Alessandra Gucci’s biography: age, mother, husband, net worth

Who is Alessandra Gucci? She is a celebrity child, entrepreneur, and fashion designer from Italy. She is widely known as the daughter of the former head of the Gucci Fashion House, Maurizio Gucci, and the great-granddaughter of Guccio Gucci, the founder of the House of Gucci.

A picture of the Italian fashion designer and her sister Allegra. Photo: @darkosaawrioo on Twitter (modified by author)

Alessandra Gucci is an experienced Italian fashion designer known for being a member of the Gucci family. Unlike some of her other family members, she never worked at her great-grandfather's fashion house. Instead, she created her unique space in the fashion industry. She is the owner of the luxury brand AG.

Profile summary

Full name Alessandra Gucci Gender Female Date of birth 28 June 1976 Age 46 years old (as of April 2023) Place of birth Milan, Italy Zodiac sign Cancer Current residence Switzerland Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Maurizio Gucci Mother Patrizia Reggiani Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Husband Federico Children 1 Education Università della Svizzera Italiana Profession Entrepreneur, fashion designer Net worth $300 million - $400 million

Alessandra Gucci’s biography

The fashion designer was born in Milan, Italy. She is the eldest daughter of the Gucci House’s heir Maurizio Gucci and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. Her father was an Italian businessman and the former head of the Gucci Fashion House, while her mother was a socialite. Alessandra's parents married on 28 October 1972 and divorced in 1994.

Her father died on 27 March 1995 when she was 18 years old. As confirmed later, Alessandra's father was murdered by a gunman hired by her mother, Patrizia. Her mother was sentenced to 29 years in prison with her accomplices for Maurizio's murder. She came out of jail in 2016.

The Italian entrepreneur grew up alongside her younger sister called, Allegra, an Italian lawyer, and author. She released a book in 2022 titled Fin Dei Giochi which means Where, Game Over.

Pictures of Alessandra Gucci’s parents. Photo: @hausofsine, @FilmUpdates on Twitter (modified by author)

Who are Alessandra Gucci’s grandparents?

Alessandra's paternal grandparents are Rodolfo Gucci and Sandra Ravel, while her maternal grandparents are Ferdinando Reggiani and Silvana Barbieri. Her paternal grandfather Rodolfo, also known as Maurizio D'Ancora was a prominent Italian entrepreneur and actor. Her great-grandparents are Guccio Gucci, the founder of the House of Gucci, and Aida.

After completing her high school education, the celebrity child attended the Università della Svizzera Italiana in 1998 and graduated in 2001 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Economics.

What is Alessandra Gucci’s age?

The Italian entrepreneur is 46 years old as of 2023. When was Alessandra born? She was born on 28 June 1976. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Alessandra Gucci do?

Alessandra is an entrepreneur and fashion designer. According to her LinkedIn profile, she used to design handbags for her premium label AG. In 2008, she launched a limited edition collection titled The First, which contained 99 handbags, with 11 of each of the nine styles made. She also paid tribute to her family by naming the designs after her father, Maurizio, and grandfather, Rodolfo.

What is Alessandra Gucci’s net worth?

The Italian fashion designer has an alleged net worth of between $300 and $400 million. Her primary source her various businesses. She and her sister Allegra inherited a significant portion of his father's fortune of over $400 million.

A photo of Alessandra's father and sister. Photo:@allegragucci_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Alessandra Gucci’s husband?

She is married to a guy named Federico. Little is known about their relationship as they prefer to keep their personal life under wraps. She and her family reportedly reside in Switzerland now.

What is Alessandra Gucci’s height?

The Italian established entrepreneur stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. She weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms.

Fast facts about Alessandra Gucci

Alessandra Gucci is an Italian entrepreneur and fashion designer. Growing up in a family with a rich legacy in the world of fashion, Alessandra has made a name for herself as a designer, launching her own label, AG, which features a collection of high-end handbags.

