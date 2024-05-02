A group of inquisitive Nigerians consulted Apple digital assistant Siri to know who the best artist was in the country

Recall that two top Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Davido, have been in the news lately for clashing repeatedly over a popularity contest in the music industry.

Siri picks the best artist in Nigeria. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @burnaboy, @davido

Source: Instagram

After one of them directed the question, Siri's response revealed that it was the Star Boy music executive Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the Siri's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

akinsuroju101:

"I swear to God… me self just ask Siri and nah Wizkid ooo."

big____kizzy:

"Na true ooo he won 65 awards 4 studio albums and a EP. Jesus is king."

sheyi_claws001:

"Omo na true oo wizkid na the best artist in Nigeria oo lol I just try am sef lol."

sheyi_claws001:

"Na true fact na dey play lol FC let me see your like."

melvofficial9030:

"I just did same …OMO na wizkid …na even 15 I de use …obo fans de collect L left and right."

iam_successfulab:

"Nor worry if u get iPhone check urself no need to make noise na true Siri talk."

hopesphecial:

"Omo na true ooo I just try am."

hundred_dplug:

"No doubt wizzy is best are yall crazy!!!! Believe that and acknowledge pop......like this comment FC only!!"

Source: Legit.ng