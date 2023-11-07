Global site navigation

Local editions

33 famous people named Chris in Hollywood and beyond
Ask Legit

33 famous people named Chris in Hollywood and beyond

by  Mercy Mbuthia

Chris is a popular name used by many people, from actors and singers to footballers and boxers. The name Chris could be a short form of various names, including Christopher, Christian, Christina, Christine, and Christos. Check out some of the famous people named Chris in the world.

famous people named chris
From L–R Chris Evans, Chris Brown and Chris Pine. Photo: Todd Owyoung, Kristy Sparow, Jacopo Raule (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Chris is a versatile name widely used name for both males and females, even though male individuals dominate more than females. It is a simple and easy-to-pronounce name, which makes it accessible and likeable to many people.

33 famous people named Chris

Over the years, various famous individuals named Chris have contributed significantly to various fields. Here are popular celebrities named Chris.

Chris Evans

famous chris
Chris Evans attends the Apple Original Films' "Ghosted" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Robert Evans
  • Career: Actor

Evans is one of the popular actors with the name Chris. He has appeared in numerous films and TV series. His acting credits include The Red Sea Diving Resort, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Read also

Famous Toms: 20 popular celebrities who share this name

Chris Noel

actresses named chris celebs
American actress and singer Chris Noel, circa 1965. Photo: MGM Studios/Archive Photos
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Chris Noel
  • Career: Actress, entertainer

Noel is a retired American actress and entertainer. She hosted A Date With Chris, one of Armed Forces Radio's most popular shows. She was also a model who appeared on numerous magazine covers.

Chris Hemsworth

famous chrises
Chris Hemsworth on stage at the global Netflix fan event "Tudum". Photo: Tuane Fernandes
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Hemsworth
  • Career: Actor

Hemsworth is among the famous Chrises who rose to prominence playing Kim Hyde in the Australian television series Home and Away. He is popularly known for his role as Thor in Thor: Ragnarok. He has also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Men in Black: International, and Extraction II.

Chris Pratt

actors named chris
Chris Pratt attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "FUBAR" at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Michael Pratt
  • Career: Actor

Pratt rose to prominence for playing Andy Dwyer in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. He has also appeared in top-grossing films, such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.

Read also

33 famous blond actors making waves in Hollywood and beyond

Chris Pine

celebrities named chris
Chris Pine attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Whitelaw Pine
  • Career: Actor

Pine first rose to prominence for his roles in the romantic comedy The Princess Diaries 2. He is best known for his roles in films and series such as Star Trek, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. He made his directorial debut with Poolman (2023).

Chris Rock

famous people named chris
Chris Rock attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Arnold Jerocki
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Julius Rock
  • Career: Actor

Chris Rock is known for hosting The Chris Rock Show. He is one of the best stand-up comedians in the American entertainment industry. Chris Rock is also an actor and has been featured in numerous movies and TV series, such as Amsterdam, Fargo, and Dolemite Is My Name.

Mary Chris Wall

  • Full name: Mary Chris Wall
  • Career: Actress

Mary is an actress who began her career in 1990 in the film Challenger. She gained more fame when she appeared in 50 episodes of the TV show Wishbone. She is still active in the industry, and her recent role was in the TV series The Company You Keep.

Read also

Young actresses under 20: 20 talented celebrities to watch out for

Chris Williams

famous actors named chris
Chris Williams visits the CBS Photo Booth during the People’s Choice Awards. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Chris Williams
  • Career: Actor, voice actor, comedian

Williams is among the talented, famous actors named Chris. He has appeared on numerous television shows, including CSI, JAG, The Shield, Weeds, and Californication.

Chris Brown

celebrities named chris
Chris Brown performs during the Lovers & Friends Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Candice Ward
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Maurice Brown
  • Career: Singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, actor

Chris Brown is a renowned American singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and actor. He is considered one of the most successful R&B singers of his generation. Chris Brown has been in the music industry since 2002 and has released numerous songs and albums.

Chris Tucker

actors with the name chris
Chris Tucker speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Benefit presented by The Same House at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Tucker
  • Career: Stand-up comedian, actor

Christopher Tucker is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He debuted in 1992 as a stand-up performer on the Max comedy series Def Comedy Jam. Besides his acting career, he is also a philanthropist.

Read also

33 most popular teen actors today in Hollywood and beyond

Chris Evert

celeb actresses named chris
Chris Evert attends the WTA 50th Anniversary Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Sarah Stier
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christine Marie Evert
  • Career: Tennis player

Evert is a former American professional tennis player. Evert is considered one of the greatest female tennis players of all time. She won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, including seven French Open titles.

Christopher Walken

people named chris
Actor Christopher Walken attends the Screening of Heaven’s Gate from Michael Cimino at Cinema Georges. Photo: Foc Kan/WireImage
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Walken
  • Career: Actor

Walken is a recipient of numerous awards, such as the Academy Award, a BAFTA Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. His career has spanned over 50 years, with appearances in theatre, film, and television.

Chris Martin

celebrities named chris
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Photo: Monica Schipper
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Anthony John Martin
  • Career: Singer, songwriter, musician, philanthropist

Martin is well known as the lead singer, pianist, rhythm guitarist, and co-founder of Coldplay. As a solo artist, he has released several songs such as Where Is My Boy?, I Don't Want You to Die, Someone That Loves You '19 and Across the Oceans

Read also

What happened to Tim Curry? How does the actor feel today?

Christopher Plummer

actors with the name chris
Actor Christopher Plummer, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Beginners,' poses in the press room at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason Merritt
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Arthur Christopher Orme Plummer
  • Career: Actor
  • Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Plummer was a Canadian actor whose career spanned seven decades. He appeared in films such as The Last Full Measure, Cliffs of Freedom and All the Money in the World. Plummer died at his home in Weston on February 5, 2021, at the age of 91.

Chris Farley

named chris
Chris Farley holding a phone receiver underneath his headband to keep it propped up to his ear in a scene from the film 'Black Sheep', 1996. Photo: Paramount Pictures
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Crosby Farley
  • Career: Comedian, actor
  • Place of birth: Madison, Wisconsin, United States

Farley was a comedian best known for his loud and energetic comedic style. He also appeared in films such as Airheads, Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, Beverly Hills Ninja, and Almost Heroes. He died of substance abuse at the age of 33.

Chris O'Donnell

people named chris
Chris O'Donnell attends the CBS' "NCIS: Los Angeles" series wrap party at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Eugene O'Donnell
  • Career: Actor
  • Place of birth: Winnetka, Illinois, United States

Read also

33 popular black male singers of today to add to your playlist

One crazy thing about O'Donnell is that he is afraid of heights. Nevertheless, he is an avid golfer and is a member of Bel-Air Country Club. He has appeared in Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Grey's Anatomy and American Dad!

Chris Nee

famous chrises
Chris Nee, winner of the Outstanding Short Form Program award for "We the People," poses in the press room during at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christine Nee
  • Career: Screenwriter, producer

Nee is an American children's television screenwriter and producer. Some of her writing credits include American Dragon: Jake Long, Vampirina, Wonder Pets! and Casper's Scare School. She is a mother of one son.

Chris Noth

famous actors named chris
Chris Noth poses at the opening night of the new one man show starring Gabriel Byrne based on his memoir "Walking with Ghosts" in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher David Noth
  • Career: Actor

Noth is a famous Chris known for his role as Detective Mike Logan in Law & Order and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. His other acting credits are Michael De Santis in Searching for Paradise, Father Kelly in A New York Christmas Wedding and FBI Agent Frank Booth in Gone.

Read also

50 famous British actors you might not have known were from the UK

Christopher Lee

celebrity chris
Actor Christopher Lee attends the "Cinema for Peace Berlin 2009" photocall during the 59th Berlin International Film Festival at the Adlon in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Anita Bugge/WireImage
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sir Christopher Frank Carandini Lee
  • Career: Actor and singer

Sir Christopher Lee was an iconic English actor and musician known for his long and distinguished career in the entertainment industry. He passed away on 7 June 2015 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Christopher Eccleston

famous people named chris
Christopher Eccleston speaks on stage during Fantastic! A Conversation with Christopher Eccleston at the New York Comic Con at Jacob K. Photo: Bryan Bedder
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Eccleston
  • Career: Actor

Eccleston is among the popular actors named Chris. He gained fame for his film role as Derek Bentley in Let Him Have It in 1991. He has since played various roles and won numerous awards. He has also narrated the documentary series Ambulance.

Chris O'Dowd

celebrities named chris
Chris O'Dowd speaks onstage at the "The Big Door Prize" panel during the Deadline Contenders Television event at Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant/Deadline
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher O'Dowd
  • Career: Actor, comedian

O'Dowd gained fame for his lead character in the Channel 4 comedy The IT Crowd. He has starred in films such as Bridesmaids, Friends with Kids, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children and The Cloverfield Paradox.

Read also

50 famous gay actors who have cemented their place in the industry

Chris Elliott

named chris
Actor Chris Elliott walks in Park City in Park City, Utah. Photo: Ray Tamarra
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Nash Elliott
  • Career: Actor, comedian, writer, director, author

Elliott is an American actor, comedian, writer, director, and author. He began working as a production assistant on Late Night with David Letterman. Since his career debut, he has appeared in numerous films and TV shows such as Fresh Off the Boat, At Home with Amy Sedaris and Christmas vs. the Walters.

Chris Anthony

  • Full name: Chris Anthony Lansdowne
  • Career: Voice actress

Anthony is one of the famous voice celeb actresses named Chris. She has voiced several films and TV series and also video games. Anthony has hosted Adventures in Odyssey since its inception in 1987. Some of her credits include Curious George, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, and Barbie Fashion Designer

Chris Cooper

famous chris
Chris Cooper attends "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood" New York Screening at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Walton Cooper
  • Career: Actor

Read also

30 famous young black actors in Hollywood who are under 30

Cooper is a recipient of numerous awards. He has appeared in films such as Coming Through the Rye, Irresistible and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. He is also a producer and has directed two segments, With/In and With/In: Volume 2.

Chris D'Elia

famous chrises
Comedian Chris D'Elia performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher William D'Elia
  • Career: Stand-up comedian, actor, writer, podcaster

D'Elia is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and podcast host. He began acting way back in high school. He has cited the likes of Bryan Callen and Eddie Murph as the biggest influencers in his comedic career. Some of D'Elia's acting credits include Life in a Year, Alone Together and Rush Hour.

Chris Abani

celebrity chris
Author Chris Abani competes in Literary Death Match's 10-Year Anniversary at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Justin Baker
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Abani
  • Career: Author

Abani is a Nigerian-American and Los Angeles-based author. He published his first novel, Masters of the Board, in 1985 at the age of 16. His other novels are The Secret History of Las Vegas, The Virgin of Flames and GraceLand.

Read also

55 famous bald actors every movie buff will easily recognize in 2023

Chris Ballew

famous people named chris
Bassist/vocalist Chris Ballew of Presidents Of The United States Of America performs during Day 2 of FYF Fest 2014 at LA Sports Arena & Exposition Park. Photo: Michael Tullberg
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Chris Ballew
  • Career: Artist

Ballews is a children's music artist who is also the vocalist and bassist of The Presidents of the United States of America. Ballew owns the Aurora Elephant Music record label, and he produces, records, and masters the recordings himself.

Chris Beardsley

celebrities named chris
Chris Beardsley of Stevenage in action during the Pre-Season match between Corby Town and Stevenage at Steel Park in Corby, England. Photo: Pete Norton
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Kellan Beardsley
  • Career: Footballer

Beardsley is among the famous people named Chris. He is an English former professional footballer who played as a striker. He is currently a Caribbean-based talent scout for FIFA. He played for clubs such as Preston North End, Stevenage Borough and Doncaster Rovers.

Chris Jansing

people named chris
News correspondent Chris Jansing speaks onstage at the 50th USO Armed Forces gala & Gold Medal dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christine Ann Kapostasy-Jansing
  • Career: Journalist

Jansing is a popular American television journalist. She anchors Chris Jansing Reports on MSNBC. She was married to Robert Jansing, a chemist, but later divorced. She won an Emmy Award for her coverage of the 1996 Olympic Park bombing during the Games.

Read also

50 famous black male actors every cinephile should know about

Chris Eubank Jr.

named chris
British boxer Chris Eubank Jr poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the world Premiere of the film "The Kitchen" during the 2023 BFI London Film Festival in London. Photo: Justin Tallis
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Livingstone Eubank Jr.
  • Career: Boxer

Chris Eubank Jr is a British professional boxer. He is the son of former professional boxer Chris Eubank, a world champion in the middleweight and super middleweight divisions. Like his father, Eubank Jr. has competed in multiple weight divisions.

Chris McKay

famous actors named chris
Chris McKay attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher McKay
  • Career: Filmmaker

McKay is an American filmmaker and animator. He has directed three seasons of Robot Chicken and two seasons of Moral Orel. He has also directed The Lego Batman Movie, The Tomorrow War and Renfield.

Chris Norman

actors with the name chris
British singer Chris Norman performs live during a concert at the Tempodrom in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Ward Norman
  • Career: Singer

Norman is an English soft rock singer. He was the lead singer of the English rock band Smokie. Some of his albums as a solo artist include Rock Away Your Teardrops, Christmas Together, Time Traveller and Rediscovered Love Songs.

Read also

Charles Pol's bio: Age, wife, net worth, what does he do for a living?

Chris Isaak

actors with the name chris
Chris Isaak performs at Eventim Apollo in London, England. Photo: Lorne Thomson
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Joseph Isaak
  • Career: Singer and actor

Isaak is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist, and occasional actor. He began his career by signing a contract with Warner Bros and released his first album, Silvertone. His discography credits include San Francisco Days (1993), Always Got Tonight (2002), and First Comes the Night (2015).

These are some of the famous people named Chris. The entertainment world, particularly in Hollywood, has been graced by impressive talents among individuals named Chris. These well-known celebrities created outstanding skills, cementing their significant status in various professions.

Legit.ng recently published a list of famous people named Mike. Michaels is a common name that transcends borders, and many love it because it offers a range of endearing nicknames, such as Mike, Mikey, and Mickey.

The name Michaels is often linked to numerous influential and celebrated figures, from Michael Jackson and Michael Jordan to Michael Phelps and Michael Caine. Check out this post for a list of famous people named Michael.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel