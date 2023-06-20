Chris Brown’s girlfriend timeline: who has he dated over the years?

Chris Brown is a renowned American singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and actor. He is considered one of the most successful R&B singers of his generation. Aside from his successful career, Chris' relationships have always been a major topic of discussion in the entertainment industry. Find out who Chris Brown's girlfriend is now and the women in his life.

Singer Chris Brown performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival at Banc of California Stadium on 17 December 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown was born on 5 May 1989 in Tappahannock, Virginia, U.S. He has been in the music industry since 2002 and has released numerous songs and albums. Chris has also attracted considerable attention for his high-profile relationships. Over the years, he has been romantically linked to various celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Chris Brown’s girlfriend timeline

Chris Brown has had many public and controversial relationships and breakups. He has been linked with numerous women from various fields, including fellow musicians, models, and actresses. Here is a look at Chris Brown’s dating history.

1. Rihanna (2007–2013)

Rihanna speaks onstage during the press conference for Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at Phoenix Convention Center on 9 February 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown's relationship with Barbadian singer Rihanna was highly publicised and controversial. They began dating in 2007 and made numerous public appearances on stages and red carpets together. Chris Brown dated Rihanna until February 2009, when he was arrested for physically assaulting her. The assault earned Chris five years of probation plus community service.

In Chris’ 2017 documentary Welcome to My Life, he claimed he intended to marry Rihanna before the incident. The ex-couple, however, rekindled their romance in 2012 and even collaborated on a song.

2. Joanna Hernandez (2009)

Joanna Hernandez is an American glamour model from Sacramento, California, USA. She is famous for Bad Girls Club. Joanna Hernandez and Chris Brown were romantically linked in November 2009. However, their relationship was short-lived.

3. Jasmine Sanders (2010)

Jasmine Sanders attends the Ermanno Scervino show at Milan Fashion Week Spring Summer 2020 on 21 September 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders, also known as Golden Barbie, is a German-American model. Jasmine was romantically linked to Chris Brown in 2010, but their relationship remained relatively private, and they eventually parted ways.

4. Draya Michele (2010)

Draya Michele attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on 21 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Andraya Michele Howard is an American media personality, model, actress, and fashion designer. Chris and Draya were briefly linked in 2010. Their relationship didn't last long as they soon broke up after dating for nine months, and Chris began dating Karrueche Tran. Draya and Karrueche were friends at the time, causing confusion among fans.

5. Karrueche Tran (2010–2015)

Karrueche Tran visits The IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village on Location at Sundance 2023 on 21 January 2023 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Corey Nickols

Source: Getty Images

Karrueche Tran is an American actress and model from Los Angeles, California, United States. She appeared in The Bay web series as Vivian Johnson from 2013 to 2016. Karrueche and Chris began dating in 2011, shortly after he was charged and arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

The pair had an on-and-off relationship from 2014-2015. They briefly broke up when Brown reconciled with his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, but they got back together when that relationship ended. After years of being in an on-and-off relationship with Karrueche Tran, the pair parted ways after Tran filed a restraining order against him, citing threats of violence.

6. Nia Guzman

Nia Guzman is a model, nurse, and entrepreneur from Corpus Christi, Texas. Photo: @therealniaguzman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nia Guzman is a model, nurse, and entrepreneur from Corpus Christi, Texas, United States of America. Chris began dating Nia when he was in a relationship with Karrueche Tran but ended their relationship shortly after. The pair welcomed their daughter named Royalty on 27 May 2014.

In the beginning, their co-parenting relationship was rocky, and the pair were involved in court battles over the custody of their daughter. Chris Brown and Nia Guzman are reportedly on good terms now for the sake of their daughter, Royalty. The ex-couple were recently spotted together at a soccer match to cheer her on.

7. Blair Pena (2013–2015)

Blair Pena is a rising model and stylist from the United States. She was credited in a 2013 production titled While the Cat's Away. Chris and Blair reportedly met through Krrueche, who was previously dating the singer. The pair began dating in November 2013 and later parted ways in June 2015.

8. Ammika Harris (2015)

Ammika Harris is a popular model, Instagram star and social media influencer from the United States of America. Chris Brown and Harris were romantically linked in 2015 when Harris appeared as the lead in Chris Brown's Liquor music video. Although the two met in 2015, they rekindled their romance in 2019 after being spotted in Paris together.

The pair kept their relationship relatively under wraps before rumours circulated that Ammika was expecting Chris' child. Their son, Aeko Catori, was born in November 2019. They broke up in 2020, soon after the birth of their son and have had an on-and-off relationship ever since. Despite parting ways, the two continue to co-parent their child and have kept their relationship private.

9. Indyamarie (2015)

Indyamarie Jean arrives at the Sofia Richie x Missguided launch party at Bootsy Bellows on 18 September 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Morgan Lieberman

Source: Getty Images

Indyamarie Jean is a fashion model, musician, accessories designer, wardrobe stylist and media personality. Chris and model Indyamarie were first rumoured to be an item in 2015 after Brown's breakup with Karrueche Tran. In 2019, the pair rekindled their romance on the set of his music video for his and Eric Bellinger’s song, Type a Way.

Little is known about their relationship, but the pair reportedly called things off after news surfaced that Chris was expecting a child with Ammika Harris.

10. Vanessa Vargas (2017)

Venezuelan model Venessa Vargas allegedly dated Brown in 2017. Photo: @vanessavargas on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Vanessa Vargas is a Venezuelan model, dancer, actress, educator and dance researcher based in New York and Barcelona. Chris Brown dated model Vanessa Vargas in early 2017. The two shared pictures on their respective Instagram pages and were spotted publicly on multiple dates, including at a club in New York City. The pair dated briefly before calling off their relationship.

11. Agnez Mo (2017–2019)

Agnez Mo attends Refinery29's 29Rooms Opening Night on 5 September 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Agnes Monica Muljoto, popularly known as Agnez Mo, is an Indonesian singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress. Agnez Mo and Chris Brown sparked dating rumours in 2017 after pictures surfaced of the pair looking cosy in the studio together.

12. Diamond Brown (2019)

Model Diamond Brown in a beautiful black outfit. Photo: @thediamondbrown on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Diamond Brown is an American fashion model and Instagram Influencer. She is the mother of Chris Brown's third-born child. Chris was first linked to Diamond Brown in June 2019, being photographed together by paparazzi, and Chris was spotted liking some of Diamond's pictures on Instagram. Diamond also attended Chris' 30th birthday party in May 2019.

Chris Brown and Diamond Brown reportedly dated in 2019 and have had an on-and-off relationship ever since. The two welcomed their first child together, daughter Lovely Symphani on 7 January 2022. In April 2022, Chris confirmed he was the father of Diamond’s child after sharing a picture of his baby girl on his Instagram Story.

13. DaniLeigh (2019)

Singer DaniLeigh attends the Model Experience Los Angeles Fashion Week Festival at Barker Hangar on 12 March 2023 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Danielle Leigh Curiel, best known as DaniLeigh, is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and choreographer. She and Chris sparked dating rumours in 2019 after Chris Brown was featured on DaniLeigh’s track Easy. The two were seen mimicking each other's dance moves and sported matching outfits in the music video. However, neither has confirmed if they were dating despite flirting with each other on Instagram.

14. Gina V. Huynh

Gina V. Huynh is an American model and recording artist. Gin and Chris dating rumours began after they were spotted in London together during Breezy's first trip to the UK. The pair called things off soon after.

The award-winning singer has had several other high-profile relationships. He reportedly dated author Karrine Steffans, Rita Ora, Joie Chavis, model Simply Jess, Amy Shehab, Brittany Renner and Karizma Ramirez. He was also linked to Amber Rose, model Keisha Kimball, Natalie Mejia, Montana Tucker and Tina Davis.

Is Chris Brown single?

No, the prominent singer is reportedly dating his on-and-off girlfriend, Ammika Harris. They share a son named Aeko Catori, who was born in November 2019.

FAQs

Who is Chris Brown? He is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and actor. Where is Chris Brown from? The singer was born in Tappahannock, Virginia, United States of America. How old is Chris Brown? He is 34 years old as of 2023. He was born on 5 May 1989. Who is Chris Brown dating? The singer is reportedly dating Ammika Harris. Is Chris Brown married? No, he is unmarried and has never been married. What happened with Chris Brown and Rihanna? Rihanna and Chris broke up in 2009 after Chris physically assaulted her before the Grammy Awards. The two briefly reunited in 2012 but broke up again in 2013. Does Chris Brown have a child? Yes, he has three children named Royalty, Lovely Symphani and Aeko Catori. How many baby mamas does Chris Brown have? The singer has three baby mamas named Ammika Harris, Diamond Brown and Nia Guzman.

Chris Brown is a renowned American singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and actor. He has been in the music industry since 2002 and has released numerous songs and albums. Chris Brown's girlfriend timeline unveils a series of notable women who have played significant roles in his life.

Legit.ng recently published Maximillion Cooper’s biography. Maximillion Cooper is a British entrepreneur and fashion designer. He became famous following his relationship with Eve Jihan. His wife is an American rapper, singer, and actress.

Maximillion Cooper was born on 7 June 1972 in Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom. He is the CEO and founder of the Gumball 3000 Ltd company based in London, United Kingdom. He and his wife have been married since 13 June 2014. They have five children.

Source: Legit.ng