Nigerian actress Angela Okorie generated another buzz online as she called out Mercy Johnson Okojie

The screen goddess made several mysterious claims about her colleague and also added her late mother to the picture

Angela further pointed out the importance of prayers in the Nollywood industry so that God could open their eyes to all that she was seeing

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has called out her colleague Mercy Johnson Okojie with surprising clandestine claims against her.

In her Instagram story, she declared that it is time for murders, blood-drinking devils, and evildoers in Nollywood to be put to an end.

Angela Okorie makes claims against Mercy Johnson and her mum. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie, @realangelaokrie

She mentioned Mercy Johnson and alleged that the actress was turning into a goat rather than a snake.

"Time up for evildoers in Nollywood. Time up for Mercy J. After these prayers, I pray some of you don't turn to Goat. Cos, I don't know why she is turning into a goat instead of Snake. God abeg o," she said in part.

In another post, Angela claimed that the actress' mother had bound her and others together before she gave up the ghost. She queried what would happen to them since her mum was no more, and accused them of using people's destinies.

The thespian who previously heaped allegations on her colleague Zubby Michael noted that she didn't mind if anyone believed her or not. She claimed that God was using her to reveal things in the Nollywood sector.

She advised her colleagues to pray to God to open their eyes.

"This weekend will be hot. I promise you, fam. The only thing I ask for you is continuous prayers. The kingdom of darkness is shaking already.

"We are going to lose every stronghold, killing or holding innocent lives in captivity. We are going to pull them down, remember, for we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities of this world," she wrote in part.

See her posts below:

Reactions trail Angela Okorie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cyndy_artistry:

"At this point, I believe something is wrong .. some psychic evaluations needs to be carried out ."

mheenarh__:

"One thing about Angela is she will write the person’s name. She no dey do corner corner.."

kennedyexcel:

It seems like those bullets wey dem removed from Angela head still dey affect her."

winnibae:

Tsww, I hope Mercy Ignores sha , she’s been beefing her for."

khingbassey:

"This is becoming more ridiculous. Angela don’t get yourself into unnecessary trouble. Someone please reach out to her, she seems to be having a mental breakdown."

jane_boughhie:

"Dearest angela if you know something say something.. expose the evil doers with your full chest… Stop ranting and not saying anything!!!!!"

