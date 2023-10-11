33 Filipino famous people who show off their Pinoy pride
The Philippines is a great country with great people. Filipinos not only thrive within their country's boundaries, but some have made a mark in different parts of the world. Who are the Filipino famous people worth recognising? These Filipino celebrities have put their country on the global map.
The Philippines is home to some of the world’s most famous people. It boasts diverse talents, including musicians, actors, sports personalities, and content creators. Their fame has grown beyond their borders, and they are celebrated worldwide due to their excellence in different areas. Here is a look at the Filipino famous people who are always glad to show their Filipino pride.
33 Filipino famous people
Who are the most famous people from the Philippines? There are numerous Filipino celebrities, and here is a compilation of some of them and what makes them stand out.
Most famous Filipino men
Filipino men have always been on the front line to take pride in their country, wherever they are. Here is a list of male Filipino celebs with worldwide prominence.
1. Manny Pacquiao
He is a former professional boxer nicknamed PacMan and The fighting pride of the Philippines. Pacquiao has an impressive boxing career record with 63 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws. In politics, he is a former senator of Sarangani province who contested for presidency in 2022.
2. Rodrigo Duterte
Rodrigo, also known as Digong, was the 16th president of the Philippines. He was in office between June 2016 and June 2022. He made history as the oldest person elected president in the Philippines. He was 71 when his tenure began in 2016.
3. Lou Diamond Phillips
He is a Filipino actor making a name in Hollywood. He is best recognised for his roles in Courage Under Fire, La Bamba, Stand and Deliver, and The Big Hit. He started acting in 1984 and boasts over 150 acting credits. Lou has won multiple awards in the US film industry.
4. Manny Jacinto
Manny Jacinto is a famous Filipino celebrity based in Canada. He is an established actor known for starring in The Good Place, I Want You Back, and Nine Perfect Strangers. He has been featured in over 44 films and TV series since debuting in 2012.
5. Daniel Padilla
Daniel John Ford Padilla is an award-winning actor known for portraying Kiko Alcantara in Crazy Beautiful You and Miguel in Whether the Weather Is Fine. He mostly features in Filipino movies and TV series but has also appeared in a few Hollywood movies.
6. Efren Reyes
Efren Manalang Reyes, also famous as Bata or The Magician, is a renowned Filipino professional pool player. He is considered one of the greatest in the game and was inducted into the Billiard Congress of America's Hall of Fame in 2023. Bata has won over 100 international tournaments, including the 2004 WPA World Eight-ball Championship and the 1999 WPA World Nine-ball Championship.
7. Arnel Pineda
Arnel Campaner Pineda gained fame in the 1980s in the Philippines and attained international prominence in 2007. He is the lead singer of the rock band Journey, and together, they have released many popular tracks, such as Separate Ways, Open Arms, Who’s Crying Now, and Send Her My Love.
8. Alden Richards
Alden Richards is a Filipino actor famous for starring in Imagine You & Me, The Road, and The World Between Us. He has been featured in over 50 films and TV series. The actor has been Boardwalk's ambassador for Young Emerging Sociopreneurs since September 2015.
9. Coco Martin
Rodel Pacheco Nacianceno has acted in over 60 Philippines films and TV series and won multiple awards. He is best recognised for his roles in Sta. Nina, Noy, Ang Panday, and Ang Probinsyano. He has won various awards, including the 2011 Dekada Award for Best Actor of the Decade.
10. Enrique Gil
He is one of the best Filipino movie stars, having starred in numerous movies and TV series. His notable appearances include She’s the One, Everyday I Love You, Bagani, and Make It with You. He also thrives as a model and shares his modelling shots with his massive audience on social media.
11. Vic Sotto
Vic Sotto began singing in the 1970s with the band VST & Company and later ventured into comedy. He started acting in 1977 and currently boasts more than 120 acting credits. He is famous for his roles in Daddy’s Gurl, Open 24/7, and Imagine You & Me.
12. Dingdong Dantes
Dingdong Dantes, professionally known as Jose Sixto Gonzalez Dantes III, is one of the celebrities in the Philippines with worldwide prominence. He has acted in numerous films and is best known for starring in Royal Blood, Atlantika, Angels, and Transmutators. He also has a successful modelling career and a significant following on social media, especially on Instagram.
13. John Lloyd Cruz
He is an award-winning actor recognised for portraying Popoy Gonzalez in One More Chance and Edgar in Honor Thy Father. He has appeared in over 60 films and TV series since his debut in 1992. He is also a commercial model represented by Crown Artist Management.
14. James Reid
Reid rose to prominence when he was 16 after he won the Pinoy Big Brother. He is into acting and is known for movies such as Never Not Love You and Diary of an Ugly. Some of his songs are Randomatic, This Time, and No Erase.
15. Jericho Rosales
Rosales rose to stardom after winning the Mr. Pogi talent search. He gained immense prominence after appearing in multiple films and TV series, including Luck at First Sight, Breakaway, Bridges of Love, and The Legal Wife.
16. Paulo Avelino
Paulo Avelino's fame rose after he debuted in the movie Magic Kamison in 2007. He has since appeared in over 50 films and TV series. He sings pop and OPM; some of his most known hits are When She Cries, Hiling, Your Love, and If You Believe. Star Creatives represent him.
Most famous Filipino women
Women have also shown their Pinoy pride globally, earning worldwide recognition. Here are Filipino women thriving in different professions and enjoying international fame.
1. Pacita Abad
Pacita Abad is among the Filipino celebrities who have put the country on the map. She was a talented painter with over 30 years in the industry, and some of her famous artworks include ArtBridge, Endless Blues, Sumba to Sulu, and Immigrant Experience. She passed away in December 2004.
2. Lea Salonga
Lea Salonga also features among the most famous Filipino celebrities. She is a singer, actress, and columnist. Her popular songs include Reflection, A Whole New World, and Journey. Some of her film appearances include Mulan, Aladdin, and Second Chances.
3. Alodia Gosiengfiao
Also famous as Senpai Alodia of the Philippines, she is known for dressing up like anime characters. She has a few acting credits but boasts a massive following on social media.
4. Kathryn Bernardo
She has been in the limelight as an actress since childhood and is recognised for her roles in The Hows of Us, A Very Good Girl, and She’s Dating the Gangster. She is also a singer, and some of her well-known songs are You Don’t Know Me and You Got To Believe in Magic. Kathryn is also a top model.
5. Corazon Aquino
Corazon is the first woman to be the Philippines president. She assumed office in 1986 and served Filipinos until 1992. Corazon passed away on 1 August 2009 due to a cardiac arrest.
6. Monique Lhuillier
Monique is a renowned fashion designer. She founded Monique Lhuillier Bride, which makes bridal gowns, dresses, and other aesthetics. She boasts a huge social media following.
7. Nadine Lustre
Her breakthrough in acting came after she portrayed Eya Rodriguez in Diary ng Panget. She has also been featured in multiple other movies, including On The Wings, Deleter, Till I Met You, and Ulan. Her songs include Bahala Na, Para-Paraan, and No Erase.
8. Bea Alonzo
The actress’ real name is Phylbert Angelli Ranollo, and she has been in the movie industry since 2002. She has starred in over 50 movies and TV series, including How To Be Yours, Love Before Sunrise, and Fan Girl. Bea has won multiple awards, including the 2016 FAP Award for Best Actress.
9. Maine Mendoza
Maine is an award-winning actress born in Bulacan, Philippines. She has been acting since 2015, and her appearance in Princess in the Palace earned her immense fame. She has about 22 acting credits and has been featured in the reality TV shows EAT… and Eat Bulaga.
10. Sarah Geronimo
Sarah Geronimo (Popstar Royalty) is a popular singer with songs such as Tala, Forever’s Not Enough, and Maybe This Time. The Manila native has starred in movies including Miss Granny, Unforgettable, and A Very Special Love.
11. Imee Marcos
Imee has acted in 1 for 3 and Ang iibigin ay ikaw pa rin. Currently, she is a serving Philippine senator since 2019. She is also known as the daughter of former First Lady Imelda Marcos.
12. Angel Locsin
Locsin is a multiple award-winning actress featured in numerous films and TV series. Her notable acting roles include portraying Grace in One More Try and Jaica in Everything About Her. She won the Cinemadvocate Award from the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).
13. Heart Evangelista
Her real name is Love Marie Payawal Ongpauco-Escudero, and she has a successful entertainment career with multiple film appearances. She is also known to be the wife of Francis Escudero, senator of the Philippines.
14. Maja Salvador
Maja has acted in over 60 films and TV series and won multiple awards since debuting in 2003. The actress is known for starring in Thelma, Arisaka, Sukob, and The Iron Heart. She boasts a massive following on media platforms.
15. Hidilyn Diaz
Hidilyn holds two Olympic records for weightlifting in the 2020 Summer Olympics. She is an officer of the Philippines Air Force.
16. Regine Velasquez
She is one of the most influential Pinoy celebrities and is recognised for her prowess in singing and acting. Some of her famous songs are Hanggang Ngayon, You've Made Me Stronger, and Dadalhin. She has also appeared in Urduja, Diva, Unified, and Unforgettable.
17. Maria Ressa
Maria is a journalist known to be the CEO and co-founder of Rappler, an online news website. She previously worked at CNN as a lead investigative reporter. She is one of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winners.
Filipino famous people have been exceptional in their professions, earning them worldwide recognition. Many Filipino celebrities deserve a mention in this compilation, but the above personalities have been outstanding.
