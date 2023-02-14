Uju Okoli’s biography: age, parents, husband, child, movies

The Nigerian movie industry, popularly known as Nollywood, has produced so many great actors who have thrived both locally and internationally. Uju Okoli is one of the finest actresses who got famous through Nollywood. She confidently took centre stage after playing versatile roles in several Nigerian films. Who is she, and how much do you know about her?

Uju Okoli is a Nigerian actress and producer featured in several films, including My Last Hope, Sound of Ikoro, and Village Liars. She is also known for directing movies such as More War, The Lost Son 2, and Men on Hard Way. Her prowess in acting has seen her act alongside other Nollywood stars such as Yul Edochie, Liz Benson, Ken Erics, Mercy Johnson, and her famous father, Obi Okoli.

Profile summary

Full name Uju Okoli Gender Female Date of birth 26 April 1983 Age 39 years old (as of February 2023) Place of birth Ideato Imo State, Nigeria Current residence Ideato, Imo State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Father Obi Okoli Mother Ajie Okoli Siblings 6 Relationship status Married Husband Steven Profession Actress, producer Net worth $400,000

Uju Okoli's biography

The Nigerian actress was born in Akokwa, Ideato North LGA, in Imo state, Nigeria. Uju Okoli's father is a veteran movie director and an actor known as Obi Okoli, and her mother is Ajie Okoli, who is a devout Catholic.

Uju was raised alongside her six siblings, among whom is her elder brother, an actor known as Tony White. She also has an elder sister known as Adoabi.

How old is Uju Okoli?

Uju Okoli's age is 39 years old as of February 2023. The Nigerian actress was born on 26 April 1983.

Educational background

After completing her primary and secondary education, she enrolled at Imo State University, where she had received a degree in Mass Communication.

Career

Uju is one of the most sought-after actresses in Nigeria. Her career began at a tender age because of her father's involvement in the Nollywood industry.

However, her big screen debut was in 2005 when she featured in the movie No More War, which her father directed. Since then, she has appeared in several films and television shows, earning various accolades.

Since her debut, she has received several nominee awards, including the Nollywood Honours Awards, for her excellent participation in the growth of the Nollywood movie industry. In addition, she was nominated for Most Promising Actress in Nigeria at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Uju Okoli's movies

She primarily appears in Igbo and English films and has appeared in dozens of films over the years. According to her IMDb profile, here are some of her movies and TV shows:

Year Movie 2022 Ex & Exes as Dara 2021 My Coffee as Sandra 2018 My One and Only Wife as Uloma 2018 Throne of Terror 2018 A fight to live 1-3 2017 Perfect as Kayla 2016 Echoes of Love as Adaeze

What is Uju Okoli's net worth?

According to TheCityCeleb, her alleged net worth is $400,000. Her primary source of income is her acting career.

Is Uju Okoli married in real life?

The Nigerian actress is married to a non-celebrity only known as Steven. She has managed to keep her love life away from the limelight by not disclosing much about her husband.

Who is Uju Okoli's son?

The Nollywood star has never disclosed any information concerning her son or children. She is a private person and prefers to keep her matters away from the public eye.

FAQs

Who is Uju Okoli? She is a Nigerian actress and producer who has been featured in several films, including My Last Hope and Village Liars. Is Uju Okoli engaged? No, she has already tied the knot. Who is Uju Okoli's husband? The Nigerian actress is married to a man known as Steven. Who are Uju Okoli's parents? Uju was born to her father, Obi Okoli and her mother, Ajie Okoli. Who is Uju Okoli's child? The actress has not shared any information on whether she is a mother. Who are Uju Okoli's siblings? Uju is known to have grown up alongside six siblings, including her elder brother Tony White and sister Adoabi Okoli.

Uju Okoli is a Nollywood actress based in Imo State, Nigeria. Her popularity has gradually grown since she first appeared in the movie Echoes of Love as Adaeze. She has also appeared in numerous other movies and TV shows.

