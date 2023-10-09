20 celebrities with buffalo hump, dowager's hump or Cushing's syndrome

Most celebrities are perceived as perfect individuals, yet they also suffer from conditions they have not disclosed. There are many celebrities with buffalo hump, and it may be difficult to notice it. The condition, however, does not hinder them from prospering in their careers. Which stars have buffalo hump?

Miley Cyrus, Vin Diesel, and Jennifer Hudson. Photo: @mileycyrus, @vindiesel, @iamjhud on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Buffalo hump, also called dowager’s hump, is caused by Cushing’s syndrome, a disorder of excess cortisol. The excess cortisol increases metabolism, leading to the deposition of fatty tissue between the shoulders and the neck. Curious to know the celebrities with buffalo hump? Check the list below.

Celebrities with buffalo hump

Which celebrities have buffalo hump? Several celebrities have the condition, but you may not notice because some conceal it, while on others, it might be too small to be noticed. Here are celebrities with dowager's hump, which affects their posture.

1. Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano attends The Creative Coalition's 2023 Television Humanitarian Awards at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Alyssa Jayne Milano is an American actress, producer, ex-singer, and activist. She has a successful acting career and is famous for portraying Phoebe Halliwell in the TV series Charmed and Samatha Micelli in Who’s the Boss? She is one of the female celebrities with buffalo hump, but most of her fans do not know. She has reportedly worked to improve her posture and correct the condition.

2. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2' at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Joanna Aniston is an American actress who gained huge prominence after she acted as Rachel Green in the TV series Friends. She has also been featured in Cake, The Good Girl, and We’re the Millers. Jennifer is also a producer and businessperson, and despite her huge public presence, few know about her buffalo hump condition.

3. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Kate Hudson, also known as J. Hud, is a renowned singer known for songs such as Where You At, Spotlight, Giving Myself, and If This Isn’t Love. She has also made a name in the film industry, having been featured in multiple films, including Dreamgirls and Respect. The singer-actress is one of the famous people with Cushing’s syndrome, but it would be difficult to notice the bulge on her back.

4. Halle Berry

Halle Berry speaks at the Fast Company Innovation Festival at Convene in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Source: Getty Images

Halle Maria Berry is an American model and actress. She gained fame as a model, participating in multiple beauty contests and representing reputable brands. Her fame skyrocketed when she ventured into acting, and she has appeared in numerous films and TV shows and has won an Oscar. The Moonfall actress has buffalo hump, which is most unnoticed.

5. Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz speaks onstage at EEEEEatscon 2019 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Cameron Michelle Diaz is also affected by buffalo hump. She has been an acclaimed actress in the film industry since 1994, with numerous acting credits under her belt. She is recognised for her roles in Vanilla Sky, Charlie’s Angels, The Other Woman, and The Counselor.

6. Emma Watson

Emma Watson at The Soho House Awards held at Dumbo House in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson is also among celebrities with bad posture due to buffalo hump. She is an English actress famous for starring in films and TV shows, such as The Bling Ring, Beauty and the Beast, The Circle and Regression. Besides acting, she is a model represented by Storm Model Management.

7. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: SMXRF

Source: Getty Images

Justin Drew Bieber is a Canadian singer and internet personality. He is best recognised for numerous hits, such as Peaches, Ghost, Beauty and A Beat, Yummy, and Love Me. The singer usually wears oversized apparel which conceals the bulge on his back, but his hump could be seen during a shirtless beach walk in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

8. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends Kering's 2nd Annual Caring For Women Dinner - Arrivals at The Pool in New York. Photo: Paul Bruinooge

Source: Getty Images

Kimberly Noel Kardashian is an actress, media personality, model, and businessperson from the United States. Some of her acting credits include Beyond the Break, Deep in the Valley, and Disaster Movie.

9. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey visits the Young Hollywood Studio in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mary Clavering

Source: Getty Images

Ronda Jean Rousey is a professional wrestler and actress famous for appearing in Entourage, Furious 7, The Expandables 3, and Charlie’s Angels. She was formerly a mixed martial artist and judoka expert. She has a buffalo hump even though she is a fitness enthusiast, and if you do not have keen eyes, you might not see it.

10. Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel attends the red carpet for the Mexico City premiere of "Fast X" at Plaza Toreo Parque Central in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. Photo: Manuel Velasquez

Source: Getty Images

Mark Sinclair, famous by his stage name Vin Diesel, is an American actor and film producer. He is known for portraying Dominic Toretto in The Fast and the Furious and Kaulder in The Last Witch Hunter. Vin Diesel is another big name in entertainment with buffalo hump, and despite being a workout freak, he still has it.

11. Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy on stage at the fan screening of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

Edward Thomas Hardy is an award-winning British actor known for his roles in Inception, Locke, The Bikeriders, and Peaky Blinders. He is also a film producer and screenwriter. He is also among male celebrities with a buffalo hump, even though he does rigorous workouts. His hump is not clearly visible, and it is not easily noticeable.

12. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel attends the Los Angeles premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Claire Timberlake is a film producer and actress featured in numerous films and TV shows, including The Illusionist, Total Recall, Next, and Candy. She is also famous as Justin Timberlake’s wife. She has reportedly had buffalo hump for a long time but has not disclosed details about the condition.

13. Miley Cyrus

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus poses backstage. Photo: Todd Owyoung

Source: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is among the famous celebrities with Cushing's syndrome. She is an American actress and singer, and her notable movie appearances include portraying Ronnie Miller in The Last Song and Miley Stewart in Hannah Montana. She does not openly discuss it, which is probably not a big issue for her.

14. Kate Middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at wheelchair rugby and joins a training session. Photo: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Kate Middleton is an American actress known for starring in The Tender Bar, Chicago Fire, Noah Wise, and Elementary. She has been acting since 2003 and boasts approximately 21 acting credits. You will notice a slight bulge on the back of her neck, which affects her posture. Despite having a buffalo bump, the actress has not openly discussed it.

15. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop award for "Anti-Hero" onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Taylor Alison Swift is best recognised as a singer and songwriter with numerous hit songs. Her popular songs include Cruel Summer, Blank Space, Bad Blood, and Love Story. She is one of the celebrities with a buffalo hump, which affects her posture.

16. Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley attends an event at MOMA in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

The London-born actress has thrived in Hollywood since 1993 and is recognised for her roles in Atonement, The Imitation Game, Boston Stranger, and Silent Night. She is one of the famous personalities with a neck hump, which is not visible.

17. Judi Dench

Judi Dench attends the "Allelujah" European Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at Southbank Centre in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

Dame Judith Olivia Dench is considered one of the best British actors, having won multiple accolades and featured in numerous films and TV shows. Her notable film appearances include Skyfall, Shakespeare in Love, Spirited, and Off the Rails. The British actress is among the celebrities with a neck hump, and the bulge on the back of her neck is slightly visible.

18. Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps reacts during the medal ceremony of the Men's 200m Butterfly Final on day four of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. Photo: Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

Michael Fred Phelps is a former competitive swimmer from the United States. He is the most decorated American swimmer, with approximately 28 Olympic medals. The swimmer’s forward head posture and curved back are some of the indications that he has a buffalo hump. His condition is believed to have been caused by intense swimming training.

19. Alfred Molina

Alfred Molina performs at WORDTheatre Presents an All-Star Tribute to author Brian Doyle at The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rebecca Sapp

Source: Getty Images

He is a veteran British actor recognised for his numerous works on stage and screen. He boasts over 200 movies and TV shows since 1978 and has won multiple awards. His notable acting credits include Boogie Nights, Mongolia, and Frida. The actor reportedly has buffalo hump, but his condition is not easily visible.

20. Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner plays her shot from the first tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. Photo: Chris Trotman

Source: Getty Images

Caitlyn Marie Jenner is an American media personality and ex-athlete who won a decathlon Olympic gold medal. She has appeared in Transparent and MTV Cribs. The media personality has a back hump, and the condition has worsened as she ages.

There are numerous celebrities with buffalo hump, and since it is not a fatal condition, most of them have not disclosed they have it. The above stars are a few with the condition, and despite having the condition, they have excelled in their different professions. The condition can be managed by exercising and leading a healthy lifestyle.

Legit.ng recently published a list of short actors. Since no specific height exists for being an actor, you will come across actors of different heights. However, short actors will attract your attention since many actors are tall.

Want to know some short people who have made a name in the film industry? Here is a list of short actors below 6 feet with big names in acting standing out from their tall counterparts.

Source: Legit.ng