Charles Pol's bio: Age, wife, net worth, what does he do for a living?

Charles Pol is a renowned American actor and producer famous for his role on The Incredible Dr. Pol, now in its 20th season. The television show follows Dr. Jan and his family as they try to save sick and injured animals and help other farmers. What else is there to know about Charles beside his work on the big screen?

Charles Pol on a farm.

Source: Getty Images

The 43-year-old has spent much of his career life in acting or executive production roles. Here is a brief look at his details.

Profile summary

Full name : Charles Pol

: Charles Pol Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 6th Маrсh, 1979

6th Маrсh, 1979 Age: 43 years (as of 2022)

43 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Michigan, USA

Michigan, USA Current residence: Michigan, USA

Michigan, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Latino

: Latino Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet and inches: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres : 168 cm

: 168 cm Weight in pounds: 179

179 Weight in kilograms: 81

81 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Adoptive parents: Dr Jan and Diane

Dr Jan and Diane Siblings : Kathy (biological sister) and Diane Jr. (stepsister)

: Kathy (biological sister) and Diane Jr. (stepsister) Marital status: Married

Married Charles Pol's wife: Beth Oakes

Beth Oakes Children : Abigail

: Abigail Profession : Actor and executive producer

: Actor and executive producer Alma mater: University of Miami

University of Miami Net worth: $2 million

Charles Pol's bio

Charles, Diane and Dr. Jan attend the National Geographic Channels' '2013 Winter TCA' Cocktail Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel on January 3, 2013.

Source: Getty Images

How old is Charles Pol? The actor is 43 years old (as of 2022). He was born on 6th March 1979. Is Charles Pol adopted? Yes, he was adopted at birth by Dr Jan and his wife, Diane. He then grew up alongside his biological sister Kathy (who was also adopted) and his stepsister Diane Jr.

The three grew up on a farm in Michigan and eventually got recurring roles on The Incredible Dr. Pol. Charles grew up learning how to take care of animals and frequently helped out in his adoptive father's clinic.

Education and career

After completing his primary and high school studies, the actor joined the University of Miami and graduated in 2003 with a major in communications. Shortly after his graduation, the actor left his Michigan home and moved to Los Angeles.

He landed an internship role in production and acting. His stay in Los Angeles saw him work as an intern at numerous reputable companies such as Paramount Pictures, Mirage Enterprises, and Parkway Production. He even got to work under the late Hollywood legend Sydney Pollack.

What does Charles pol do for a living? In 2011, Charles then relocated back to his hometown and became one of the executive producers on his father's television show. The idea to create The Incredible Dr. Pol was actually Charles'. Today, the show airs on the National Geographic channel and is in its 20th season.

Here is a look at the acting and production roles that Dr Pol's son, Charles, has had over the years.

Nightcap with Dr. Pol (2018) as self

(2018) as self Calling Dr. Pol (2014-2016): Actor and executive producer

(2014-2016): Actor and executive producer The Legend of Sheriff Gus Skinne r (2013): Executive producer

r (2013): Executive producer Drunk & Disorderly (2012) as Guy Cop

(2012) as Guy Cop The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011-present): Actor and executive producer

Who is Charles Pol married to?

Sometime in the recent past, rumours were circulating online about Charles being gay. However, these turned out to be false when the actor proposed to and married his longtime girlfriend, Beth Oakes. The proposal came in early 2018, marking a new phase in the duo's life.

The two had been friends since childhood. Is Charles on Dr Pol still married? Yes, the actor and his wife are still married.

Did Charles Pol have a baby?

In 2019, the couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Abigail. Charles Pol's baby regularly appears on her father's and grandfather's social media posts.

How many children does Charles Pol have?

The producer and his wife Beth have one child together.

How much does Charles make on Dr Pol?

According to ABTC Ng, the actor receives $20,000 for each episode of The Incredible Dr. Pol. His current net worth is allegedly $2 million. The actor's fortune is a combination of his earnings from the different acting and production roles. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Height and weight

The actor is 5'6" (168 centimetres) tall and weighs 179 pounds (81 kilograms). He has brown eyes, brown hair, and a brown beard.

Charles Pol is inarguably one of the most captivating characters on The Incredible Dr. Pol. His wit and charm play a major role in the show's overall appeal. His excellent co-production and production roles on the show cannot be overemphasized.

