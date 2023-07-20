All of Chris Rock’s siblings in order from oldest to youngest

Chris Rock, known for hosting The Chris Rock Show, is one of the best stand-up comedians in the American entertainment industry. He is also an actor and has been featured in numerous movies and TV series, such as Amsterdam, Fargo, and Dolemite Is My Name. Does the entertainment bigwig have siblings also as popular as he is? Learn more about Chris Rock’s siblings, including their ages and professions.

Comedian Chris (second from left) with his mother, Rose and brothers at an after-screening party held in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Richard Corkery

Chris Rock has been in the US entertainment scene since the early 90s and has been in the limelight in different capacities as an actor, comedian, and filmmaker. Being a successful entertainer, his career and his personal life, including family members, has been of interest to many people. Who are Chris Rock’s siblings, and are they also entertainers? Meet Chris Rock’s sister and brothers.

Who are Chris Rock’s siblings?

The stand-up comedian was born into a family of eight children. His mother, Rosalie, is a social worker, author, and teacher, while his father, the late Julius, was a truck driver who passed away in 1988. The entertainer is the eldest among his siblings. Here are Chris Rock’s siblings in order from oldest to youngest.

Charles Ledell Rock (1953)

Charles Ledell, Chris’ half-sibling, was born in 1953. He was a child of one of Chris’ parents from a previous relationship. Charles passed away in February 2006, aged 52 years. He reportedly struggled with alcoholism and substance addiction, leading to his demise in a homeless shelter.

Andre Rock (16 April 1967)

Andre was born on 16 April 1967 and is the second eldest child in the family. He has lived a private life, and much of his details are not in the public domain as some of his siblings. Andre has reportedly followed in his father’s footsteps and is running a trucking business named Julius Rock Trucking Company based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, United States.

Tony Rock (30 June 1974)

Standup comedian Tony performing in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Aaron Rapoport

Chris Rock’s brother, Anthony, was born on 30 June 1974 in Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York, United States. He is 49 years old as of 2023. Tony, as he is popularly known, has made a name for himself as an actor and stand-up comedian.

He commenced acting in 2001 when he was featured in Me & My Needs. He boasts approximately 26 acting credits and is well-known for portraying Dirk Black in the comedy TV series All of US.

Kenneth Rock (16 April 1979)

Actor Kenny. Photo: @thereallykennyrock on Instagram (modified by author)

Kenny was born on 16 April 1979 in Brooklyn, New York, United States, and is 44 years old as of 2023. He is an actor and has been featured in a few films, including Vesuvius (2018), Coincidental Killer (2016), and Hope a Brooklyn Story (2014).

He recently hit the headlines after he signed up with celebrity boxing founder Damon Feldman for a fight. When asked if his older brother Chris should have a boxing match with Will Smith after the slapping incident at the Oscars, he said he is willing to fight Will Smith on behalf of his brother.

Andi Rock (19 March 1985)

Andi is the only lady among the entertainer's siblings. She was born on 19 March 1985 and is 38 years old as of 2023. Andi, currently based in South Carolina, is a therapy specialist working with children with autism.

She is rarely in the spotlight and lives a private life focusing on her profession. The therapist got married to Brett Nelson in November 2020.

Brian Rock (late 80s)

Brian is another younger brother of the renowned stand-up comedian. He was reportedly born in the late 80s. Even though he hails from the prominent Chris Rock family, Brian is not popular like some of his siblings and has chosen to stay away from the public eye. As for his profession, he is alleged to be a church minister.

Jordan Rock (10 February 1991)

Comedian and actor Jordan. Photo: @jordanrock on Instagram (modified by author)

Jordan, the youngest among Chris Rock’s brothers, was born on 10 February 1991 and was raised in South Carolina before moving to Brooklyn to pursue a comedy career. He is 31 years old as of 2023.

The actor and comedian began his career in 2008 and has been featured in about 14 movies and TV series. His notable appearances include portraying Kevin in Love and Jordan in Big Time Adolescence.

FAQs

Who are Chris Rock’s parents? The actor and comedian was born to Rosalie and the late truck driver, Julius. How many brothers does Chris Rock have? The entertainer has six brothers, Andre, Tony, Brian, Kenneth, Jordan, and the late Charles Ledell. Which siblings of Chris Rock are comedians? In his comedy career, Chris is joined by his two brothers, Jordan and Tony. Does Chris Rock have a sister? He has one sister, Andi, a therapy specialist working with autistic children. Does Chris Rock have a half-sibling? The American actor has an older half-brother Charles Ledell who reportedly passed away in 2006. Who is the youngest among the Rock siblings? The youngest sibling in the family is actor Jordan, born in 1991. Who is the eldest among the Rock siblings? Chris is the eldest sibling in the family after his older half-brother Charles passed away.

Who are Chris Rock’s siblings? The entertainer has seven siblings, six brothers and a sister, and he is the most famous among them. While some of his siblings followed his footsteps in the entertainment industry, others have chosen different professions.

