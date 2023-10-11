33 Filipino famous people who show off their Pinoy pride

The Philippines is a great country with great people. Filipinos not only thrive within their country's boundaries, but some have made a mark in different parts of the world. Who are the Filipino famous people worth recognising? These Filipino celebrities have put their country on the global map.

Filipino celebrities Lea Salonga, Manny Pacquiao and Bea Alonzo. Photo: @msleasalonga, @msleasalonga, @beaalonzo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Philippines is home to some of the world’s most famous people. It boasts diverse talents, including musicians, actors, sports personalities, and content creators. Their fame has grown beyond their borders, and they are celebrated worldwide due to their excellence in different areas. Here is a look at the Filipino famous people who are always glad to show their Filipino pride.

33 Filipino famous people

Who are the most famous people from the Philippines? There are numerous Filipino celebrities, and here is a compilation of some of them and what makes them stand out.

Most famous Filipino men

Filipino men have always been on the front line to take pride in their country, wherever they are. Here is a list of male Filipino celebs with worldwide prominence.

1. Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao speaks during a press conference with Errol Spence Jr at Fox Studios. Photo: Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

He is a former professional boxer nicknamed PacMan and The fighting pride of the Philippines. Pacquiao has an impressive boxing career record with 63 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws. In politics, he is a former senator of Sarangani province who contested for presidency in 2022.

2. Rodrigo Duterte

Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech as he witnesses the arrival of a shipment of Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines. Photo: Ezra Acayan

Source: Getty Images

Rodrigo, also known as Digong, was the 16th president of the Philippines. He was in office between June 2016 and June 2022. He made history as the oldest person elected president in the Philippines. He was 71 when his tenure began in 2016.

3. Lou Diamond Phillips

Lou Diamond Phillips attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

He is a Filipino actor making a name in Hollywood. He is best recognised for his roles in Courage Under Fire, La Bamba, Stand and Deliver, and The Big Hit. He started acting in 1984 and boasts over 150 acting credits. Lou has won multiple awards in the US film industry.

4. Manny Jacinto

Manny Jacinto attends the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Manny Jacinto is a famous Filipino celebrity based in Canada. He is an established actor known for starring in The Good Place, I Want You Back, and Nine Perfect Strangers. He has been featured in over 44 films and TV series since debuting in 2012.

5. Daniel Padilla

Daniel Padilla (left) and Natasha Allsopp attend SOLERNO PRESENTS A SPECIAL SCREENING OF "A PASSION FOR GIVING" in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Daniel John Ford Padilla is an award-winning actor known for portraying Kiko Alcantara in Crazy Beautiful You and Miguel in Whether the Weather Is Fine. He mostly features in Filipino movies and TV series but has also appeared in a few Hollywood movies.

6. Efren Reyes

Efren Reyes of the Philippines lines up a shot against Kenichi Uchigaki of Japan during the opening day of the nine-day tournament. Photo: JAY DIRECTO

Source: Getty Images

Efren Manalang Reyes, also famous as Bata or The Magician, is a renowned Filipino professional pool player. He is considered one of the greatest in the game and was inducted into the Billiard Congress of America's Hall of Fame in 2023. Bata has won over 100 international tournaments, including the 2004 WPA World Eight-ball Championship and the 1999 WPA World Nine-ball Championship.

7. Arnel Pineda

Arnel Pineda of Journey performs at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato

Source: Getty Images

Arnel Campaner Pineda gained fame in the 1980s in the Philippines and attained international prominence in 2007. He is the lead singer of the rock band Journey, and together, they have released many popular tracks, such as Separate Ways, Open Arms, Who’s Crying Now, and Send Her My Love.

8. Alden Richards

Filipino actor and model, Alden Richards attends the Bodog party at Club Republiq at Resorts World Manila in Manila, Philippines. Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah

Source: Getty Images

Alden Richards is a Filipino actor famous for starring in Imagine You & Me, The Road, and The World Between Us. He has been featured in over 50 films and TV series. The actor has been Boardwalk's ambassador for Young Emerging Sociopreneurs since September 2015.

9. Coco Martin

Actor Coco Martin from the film "Kinatay" at the Palais Stephanie during the 62nd International Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

Rodel Pacheco Nacianceno has acted in over 60 Philippines films and TV series and won multiple awards. He is best recognised for his roles in Sta. Nina, Noy, Ang Panday, and Ang Probinsyano. He has won various awards, including the 2011 Dekada Award for Best Actor of the Decade.

10. Enrique Gil

He is one of the best Filipino movie stars, having starred in numerous movies and TV series. His notable appearances include She’s the One, Everyday I Love You, Bagani, and Make It with You. He also thrives as a model and shares his modelling shots with his massive audience on social media.

11. Vic Sotto

Vic Sotto sitting on a white seat at his home (left). He is enjoying a boat ride (right). Photo: @vicsottoofficial (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Vic Sotto began singing in the 1970s with the band VST & Company and later ventured into comedy. He started acting in 1977 and currently boasts more than 120 acting credits. He is famous for his roles in Daddy’s Gurl, Open 24/7, and Imagine You & Me.

12. Dingdong Dantes

Dingdong Dantes in a white shirt and black Tuxedo suit (left). He gets ready for an interview with Rico Hizon at CNN Philippines (right). Photo: @dingdongdantes on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dingdong Dantes, professionally known as Jose Sixto Gonzalez Dantes III, is one of the celebrities in the Philippines with worldwide prominence. He has acted in numerous films and is best known for starring in Royal Blood, Atlantika, Angels, and Transmutators. He also has a successful modelling career and a significant following on social media, especially on Instagram.

13. John Lloyd Cruz

Actor John Lloyd Cruz attends the Screen International Rising Star Asia Awards during the 2016 New York Asian Film Festival at Furman Gallery in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

He is an award-winning actor recognised for portraying Popoy Gonzalez in One More Chance and Edgar in Honor Thy Father. He has appeared in over 60 films and TV series since his debut in 1992. He is also a commercial model represented by Crown Artist Management.

14. James Reid

James Reid sitting on a motorbike (left). He attends an Oscar party (right). Photo: @james on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Reid rose to prominence when he was 16 after he won the Pinoy Big Brother. He is into acting and is known for movies such as Never Not Love You and Diary of an Ugly. Some of his songs are Randomatic, This Time, and No Erase.

15. Jericho Rosales

Kim Jones poses with Jericho Rosales (right) during the Opening ceremony party of the 17th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) at the Grand Hotel in Busan, South Korea. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun

Source: Getty Images

Rosales rose to stardom after winning the Mr. Pogi talent search. He gained immense prominence after appearing in multiple films and TV series, including Luck at First Sight, Breakaway, Bridges of Love, and The Legal Wife.

16. Paulo Avelino

Paulo Avelino's fame rose after he debuted in the movie Magic Kamison in 2007. He has since appeared in over 50 films and TV series. He sings pop and OPM; some of his most known hits are When She Cries, Hiling, Your Love, and If You Believe. Star Creatives represent him.

Most famous Filipino women

Women have also shown their Pinoy pride globally, earning worldwide recognition. Here are Filipino women thriving in different professions and enjoying international fame.

1. Pacita Abad

Pacita Abad standing in front of one of her paintings (left). The painter working on a piece (right). Photo: @pacita_abad on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pacita Abad is among the Filipino celebrities who have put the country on the map. She was a talented painter with over 30 years in the industry, and some of her famous artworks include ArtBridge, Endless Blues, Sumba to Sulu, and Immigrant Experience. She passed away in December 2004.

2. Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga attends the "Here Lies Love" Broadway Opening Night at Broadway Theatre in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Lea Salonga also features among the most famous Filipino celebrities. She is a singer, actress, and columnist. Her popular songs include Reflection, A Whole New World, and Journey. Some of her film appearances include Mulan, Aladdin, and Second Chances.

3. Alodia Gosiengfiao

Alodia performing on stage (left). She is playing music at a concert (right). Photo: @alodia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Also famous as Senpai Alodia of the Philippines, she is known for dressing up like anime characters. She has a few acting credits but boasts a massive following on social media.

4. Kathryn Bernardo

Kathryn Bernardo attends the Seoul International Drama Awards 2023 at KBS Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun

Source: Getty Images

She has been in the limelight as an actress since childhood and is recognised for her roles in The Hows of Us, A Very Good Girl, and She’s Dating the Gangster. She is also a singer, and some of her well-known songs are You Don’t Know Me and You Got To Believe in Magic. Kathryn is also a top model.

5. Corazon Aquino

Philippine President Corazon Aquino attends a 1986 address on the White House South Lawn. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Corazon is the first woman to be the Philippines president. She assumed office in 1986 and served Filipinos until 1992. Corazon passed away on 1 August 2009 due to a cardiac arrest.

6. Monique Lhuillier

Monique Lhuillier attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Monique is a renowned fashion designer. She founded Monique Lhuillier Bride, which makes bridal gowns, dresses, and other aesthetics. She boasts a huge social media following.

7. Nadine Lustre

Nadine Lustre attends the opening of the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibition at Powerhouse Museum in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Hanna Lassen

Source: Getty Images

Her breakthrough in acting came after she portrayed Eya Rodriguez in Diary ng Panget. She has also been featured in multiple other movies, including On The Wings, Deleter, Till I Met You, and Ulan. Her songs include Bahala Na, Para-Paraan, and No Erase.

8. Bea Alonzo

The actress’ real name is Phylbert Angelli Ranollo, and she has been in the movie industry since 2002. She has starred in over 50 movies and TV series, including How To Be Yours, Love Before Sunrise, and Fan Girl. Bea has won multiple awards, including the 2016 FAP Award for Best Actress.

9. Maine Mendoza

Celebrity endorsers AlDub, Alden Richards (L) and Maine Mendoza (R) at a Mitsubishi vehicle unveiling event. Photo by George Buid

Source: Getty Images

Maine is an award-winning actress born in Bulacan, Philippines. She has been acting since 2015, and her appearance in Princess in the Palace earned her immense fame. She has about 22 acting credits and has been featured in the reality TV shows EAT… and Eat Bulaga.

10. Sarah Geronimo

Philippine singer Sarah Geronimo gets her fingerprint scanned into the computer as she applies for a US visa at the US embassy in Manila. Photo: JAY DIRECTO

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Geronimo (Popstar Royalty) is a popular singer with songs such as Tala, Forever’s Not Enough, and Maybe This Time. The Manila native has starred in movies including Miss Granny, Unforgettable, and A Very Special Love.

11. Imee Marcos

Philippines' Senator Imee Marcos presides over the Senate foreign relations committee hearing in the United States, at the Senate in Manila. Photo: JAM STA ROSA

Source: Getty Images

Imee has acted in 1 for 3 and Ang iibigin ay ikaw pa rin. Currently, she is a serving Philippine senator since 2019. She is also known as the daughter of former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

12. Angel Locsin

Locsin is a multiple award-winning actress featured in numerous films and TV series. Her notable acting roles include portraying Grace in One More Try and Jaica in Everything About Her. She won the Cinemadvocate Award from the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

13. Heart Evangelista

Heart Evangelista wears a checkered skirt, jacket, navy red, black knee-high socks, and bag outside Akris during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Christian Vierig

Source: Getty Images

Her real name is Love Marie Payawal Ongpauco-Escudero, and she has a successful entertainment career with multiple film appearances. She is also known to be the wife of Francis Escudero, senator of the Philippines.

14. Maja Salvador

Actress Maja Salvador standing in a hallway (left). She is dressed in police attire (right). Photo: @maj.salvador on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Maja has acted in over 60 films and TV series and won multiple awards since debuting in 2003. The actress is known for starring in Thelma, Arisaka, Sukob, and The Iron Heart. She boasts a massive following on media platforms.

15. Hidilyn Diaz

Hidilyn Diaz of Team Philippines competes during the Weightlifting - Women's 55kg Group A on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Du Yang

Source: Getty Images

Hidilyn holds two Olympic records for weightlifting in the 2020 Summer Olympics. She is an officer of the Philippines Air Force.

16. Regine Velasquez

Regine Velasquez performing at an event organised by Suzuki. Photo: George Buid

Source: Getty Images

She is one of the most influential Pinoy celebrities and is recognised for her prowess in singing and acting. Some of her famous songs are Hanggang Ngayon, You've Made Me Stronger, and Dadalhin. She has also appeared in Urduja, Diva, Unified, and Unforgettable.

17. Maria Ressa

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa sits on the podium at a Lit. Cologne event. Photo: Henning Kaiser

Source: Getty Images

Maria is a journalist known to be the CEO and co-founder of Rappler, an online news website. She previously worked at CNN as a lead investigative reporter. She is one of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winners.

Filipino famous people have been exceptional in their professions, earning them worldwide recognition. Many Filipino celebrities deserve a mention in this compilation, but the above personalities have been outstanding.

Legit.ng recently published the most famous people in the world. You must be exceptionally talented at something or do something extremely captivating to be recognised. People have found fame in different ways.

Do you want to know who the most famous person in the world is? Read on to discover exceptional people in their professions who enjoy global fame, especially on social media.

Source: Legit.ng