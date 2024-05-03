A young Nigerian lady’s home-building endeavour became a viral sensation on TikTok, as she shared a video

She showcased the significant progress of her construction project, despite its unfinished state

Her gratitude to the divine for the journey thus far was palpable, especially for reaching the critical milestone of roofing, which she highlighted as a symbol of progress and hope

Nigerian lady embarks on a construction project. Photo credit: @golden_daughters_couture

Source: TikTok

Lady starts building her house

The lady could be seen standing inside the uncompleted building and was observing it. Then the camera panned into the exterior of the building.

The video garnered widespread acclaim, with numerous viewers extending their congratulations and best wishes for her continued success in fully completing her home in the forthcoming period, as shown by @golden_daughters_couture.

The video has gathered hundreds of likes and comments from well-wishers who put her achievement into perspective.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pheesat said:

“Congratulations sis.I pray for this blessing soon.”

Sandra Kay 625 wrote:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Olami:

“Congratulations my sweetheart.”

Oritoke2020:

“Congratulations I tap in your blessings this year.”

Everythingspecial2:

“Congratulations ma.”

Selfcare Vendor:

“Congratulations ma'am.”

Barokah stitches:

“Congratulations mama.”

Thereal oluwatoyin:

“Wow congratulations my sis more wins ijn.”

Source: Legit.ng