Sonia Uche’s biography: age, siblings, parents, is she married?
Sonia Uche is a Nollywood actress and entrepreneur. Sonia is best known for her roles in various Nollywood films such as Vanity (2021), War Front (2021), Naked Lies (2021) and Storm in Marriage (2021). She is also widely known as the daughter of Uche Nancy, a veteran Hollywood actress, movie producer and costume designer. Sonia Uche’s biography has all the details you need to know about her.
Sonia Uche embarked on her entertainment entertainment journey while in university. However, she hit the limelight after appearing in the 2019 film Frank's Wife, playing the role of a naïve village girl. The actress has since worked alongside big Nollywood stars such as Olu Jacobs, Patience Ozokwor, Yemi Blaq, and Julie Ibrahim.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Ihuoma Sonia Uche
|Nickname
|Soso
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|25 May 1995
|Age
|28 years (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’5’’
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Uche Nancy
|Siblings
|3
|Relationship status
|Single
|University
|University of Abuja
|Profession
|Actress, entrepreneur
Sonia Uche’s biography
She is a Nigerian actress born and raised in Asaba, Delta State, in southern Nigeria. Sonia Uche’s age is 28 as of 2023. She was born on 25 May 1995. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.
She is a Nigerian national and of African heritage. Sonia attended the University of Abuja and graduated in 2018. Who is Sonia Uche’s father? The Nollywood actress has never disclosed his father’s identity. However, Naija Dailys allege that her dad is named Nnebe.
Who is Sonia Uche's biological mother?
Her mother is an award-winning director, Nollywood actress and film producer named Uche Nancy. Her mom has appeared in several Nollywood films such as Twins Apart, The Lamb, World of Lust, and Faces of Betrayal. She won the 2016 AMVC Award for Best Costume Designer and the Best Producer of the Year in the Actord Guild Award.
Who are Sonia Uche’s siblings?
The actress is the firstborn in a family of four girls. She is the eldest daughter in her family. Her sister, Chinenye Uche, is also an actress who debuted in Nollywood in 2000. She has been featured in films such as World of Lust, More Than Sisters, Living Nightmare, Voice of a Mother, and Slay Mother-in-Law.
The actress's other siblings are Ijeoma "Pretty Omah" Nnebe and Chinanu Nnebe. They are entrepreneurs in the fashion industry. Pretty Omah is the founder of Omah’s Label. Her sister, Chinanu, promotes a clothing line on Jumia named Sunshine Collectionz.
Sonia Uche’s movies
The Nigerian actress has been in the movie industry since 2019. The following are some of the films the actress has been featured in:
|Movie
|Year
|My Pains
|2019
|The Chosen One
|2020
|Betrayed
|2020
|Pain of Love
|2020
|Not Just a Ring
|2020
|Marriage Pressure
|2020
|Test of Love
|2020
|What Is Mine
|2020
|Akachi
|2021
|Storms in Marriage
|2021
|Pride of the Land
|2021
|Obsession
|2021
|War Front
|2021
|Vanity
|2021
|Naked Lies
|2021
|Caught in the Middle
|2021
|Two Peas
|2022
|The Game
|2022
|The Beast in him
|2022
|That Woman of Faith
|2022
|Line of Heart
|2023
|Show Me Love
|2023
|The Hurt You Give
|2023
|Heart Strokes
|2023
Besides acting, she is also an entrepreneur. She deals in women's hair extensions. Her products can be found on her website named Soniahair Extensions.
Is Sonia Uche married?
No, the actress is not married. Who is Sonia Uche’s child? Fans have been speculating and spreading rumours that the actress gave birth to her first child in 2022. The rumours were unfounded since the actress played a pregnant character in a movie titled The Beast in Him.
Fast facts about Sonia Uche
- Who is Sonia Uche? She is a Nigerian actress and entrepreneur widely known as the daughter of the award-winning set director, Nollywood actress and film producer Uche Nancy.
- Where is Sonia Uche from? She hails from Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria.
- How old is Sonia Uche? Sonia Uche’s age is 28 years as of 2023.
- Who are Sonia Uche’s siblings? She has three siblings: Chinenye Uche, Ijeoma “Pretty Omah” Nnebe and Chinanu Nnebe.
- What is Sonia Uche's educational background? She attended the University of Abuja and graduated in 2018.
- Does Chinenye have a child? No, the actress does not have a child.
- Who is Sonia Uche’s husband? The Nigerian actress is single and has never revealed being in any past relationships.
- Is Sonia Uche on Instagram? Yes, she is on Instagram.
Hopefully, you found Sonia Uche’s biography interesting. The actress has appeared in numerous movies, such as Storms in Marriage (2021), That Woman of Faith (2022), and The Hurt You Give (2023). She is also an entrepreneur dealing in women hair extensions and other hair products. She is widely recognised as the daughter of actress and movie producer Uche Nancy.
Source: Legit.ng