33 famous people named Chris in Hollywood and beyond

Chris is a popular name used by many people, from actors and singers to footballers and boxers. The name Chris could be a short form of various names, including Christopher, Christian, Christina, Christine, and Christos. Check out some of the famous people named Chris in the world.

Chris Evans, Chris Brown and Chris Pine.

Chris is a versatile name widely used name for both males and females, even though male individuals dominate more than females. It is a simple and easy-to-pronounce name, which makes it accessible and likeable to many people.

33 famous people named Chris

Over the years, various famous individuals named Chris have contributed significantly to various fields. Here are popular celebrities named Chris.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans attends the Apple Original Films' "Ghosted" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Full name: Christopher Robert Evans

Christopher Robert Evans Career: Actor

Evans is one of the popular actors with the name Chris. He has appeared in numerous films and TV series. His acting credits include The Red Sea Diving Resort, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Chris Noel

American actress and singer Chris Noel, circa 1965.

Full name: Chris Noel

Chris Noel Career: Actress, entertainer

Noel is a retired American actress and entertainer. She hosted A Date With Chris, one of Armed Forces Radio's most popular shows. She was also a model who appeared on numerous magazine covers.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth on stage at the global Netflix fan event "Tudum".

Full name: Christopher Hemsworth

Christopher Hemsworth Career: Actor

Hemsworth is among the famous Chrises who rose to prominence playing Kim Hyde in the Australian television series Home and Away. He is popularly known for his role as Thor in Thor: Ragnarok. He has also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Men in Black: International, and Extraction II.

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "FUBAR" at The Grove in Los Angeles, California.

Full name: Christopher Michael Pratt

Christopher Michael Pratt Career: Actor

Pratt rose to prominence for playing Andy Dwyer in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. He has also appeared in top-grossing films, such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.

Chris Pine

Chris Pine attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.

Full name: Christopher Whitelaw Pine

Christopher Whitelaw Pine Career: Actor

Pine first rose to prominence for his roles in the romantic comedy The Princess Diaries 2. He is best known for his roles in films and series such as Star Trek, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. He made his directorial debut with Poolman (2023).

Chris Rock

Chris Rock attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Full name: Christopher Julius Rock

Christopher Julius Rock Career: Actor

Chris Rock is known for hosting The Chris Rock Show. He is one of the best stand-up comedians in the American entertainment industry. Chris Rock is also an actor and has been featured in numerous movies and TV series, such as Amsterdam, Fargo, and Dolemite Is My Name.

Mary Chris Wall

Full name: Mary Chris Wall

Mary Chris Wall Career: Actress

Mary is an actress who began her career in 1990 in the film Challenger. She gained more fame when she appeared in 50 episodes of the TV show Wishbone. She is still active in the industry, and her recent role was in the TV series The Company You Keep.

Chris Williams

Chris Williams visits the CBS Photo Booth during the People's Choice Awards.

Full name: Chris Williams

Chris Williams Career: Actor, voice actor, comedian

Williams is among the talented, famous actors named Chris. He has appeared on numerous television shows, including CSI, JAG, The Shield, Weeds, and Californication.

Chris Brown

Chris Brown performs during the Lovers & Friends Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Full name: Christopher Maurice Brown

Christopher Maurice Brown Career: Singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, actor

Chris Brown is a renowned American singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and actor. He is considered one of the most successful R&B singers of his generation. has been in the music industry since 2002 and has released numerous songs and albums.

Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Benefit presented by The Same House at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Full name: Christopher Tucker

Christopher Tucker Career: Stand-up comedian, actor

Christopher Tucker is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He debuted in 1992 as a stand-up performer on the Max comedy series Def Comedy Jam. Besides his acting career, he is also a philanthropist.

Chris Evert

Chris Evert attends the WTA 50th Anniversary Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Full name: Christine Marie Evert

Christine Marie Evert Career: Tennis player

Evert is a former American professional tennis player. Evert is considered one of the greatest female tennis players of all time. She won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, including seven French Open titles.

Christopher Walken

Actor Christopher Walken attends the Screening of Heaven's Gate from Michael Cimino at Cinema Georges.

Full name: Christopher Walken

Christopher Walken Career: Actor

Walken is a recipient of numerous awards, such as the Academy Award, a BAFTA Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. His career has spanned over 50 years, with appearances in theatre, film, and television.

Chris Martin

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Full name: Christopher Anthony John Martin

Christopher Anthony John Martin Career: Singer, songwriter, musician, philanthropist

Martin is well known as the lead singer, pianist, rhythm guitarist, and co-founder of Coldplay. As a solo artist, he has released several songs such as Where Is My Boy?, I Don't Want You to Die, Someone That Loves You '19 and Across the Oceans

Christopher Plummer

Actor Christopher Plummer, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Beginners,' poses in the press room at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California.

Full name: Arthur Christopher Orme Plummer

Arthur Christopher Orme Plummer Career: Actor

Actor Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Plummer was a Canadian actor whose career spanned seven decades. He appeared in films such as The Last Full Measure, Cliffs of Freedom and All the Money in the World. Plummer died at his home in Weston on February 5, 2021, at the age of 91.

Chris Farley

Chris Farley holding a phone receiver underneath his headband to keep it propped up to his ear in a scene from the film 'Black Sheep', 1996.

Full name: Christopher Crosby Farley

Christopher Crosby Farley Career: Comedian, actor

Comedian, actor Place of birth: Madison, Wisconsin, United States

Farley was a comedian best known for his loud and energetic comedic style. He also appeared in films such as Airheads, Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, Beverly Hills Ninja, and Almost Heroes. He died of substance abuse at the age of 33.

Chris O'Donnell

Chris O'Donnell attends the CBS' "NCIS: Los Angeles" series wrap party at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California.

Full name: Christopher Eugene O'Donnell

Christopher Eugene O'Donnell Career: Actor

Actor Place of birth: Winnetka, Illinois, United States

One crazy thing about O'Donnell is that he is afraid of heights. Nevertheless, he is an avid golfer and is a member of Bel-Air Country Club. He has appeared in Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Grey's Anatomy and American Dad!

Chris Nee

Chris Nee, winner of the Outstanding Short Form Program award for "We the People," poses in the press room during at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Full name: Christine Nee

Christine Nee Career: Screenwriter, producer

Nee is an American children's television screenwriter and producer. Some of her writing credits include American Dragon: Jake Long, Vampirina, Wonder Pets! and Casper's Scare School. She is a mother of one son.

Chris Noth

Chris Noth poses at the opening night of the new one man show starring Gabriel Byrne based on his memoir "Walking with Ghosts" in New York City.

Full name: Christopher David Noth

Christopher David Noth Career: Actor

Noth is a famous Chris known for his role as Detective Mike Logan in Law & Order and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. His other acting credits are Michael De Santis in Searching for Paradise, Father Kelly in A New York Christmas Wedding and FBI Agent Frank Booth in Gone.

Christopher Lee

Actor Christopher Lee attends the "Cinema for Peace Berlin 2009" photocall during the 59th Berlin International Film Festival at the Adlon in Berlin, Germany.

Full name: Sir Christopher Frank Carandini Lee

Sir Christopher Frank Carandini Lee Career: Actor and singer

Sir Christopher Lee was an iconic English actor and musician known for his long and distinguished career in the entertainment industry. He passed away on 7 June 2015 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Christopher Eccleston

Christopher Eccleston speaks on stage during Fantastic! A Conversation with Christopher Eccleston at the New York Comic Con at Jacob K.

Full name: Christopher Eccleston

Christopher Eccleston Career: Actor

Eccleston is among the popular actors named Chris. He gained fame for his film role as Derek Bentley in Let Him Have It in 1991. He has since played various roles and won numerous awards. He has also narrated the documentary series Ambulance.

Chris O'Dowd

Chris O'Dowd speaks onstage at the "The Big Door Prize" panel during the Deadline Contenders Television event at Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles, California.

Full name: Christopher O'Dowd

Christopher O'Dowd Career: Actor, comedian

O'Dowd gained fame for his lead character in the Channel 4 comedy The IT Crowd. He has starred in films such as Bridesmaids, Friends with Kids, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children and The Cloverfield Paradox.

Chris Elliott

Actor Chris Elliott walks in Park City in Park City, Utah.

Full name: Christopher Nash Elliott

Christopher Nash Elliott Career: Actor, comedian, writer, director, author

Elliott is an American actor, comedian, writer, director, and author. He began working as a production assistant on Late Night with David Letterman. Since his career debut, he has appeared in numerous films and TV shows such as Fresh Off the Boat, At Home with Amy Sedaris and Christmas vs. the Walters.

Chris Anthony

Full name: Chris Anthony Lansdowne

Chris Anthony Lansdowne Career: Voice actress

Anthony is one of the famous voice celeb actresses named Chris. She has voiced several films and TV series and also video games. Anthony has hosted Adventures in Odyssey since its inception in 1987. Some of her credits include Curious George, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, and Barbie Fashion Designer

Chris Cooper

Chris Cooper attends "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood" New York Screening at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place in New York City.

Full name: Christopher Walton Cooper

Christopher Walton Cooper Career: Actor

Cooper is a recipient of numerous awards. He has appeared in films such as Coming Through the Rye, Irresistible and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. He is also a producer and has directed two segments, With/In and With/In: Volume 2.

Chris D'Elia

Comedian Chris D'Elia performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, California.

Full name: Christopher William D'Elia

Christopher William D'Elia Career: Stand-up comedian, actor, writer, podcaster

D'Elia is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and podcast host. He began acting way back in high school. He has cited the likes of Bryan Callen and Eddie Murph as the biggest influencers in his comedic career. Some of D'Elia's acting credits include Life in a Year, Alone Together and Rush Hour.

Chris Abani

Author Chris Abani competes in Literary Death Match's 10-Year Anniversary at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Full name: Christopher Abani

Christopher Abani Career: Author

Abani is a Nigerian-American and Los Angeles-based author. He published his first novel, Masters of the Board, in 1985 at the age of 16. His other novels are The Secret History of Las Vegas, The Virgin of Flames and GraceLand.

Chris Ballew

Bassist/vocalist Chris Ballew of Presidents Of The United States Of America performs during Day 2 of FYF Fest 2014 at LA Sports Arena & Exposition Park.

Full name: Chris Ballew

Chris Ballew Career: Artist

Ballews is a children's music artist who is also the vocalist and bassist of The Presidents of the United States of America. Ballew owns the Aurora Elephant Music record label, and he produces, records, and masters the recordings himself.

Chris Beardsley

Chris Beardsley of Stevenage in action during the Pre-Season match between Corby Town and Stevenage at Steel Park in Corby, England.

Full name: Christopher Kellan Beardsley

Christopher Kellan Beardsley Career: Footballer

Beardsley is among the famous people named Chris. He is an English former professional footballer who played as a striker. He is currently a Caribbean-based talent scout for FIFA. He played for clubs such as Preston North End, Stevenage Borough and Doncaster Rovers.

Chris Jansing

News correspondent Chris Jansing speaks onstage at the 50th USO Armed Forces gala & Gold Medal dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Full name: Christine Ann Kapostasy-Jansing

Christine Ann Kapostasy-Jansing Career: Journalist

Jansing is a popular American television journalist. She anchors Chris Jansing Reports on MSNBC. She was married to Robert Jansing, a chemist, but later divorced. She won an Emmy Award for her coverage of the 1996 Olympic Park bombing during the Games.

Chris Eubank Jr.

British boxer Chris Eubank Jr poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the world Premiere of the film "The Kitchen" during the 2023 BFI London Film Festival in London.

Full name: Christopher Livingstone Eubank Jr.

Christopher Livingstone Eubank Jr. Career: Boxer

Chris Eubank Jr is a British professional boxer. He is the son of former professional boxer Chris Eubank, a world champion in the middleweight and super middleweight divisions. Like his father, Eubank Jr. has competed in multiple weight divisions.

Chris McKay

Chris McKay attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Full name: Christopher McKay

Christopher McKay Career: Filmmaker

McKay is an American filmmaker and animator. He has directed three seasons of Robot Chicken and two seasons of Moral Orel. He has also directed The Lego Batman Movie, The Tomorrow War and Renfield.

Chris Norman

British singer Chris Norman performs live during a concert at the Tempodrom in Berlin, Germany.

Full name: Christopher Ward Norman

Christopher Ward Norman Career: Singer

Norman is an English soft rock singer. He was the lead singer of the English rock band Smokie. Some of his albums as a solo artist include Rock Away Your Teardrops, Christmas Together, Time Traveller and Rediscovered Love Songs.

Chris Isaak

Chris Isaak performs at Eventim Apollo in London, England.

Full name: Christopher Joseph Isaak

Christopher Joseph Isaak Career: Singer and actor

Isaak is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist, and occasional actor. He began his career by signing a contract with Warner Bros and released his first album, Silvertone. His discography credits include San Francisco Days (1993), Always Got Tonight (2002), and First Comes the Night (2015).

These are some of the famous people named Chris. The entertainment world, particularly in Hollywood, has been graced by impressive talents among individuals named Chris. These well-known celebrities created outstanding skills, cementing their significant status in various professions.

