A young student embarked on a quest across the school premises, engaging with classmates to uncover their varied strategies for the WAEC exams, an endeavour captured in a revealing video

The video highlighted students’ personalized approaches, there was one who balanced rigorous study with necessary rest to prevent burnout

To another who diligently practised with past papers to sharpen her test-taking acumen so as to be ready for the exams

A young student strolled across the school grounds to converse with peers regarding their preparation strategies for the upcoming WAEC examinations.

Captured in the video, one student revealed he dedicated time to study and allowed himself ample rest to avoid burnout, while another mentioned her rigorous practice with past papers.

The Nigerian student spoke candidly about WAEC 2024. Photo credit: @stellamarisschoolabuja

Students' speak on WAEC preparation

The diverse study methods discussed by the students, as highlighted in the video, showed their individualised approach towards exam preparation, as shown by @stellamarisschoolabuja.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chinaza Blossom said:

“Do people that write waec really exist??”

NelSon wrote:

“Abeg shift.”

Richard commented:

“She needs to be doing voice overs and become a voice actor ASAP.”

NIkki Be:

“Rest. Una don plan this interview, na runs Una go still Use Las Las.”

User8399392:

“Swear say you no plan am.”

MesoI:

“People wey Dem go still give expo.”

HER:

“Can you lend me 2 minutes of your time? me: No thank you.”

User83993939:

“After everything expo go still sup.”

Chidera Nwora:

“Me watching this like I'm about to write WAEC & I'm in 300lvl.”

Ziko:

“Na only them sabi how dem de pass.”

Mamah_gift:

“Daniel looks like REMA.”

User9393939883:

“I love her accent!!!!”

