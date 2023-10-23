33 celebrities with asymmetrical faces that are iconic

Facial asymmetry is when the features on both sides of your face don't match up. There are many celebrities with asymmetrical faces, but it is just a natural and common thing. This article contains a list of celebrities with asymmetrical faces that you probably did not know.

Although most asymmetrical features are genetic, some are due to various factors such as injury, ageing and smoking. Sometimes, asymmetry may indicate a severe condition like Bell's palsy or stroke. Below is a list of celebrities with asymmetrical faces.

Celebrities with asymmetrical faces

Asymmetrical faces are common among both celebrities and non-celebrities. The slight facial imbalances and irregularities can range from very mild to severe. Some celebrities have corrected it, making it hard to easily notice.

1. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is among the world's highest-paid actors. He is also known for his roles in The Color of Money (1986), Rain Man (1988), and Born on the Fourth of July (1989). If you look closely when the actor smiles, you will likely notice the asymmetrical feature on his face. His teeth are not symmetrical, as one of his central incisor teeth is at the centre of his face.

2. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is an American actor and filmmaker. He gained prominence in the '80s on ABC's Bosom Buddies. Hanks' most famous films include Splash (1983), A League of Their Own (1992), Cast Away (2000), Sully (2016), and Elvis (2022). His face is asymmetrical, as the left and right sides of his face don't match.

3. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. is an American actor and producer. He is famous for playing the role of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (2008-2019). His nose is not symmetrical as it tilts left.

4. Idina Kim Menzel

Idina Kim Menzel is an American actress and singer. She rose to stardom as a stage actress in 1996 after starring in the rock musical Rent as Maureen Johnson. Idina is also known for voicing Elsa in Disney's insanely popular animated film Frozen. Her left and right sides and face are naturally asymmetrical.

5. Meryl Streep

The American actress began acting in 1977 in Julia. She is best known for her roles in various movies, such as Adaptation (2002), The Hours (2002), Doubt (2008) and Mamma Mia! (2008). Throughout her career, the actress has received numerous accolades, including 21 Academy Award nominations. She also has an asymmetrical face.

6. Kate Middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales GCVO, is a member of the British royal family. She is best known for her relationship with Prince William, heir apparent to the British throne. She is an actress famous for her roles in The Tender Bar (2021), Chicago Fire (2012) and FBI: Most Wanted (2020). Kate's face is slightly asymmetrical as her right nose is right-tilted, and her eyes are uneven.

7. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is an American media personality, deejay and entrepreneur. She appeared in the hit reality TV show The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007. She also runs the Paris Hilton clothing and home goods brand. Her left eyebrow is higher than her right.

8. Rosie Huntington-Whitely

Rosie Alice Huntington-Whiteley is a British model well-known for her work for the lingerie clothing line Victoria's Secret, Angels, Burberry Body, Paige and Marks & Spencer. Aside from modelling, she is an actress known for Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). Her face is asymmetrical, with one eye higher than the other.

9. Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper is an American actor, director and producer best known for starring in The Hangover franchise (2009-2013), Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and American Hustle (2013). He has an uneven nose and eyes, but these little elegant alterations have not stopped him from prospering in his career.

10. Ryan Gosling

The Canadian actor first rose to stardom at age 13 as a child actor on Disney Channel's The Mickey Mouse Club (1993–1995). He achieved more recognition for his roles in The Believer (2001) and The Notebook (2004). He has a symmetrical face with a sharp jawline and chiselled cheekbones.

11. Tyler Posey

Tyler Posey is among the celebrity actors with asymmetrical faces. Posey began acting at a young age, appearing in various television shows and films. He is best known for his role as Scott McCall in the popular TV series Teen Wolf, which aired from 2011 to 2017. Besides acting, Tyler is the frontman and guitarist for the band Five North.

12. Kat Graham

Kat Graham is among the celebrities with asymmetrical faces. She has a slightly lopsided nose and uneven eyes. She is an American actress, singer, and dancer known for her role as Bonnie Bennett in the drama series The Vampire Diaries.

13. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is another celebrity known for her striking facial asymmetry. She is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. Her most notable films include Girl, Interrupted, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Changeling, and Maleficent. Her left cheekbone is noticeably higher than her right.

14. The Rock

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, also known by his ring name, the Rock, is an American actor, film producer, and retired professional wrestler. Johnson wrestled for the WWF for eight years before turning to acting. He is one of the celebrities with asymmetrical faces. His left and right sides have subtle differences.

15. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is an award-winning American actress. She made her acting debut in 1994 at age 9. Her big break came after starring in 2003's Lost In Translation, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress. She is one of the famous personalities with an asymmetrical face, which is not visible. She has a pointed chin and a strong right cheekbone.

16. Victoria Beckham

Victoria Caroline Adams is a British fashion designer, singer, and TV personality. She became famous in the 1990s as a member of the girl group the Spice Girls. She launched her eponymous fashion line in 2008 and her cosmetics line Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019.

17. Emma Watson

Emma Watson is a British actress and activist known for portraying Hermione Granger in the 2001 Harry Potter film franchise. She has also appeared in The Bling Ring (2013), Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Little Women (2019). Watson is also an advocate for women's rights. Her left eyebrow is somewhat higher than her right.

18. Adele

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins is a British singer-songwriter. She gained widespread recognition with her debut album, 19, released in 2008. The album included hits like Chasing Pavements and Hometown Glory. She is one of the famous people with asymmetrical faces, as the left and right sides of her face have a slight difference, giving her a unique look.

19. Kim Kardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian is an American media personality, socialite, businesswoman, model, and actress. She appeared on the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside her family. The reality show aired between 2007 and 2021. The left and right sides of her face don't match up.

20. Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is an American former actress and member of the British royal family. She married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III's younger son. Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan was primarily known for her acting career. She had prominent roles in the Suits series and appeared in numerous films and television shows.

21. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician. He became famous in 1987 after appearing in the TV series 21 Jump Street. He is also known for portraying Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

22. Emilia Clark

The British actress is widely recognised for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. She has received numerous honours, including an Empire Award, a Saturn Award and three Critics' Choice Award nominations. Her left and right sides of her face are asymmetrical as her right eyebrow is slightly arched.

23. George Clooney

George Timothy Clooney is an American actor and filmmaker. He first gained public recognition for appearing in the drama series ER from 1994 to 1999. George has an asymmetrical face as his left eye is droopier than his right, giving him a unique appearance.

24. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is among the famous actresses with asymmetrical faces, as the right and left sides of the face are uneven. Her films have grossed over $6 billion worldwide, making her the world’s highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016. She has also been nominated four times for an Academy Award.

25. Cobie Smulders

Cobie Smulders is a talented Canadian actress and model best known for her roles in the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother (2005–2014), The Avengers (2012), and Secret Invasion (2023).

26. Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana is an American actress. She has appeared in numerous highest-grossing films of all time, such as Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. She is one of the famous personalities with asymmetrical faces, which are not easily noticeable.

27. Kristen Bell

Kristen Anne Bell is an American actress and singer. She made her Broadway stage debut as Becky Thatcher in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. She's also known for her voiceover work on Gossip Girl and in the Frozen film franchise, where she played Anna. She has an asymmetrical face, as her right and left side are slightly uneven.

28. Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen is an American actress who gained public recognition after appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda Maximoff. She has starred in numerous Marvel films, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Avengers: Endgame.

29. Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher is a British singer and songwriter. He is widely known for his role as the lead vocalist of the rock bands Oasis from 1991 to 2009 and Beady Eye from 2009 to 2014. He has since released three albums, As You Were (2017), Why Me? Why Not (2019) and C'mon You Know (2022). He is also among the celebrity singers with asymmetrical faces.

30. Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder is an American actor famous for his role as Damon Salvatore on The CW's The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017). He is also known for playing Boone Carlyle in the TV drama Lost and Dr Luther Swann in Netflix's sci-fi horror series V Wars.

31. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is an American Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter. She began writing songs at age 14 and signed with Big Machine Records in 2005 to become a country singer. She gained public attention in 2006 with her self-titled debut album. Her album Fearless is the most awarded country album of all time.

32. Emma Thompson

Dame Emma Thompson is a British actress and screenwriter. Emma has won various accolades throughout her career, including two Academy Awards, three BAFTA Awards and two Golden Globe Awards. She was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2018.

33. Natalie Dormer

Natalie Dormer is an actress and model from the United States. She is well known for her role as Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones. Her outstanding performance in the series qualifies her for The Professor and the Madman and Elementary.

The above are some of the celebrities with asymmetrical faces, and despite having the condition, they have excelled in their different professions. Facial asymmetry can be corrected using cosmetic or orthodontic operations.

