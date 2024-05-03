The Nigerian Military has concluded its investigation into the bombing of unarmed civilians in Kaduna state

The investigation has ascertained that the soldiers did strike a crowd of civilians who were mistaken for a group of terrorists

The soldiers will face military martial where their fate will be determined as the world watches on to see how the case will be concluded

The Nigerian Military has made it known that the investigation into the bombing of civilians has been concluded, announcing that two officers have been indicted.

The Army said the two soldiers had been established to have indeed struck a group of unarmed civilians, killing 120 people, according to Amnesty International.

The Army has apologised for the tragic error and noted that measures will be taken to prevent a recurrence.

The event occurred last year on December 3, when a group of Muslims celebrating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, known as Maulud Nabiy, were mistaken by soldiers of the Nigerian military as terrorists.

The combat-trained men of the nation's defence guard unleashed a highly precise drone strike on an unsuspecting group of northerners, killing more than a hundred and leaving many injured.

Two days after the unfortunate incident that happened in Tudun Biri village of Kaduna State, the National Emergency Management Agency announced they had buried 85 bodies.

Major VU Okoro, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, narrated that the officers were on a routine mission against the proliferating terrorists when the erroneous strike was made.

The Army has taken responsibility for the fatal action, pleading it was a mistake that would be carefully investigated.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, however, shared during a press briefing at Defence Headquarters, on Thursday, April 2 that the operation should not have taken place.

He said:

“The military conducted a painstaking investigation into the accidental drone strike and has initiated disciplinary actions against troops that were indicted. Accordingly, the affected personnel are to face a court-martial for acts of omission or commission with respect to the incident.”

He unequivocally stated that the two are guilty of the action they are being accused of.

He added:

"However, it must be made clear that the incident was a mistake, as the victims of the strike were mistaken for terrorists. It is hoped that there would be no repeat of strikes on non-combatants in ongoing operations. The military will take extra precautions in the future to ensure that non-combatants are safe"

