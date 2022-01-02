Silvana Mojica’s biography: who is Dave Portnoy’s girlfriend?

Silvana Mojica is a professional model and marketer. She gained a lot of attention after it became public that she was in a relationship with Dave Portnoy. Portnoy is a famous entrepreneur and blogger.

Mojica with Portnoy. Photo: @silvanamojica

Source: Instagram

Who is Silvana Mojica? Numerous people are curious to know more about Dave Portnoy’s girlfriend. Read on to discover more about her age, place of birth, career, relationship, and much more.

Profile summary

Full name: Silvana Mojica

Silvana Mojica Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 8 April 1995

8 April 1995 Age: 26 years (as of January 2022)

26 years (as of January 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Colombia, South America

Colombia, South America Current residence: Miami, Florida, United States of America

Miami, Florida, United States of America Nationality: Colombian-American

Colombian-American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Body measurements in inches: 35-25-36

35-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 89-64-91

89-64-91 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 1

1 Sister: Valeria Mojica

Valeria Mojica Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Dave Portnoy

Dave Portnoy High school: West Orange High School

West Orange High School University: Valencia College, Florida State University

Valencia College, Florida State University Profession: Marketer, model

Marketer, model Net worth: $2-3 million

Silvana Mojica's biography

Silvana Mojica was born in Colombia, South America. She currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States of America.

Her nationality is Colombian-American, and her ethnicity is mixed. She has a sister named Valeria.

How old is Silvana Mojica?

Silvana Mojica's age is 26 years as of January 2022. She was born on 8 April, 1995, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

The model in a California Breeders Cup sweater. Photo: @silvanamojica

Source: Instagram

Where did Silvana Mojica attend college?

The model went to Florida State University. She enrolled in the institution in 2016 to pursue an undergraduate degree in marketing and graduated in 2018.

Prior to that, she went to West Orange High School. She also went to Valencia College between 2014 and 2016.

What does Silvana Mojica do?

The young model and marketer works as a social media marketing assistant at Giti Inc., a fashion and apparel company in Miami, Florida, United States of America. She has been occupying the position from March 2020 to date.

Between November 2018 and March 2020, she worked as an account executive at Squeem in Orlando, Florida. She also worked as a junior account manager for five months in 2018. At the time, she worked for UnCommon Fashion in Atlanta, Georgia. She was also the brand ambassador for Strike Magazine between August 2017 and January 2018.

The marketing professional is also a social media personality and model. She has an Instagram account with over 174k followers.

She uses the platform to share her modelling pictures. She is a social media influencer and has worked with brands such as FashionNova.

What is Silvana Mojica's net worth?

According to NewsUnzip, the model is allegedly worth $2-3 million. That said, there are no official sources that confirm this information.

Dave Portnoy's girlfriend posing for a photo. Photo: @silvanamojica

Source: Instagram

Who is Dave Portnoy dating?

Dave Portnoy, an online celebrity, blogger, and founder of Barstool Sports, is dating model Silvana Mojica. The two were first rumoured to be dating in March 2021. Eventually, it became evident that the two were dating.

Are Silvana and Dave still together? The two are still a couple, and Portnoy stated that he spends a lot of time with her. Before dating Portnoy, the marketer and model dated Connor McKenzie.

Height and weight

Dave Portnoy's girlfriend is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs about 123 pounds or 56 kilograms, and her measurements are 35-25-36 inches (89-64-91 cm).

Silvana Mojica is a professional model and marketer best known as Dave Portnoy's girlfriend. The two have been dating for a while now and spend most of their time together.

