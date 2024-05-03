A 17-year-old secondary school student scored 269 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Oluomachi Ebeniro joined her elder brother, Akachi, who scored 313 in recording an impressive performance

The teenager, who is currently writing the ongoing May/June WASSCE wants to study law at the University of Uyo (UniUyo) in Akwa Ibom state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

It is a double celebration for Mr Pascal Ebeniro and his family as one of his daughters, Oluomachi scored 269 in the just-released 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

Legit.ng recalls that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the 2024 UTME results on Tuesday, April 29.

Oluomachi wants to study law at the University of Uyo Photo credit: Pascal Ebeniro

Source: Facebook

We earlier reported that Mr Ebeniro’s son, Akachi scored 313 in the tertiary entrance examination and plans to study medicine and surgery at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) in Rivers state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The excited father, who could not hide his joy broke the good news to Legit.ng in an exclusive chat on Thursday, May 2.

Girl with impressive UTME score is writing WAEC

According to Ebeniro, his daughter is a 17-year-old student at Federal Government College Okigwe in Imo state.

Oluomachi is writing the ongoing May/June 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Secondary school student scores 269 in UTME

The intelligent girl’s UTME score shows she had 67 in English Language, 77 in Government, 66 in Literature-in English and 59 in Christian Religious Studies, making an aggregate score of 269.

The Imo state indigene from Ihitte Uboma local government area wants to study Law at the University of Uyo (UniUyo) in Akwa Ibom state.

JAMB 2024: Award-winning teenager scores 345 in UTME

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 16-year-old Nwokoro Munachimso Nnanna got the attention of Nigerians with his outstanding performance of 345 in the just-released 2024 UTME results.

The award-winning student of the Federal Government Academy, Suleja had an aggregate score of 345.

Munachimso scored 69 in English Language, 95 in Mathematics, 86 in Chemistry and 95 in Physics to make the list of the 0.5% of UTME candidates who scored 300 and above.

Source: Legit.ng