's other siblings are Ijeoma "Pretty Omah" Nnebe and Chinanu Nnebe. They are entrepreneurs in the fashion industry. Pretty Omah is the founder of Omah’s Label. Her sister, Chinanu, promotes a clothing line on Jumia named Sunshine Collectionz.

Sonia Uche’s movies

The Nigerian actress has been in the movie industry since 2019. The following are some of the films the actress has been featured in:

Movie Year My Pains 2019 The Chosen One 2020 Betrayed 2020 Pain of Love 2020 Not Just a Ring 2020 Marriage Pressure 2020 Test of Love 2020 What Is Mine 2020 Akachi 2021 Storms in Marriage 2021 Pride of the Land 2021 Obsession 2021 War Front 2021 Vanity 2021 Naked Lies 2021 Caught in the Middle 2021 Two Peas 2022 The Game 2022 The Beast in him 2022 That Woman of Faith 2022 Line of Heart 2023 Show Me Love 2023 The Hurt You Give 2023 Heart Strokes 2023

Besides acting, she is also an entrepreneur. She deals in women's hair extensions. Her products can be found on her website named Soniahair Extensions.

Is Sonia Uche married?

No, the actress is not married. Who is Sonia Uche’s child? Fans have been speculating and spreading rumours that the actress gave birth to her first child in 2022. The rumours were unfounded since the actress played a pregnant character in a movie titled The Beast in Him.

Fast facts about Sonia Uche

Who is Sonia Uche? She is a Nigerian actress and entrepreneur widely known as the daughter of the award-winning set director, Nollywood actress and film producer Uche Nancy. Where is Sonia Uche from? She hails from Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria. How old is Sonia Uche? Sonia Uche’s age is 28 years as of 2023. Who are Sonia Uche’s siblings? She has three siblings: Chinenye Uche, Ijeoma “Pretty Omah” Nnebe and Chinanu Nnebe. What is Sonia Uche's educational background? She attended the University of Abuja and graduated in 2018. Does Chinenye have a child? No, the actress does not have a child. Who is Sonia Uche’s husband? The Nigerian actress is single and has never revealed being in any past relationships. Is Sonia Uche on Instagram? Yes, she is on Instagram.

Hopefully, you found Sonia Uche’s biography interesting. The actress has appeared in numerous movies, such as Storms in Marriage (2021), That Woman of Faith (2022), and The Hurt You Give (2023). She is also an entrepreneur dealing in women hair extensions and other hair products. She is widely recognised as the daughter of actress and movie producer Uche Nancy.

