33 famous people named Chris in Hollywood and beyond
Chris is a popular name used by many people, from actors and singers to footballers and boxers. The name Chris could be a short form of various names, including Christopher, Christian, Christina, Christine, and Christos. Check out some of the famous people named Chris in the world.
Chris is a versatile name widely used name for both males and females, even though male individuals dominate more than females. It is a simple and easy-to-pronounce name, which makes it accessible and likeable to many people.
33 famous people named Chris
Over the years, various famous individuals named Chris have contributed significantly to various fields. Here are popular celebrities named Chris.
Chris Evans
- Full name: Christopher Robert Evans
- Career: Actor
Evans is one of the popular actors with the name Chris. He has appeared in numerous films and TV series. His acting credits include The Red Sea Diving Resort, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Chris Noel
- Full name: Chris Noel
- Career: Actress, entertainer
Noel is a retired American actress and entertainer. She hosted A Date With Chris, one of Armed Forces Radio's most popular shows. She was also a model who appeared on numerous magazine covers.
Chris Hemsworth
- Full name: Christopher Hemsworth
- Career: Actor
Hemsworth is among the famous Chrises who rose to prominence playing Kim Hyde in the Australian television series Home and Away. He is popularly known for his role as Thor in Thor: Ragnarok. He has also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Men in Black: International, and Extraction II.
Chris Pratt
- Full name: Christopher Michael Pratt
- Career: Actor
Pratt rose to prominence for playing Andy Dwyer in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. He has also appeared in top-grossing films, such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.
Chris Pine
- Full name: Christopher Whitelaw Pine
- Career: Actor
Pine first rose to prominence for his roles in the romantic comedy The Princess Diaries 2. He is best known for his roles in films and series such as Star Trek, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. He made his directorial debut with Poolman (2023).
Chris Rock
- Full name: Christopher Julius Rock
- Career: Actor
Chris Rock is known for hosting The Chris Rock Show. He is one of the best stand-up comedians in the American entertainment industry. Chris Rock is also an actor and has been featured in numerous movies and TV series, such as Amsterdam, Fargo, and Dolemite Is My Name.
Mary Chris Wall
- Full name: Mary Chris Wall
- Career: Actress
Mary is an actress who began her career in 1990 in the film Challenger. She gained more fame when she appeared in 50 episodes of the TV show Wishbone. She is still active in the industry, and her recent role was in the TV series The Company You Keep.
Chris Williams
- Full name: Chris Williams
- Career: Actor, voice actor, comedian
Williams is among the talented, famous actors named Chris. He has appeared on numerous television shows, including CSI, JAG, The Shield, Weeds, and Californication.
Chris Brown
- Full name: Christopher Maurice Brown
- Career: Singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, actor
Chris Brown is a renowned American singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and actor. He is considered one of the most successful R&B singers of his generation. Chris Brown has been in the music industry since 2002 and has released numerous songs and albums.
Chris Tucker
- Full name: Christopher Tucker
- Career: Stand-up comedian, actor
Christopher Tucker is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He debuted in 1992 as a stand-up performer on the Max comedy series Def Comedy Jam. Besides his acting career, he is also a philanthropist.
Chris Evert
- Full name: Christine Marie Evert
- Career: Tennis player
Evert is a former American professional tennis player. Evert is considered one of the greatest female tennis players of all time. She won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, including seven French Open titles.
Christopher Walken
- Full name: Christopher Walken
- Career: Actor
Walken is a recipient of numerous awards, such as the Academy Award, a BAFTA Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. His career has spanned over 50 years, with appearances in theatre, film, and television.
Chris Martin
- Full name: Christopher Anthony John Martin
- Career: Singer, songwriter, musician, philanthropist
Martin is well known as the lead singer, pianist, rhythm guitarist, and co-founder of Coldplay. As a solo artist, he has released several songs such as Where Is My Boy?, I Don't Want You to Die, Someone That Loves You '19 and Across the Oceans
Christopher Plummer
- Full name: Arthur Christopher Orme Plummer
- Career: Actor
- Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
Plummer was a Canadian actor whose career spanned seven decades. He appeared in films such as The Last Full Measure, Cliffs of Freedom and All the Money in the World. Plummer died at his home in Weston on February 5, 2021, at the age of 91.
Chris Farley
- Full name: Christopher Crosby Farley
- Career: Comedian, actor
- Place of birth: Madison, Wisconsin, United States
Farley was a comedian best known for his loud and energetic comedic style. He also appeared in films such as Airheads, Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, Beverly Hills Ninja, and Almost Heroes. He died of substance abuse at the age of 33.
Chris O'Donnell
- Full name: Christopher Eugene O'Donnell
- Career: Actor
- Place of birth: Winnetka, Illinois, United States
One crazy thing about O'Donnell is that he is afraid of heights. Nevertheless, he is an avid golfer and is a member of Bel-Air Country Club. He has appeared in Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Grey's Anatomy and American Dad!
Chris Nee
- Full name: Christine Nee
- Career: Screenwriter, producer
Nee is an American children's television screenwriter and producer. Some of her writing credits include American Dragon: Jake Long, Vampirina, Wonder Pets! and Casper's Scare School. She is a mother of one son.
Chris Noth
- Full name: Christopher David Noth
- Career: Actor
Noth is a famous Chris known for his role as Detective Mike Logan in Law & Order and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. His other acting credits are Michael De Santis in Searching for Paradise, Father Kelly in A New York Christmas Wedding and FBI Agent Frank Booth in Gone.
Christopher Lee
- Full name: Sir Christopher Frank Carandini Lee
- Career: Actor and singer
Sir Christopher Lee was an iconic English actor and musician known for his long and distinguished career in the entertainment industry. He passed away on 7 June 2015 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.
Christopher Eccleston
- Full name: Christopher Eccleston
- Career: Actor
Eccleston is among the popular actors named Chris. He gained fame for his film role as Derek Bentley in Let Him Have It in 1991. He has since played various roles and won numerous awards. He has also narrated the documentary series Ambulance.
Chris O'Dowd
- Full name: Christopher O'Dowd
- Career: Actor, comedian
O'Dowd gained fame for his lead character in the Channel 4 comedy The IT Crowd. He has starred in films such as Bridesmaids, Friends with Kids, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children and The Cloverfield Paradox.
Chris Elliott
- Full name: Christopher Nash Elliott
- Career: Actor, comedian, writer, director, author
Elliott is an American actor, comedian, writer, director, and author. He began working as a production assistant on Late Night with David Letterman. Since his career debut, he has appeared in numerous films and TV shows such as Fresh Off the Boat, At Home with Amy Sedaris and Christmas vs. the Walters.
Chris Anthony
- Full name: Chris Anthony Lansdowne
- Career: Voice actress
Anthony is one of the famous voice celeb actresses named Chris. She has voiced several films and TV series and also video games. Anthony has hosted Adventures in Odyssey since its inception in 1987. Some of her credits include Curious George, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, and Barbie Fashion Designer
Chris Cooper
- Full name: Christopher Walton Cooper
- Career: Actor
Cooper is a recipient of numerous awards. He has appeared in films such as Coming Through the Rye, Irresistible and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. He is also a producer and has directed two segments, With/In and With/In: Volume 2.
Chris D'Elia
- Full name: Christopher William D'Elia
- Career: Stand-up comedian, actor, writer, podcaster
D'Elia is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and podcast host. He began acting way back in high school. He has cited the likes of Bryan Callen and Eddie Murph as the biggest influencers in his comedic career. Some of D'Elia's acting credits include Life in a Year, Alone Together and Rush Hour.
Chris Abani
- Full name: Christopher Abani
- Career: Author
Abani is a Nigerian-American and Los Angeles-based author. He published his first novel, Masters of the Board, in 1985 at the age of 16. His other novels are The Secret History of Las Vegas, The Virgin of Flames and GraceLand.
Chris Ballew
- Full name: Chris Ballew
- Career: Artist
Ballews is a children's music artist who is also the vocalist and bassist of The Presidents of the United States of America. Ballew owns the Aurora Elephant Music record label, and he produces, records, and masters the recordings himself.
Chris Beardsley
- Full name: Christopher Kellan Beardsley
- Career: Footballer
Beardsley is among the famous people named Chris. He is an English former professional footballer who played as a striker. He is currently a Caribbean-based talent scout for FIFA. He played for clubs such as Preston North End, Stevenage Borough and Doncaster Rovers.
Chris Jansing
- Full name: Christine Ann Kapostasy-Jansing
- Career: Journalist
Jansing is a popular American television journalist. She anchors Chris Jansing Reports on MSNBC. She was married to Robert Jansing, a chemist, but later divorced. She won an Emmy Award for her coverage of the 1996 Olympic Park bombing during the Games.
Chris Eubank Jr.
- Full name: Christopher Livingstone Eubank Jr.
- Career: Boxer
Chris Eubank Jr is a British professional boxer. He is the son of former professional boxer Chris Eubank, a world champion in the middleweight and super middleweight divisions. Like his father, Eubank Jr. has competed in multiple weight divisions.
Chris McKay
- Full name: Christopher McKay
- Career: Filmmaker
McKay is an American filmmaker and animator. He has directed three seasons of Robot Chicken and two seasons of Moral Orel. He has also directed The Lego Batman Movie, The Tomorrow War and Renfield.
Chris Norman
- Full name: Christopher Ward Norman
- Career: Singer
Norman is an English soft rock singer. He was the lead singer of the English rock band Smokie. Some of his albums as a solo artist include Rock Away Your Teardrops, Christmas Together, Time Traveller and Rediscovered Love Songs.
Chris Isaak
- Full name: Christopher Joseph Isaak
- Career: Singer and actor
Isaak is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist, and occasional actor. He began his career by signing a contract with Warner Bros and released his first album, Silvertone. His discography credits include San Francisco Days (1993), Always Got Tonight (2002), and First Comes the Night (2015).
These are some of the famous people named Chris. The entertainment world, particularly in Hollywood, has been graced by impressive talents among individuals named Chris. These well-known celebrities created outstanding skills, cementing their significant status in various professions.
Source: Legit.ng