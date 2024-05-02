A 16-year-old female student is trending on social media following her outstanding performance at the just-concluded UTME

The Benue girl scored 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics and did excellently in the other two subjects

People are calling on the government and well-meaning individuals to award the bright girl scholarship

Tsavkegh Ishughun, a Benue state girl, has gone viral over her impressive UTME result.

Pictures of the 16-year-old girl were shared on social media by excited folks as they celebrated her academic feat.

Tsavkegh Ishughun scored 356 on aggregate. Photo Credit: Obande Christian Ogede, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

One of the people who was happy for the girl was Obande Christian Ogede. In a Facebook post, he hailed Tsavkegh, saying she really killed the JAMB exam and gave them the "Gboko standard."

He said the girl is a student of Calvary Arrows Secondary School in Gboko, Benue State, and urged the Benue State government and well-meaning Nigerians to sponsor her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A breakdown of Tsavkegh's showed she scored 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics, 93 in chemistry and 73 in English, bringing her total to 356.

Another high-flying student from Akwa Ibom had 347 in the 2024 UTME.

Nigerians celebrate Tsavkegh Ishughun

King Terungwa Raphael said:

"Jamb said you must be 18 and above before you gain entry in to the university."

Hãrrîsõñ Aøñdóyílá said:

"Congratulations to her, my problem is when I didn't see her name on the top ten highest utme scorers, I feel something bad, go higher little one."

Aondolumun David said:

"Congratulations my lovely sister from another mother .

"Is like she's not on TikTok ."

Tyoapine Evelyn Praise said:

"Is like the 30% that pass this jamb are fr Benue state. Congratulations dear."

Adom Aaron Terwase Rozay said:

"English always spoiling show... she should have had 380 if not for English. Congrats girl. We are proud of u."

Iortema Manasseh said:

"And she will not be admitted.

"Though she did excellently well! congratulations."

Bibi Kater Dominic said:

"She should apply for Nile University scholarship, 320 and above. School fees to be covered 100% by the school. Zero tuition fee."

Chemistry teacher's 2024 UTME result emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a chemistry teacher's 2024 UTME result had got people talking.

Alex Onyia, the CEO of Educare, shared the teacher's result online, describing his attempt as a risky one.

Alex explained that the chemistry teacher, Ani Ihedioramma Emmanuel, deferred his admission to the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), so he could join other village students in competing for his scholarship. He noted that teacher Emmanuel taught the kids chemistry while he prepared for his JAMB exam.

Source: Legit.ng