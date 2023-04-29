Mike Tyson’s children: how many kids does the former boxer have?

Mike Tyson is an American former professional boxer popularly known as Iron Mike or Kid Dynamite. The boxer's success can be partly attributed to his family's support, especially his kids. Despite being recognised as a fierce heavyweight champion, he is also a devoted family man with a big heart. Discover more about Mike Tyson’s children in this article.

Mike Tyson has been married three times and divorced twice. The boxer's family has been highly scrutinised, especially by his fans and critics. Here is everything you need to know about Mike Tyson’s children.

Who are Mike Tyson’s children?

How many kids does Mike Tyson have? The former American professional boxer has fathered seven children. However, he lost one of his children in 2009, making a father of six at the present. Find out more about them and who their mothers are.

1. Mikey Lorna Tyson

Mike Tyson’s daughter, Mikey, was born in 1990. She is 33 years old as of 2023. Who is the mother of Mikey Lorna Tyson? Her mom is Kimberly Scarborough. She is the eldest daughter of the ex-world champion.

2. Rayna Tyson

Rayna, famous as Ramsay Tyson, is the first-born child of Mike Tyson from his second marriage with Monica Turner. She is an up-and-coming actress and is already starting to make her way into the film industry. Rayna was born in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, on 14 February 1996. She is 27 years old as of 2023.

Rayna attended New York University and studied a course in film in 2014. In 2016, she was nominated for Best Film Student at the university. She was a crew member of the highly acclaimed psychological thriller Joker.

3. Amir Tyson

Amir is the former boxer's second child from his second marriage with Monica Turner. He was born on 5 August 1997 in Bethesda, Maryland, United States. The young entrepreneur is 25 years old as of 2023. Amir is the founder of a streetwear clothing company named Debonair Attire. He is also a fitness coach and boxing commentator.

The young entrepreneur’s clothing line specialises in T-shirts, caps, phone cases, hoodies, tracksuits and long-sleeved tops. Mike Tyson’s son, Amir, graduated from the American University in Washington, majoring in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in History.

4. Miguel Leon Tyson

Miguel Leon is a young and aspiring singer with a strong passion for playing musical instruments, particularly the drums and piano. Miguel was born in the marriage between the professional boxer and Sol Xochitl. He was born on 18 April 2002 in the United States. He is 21 years old as of 2023.

Miguel is fond of boxing. Besides boxing, he loves is heavily involved in volunteer works and charity.

5. Exodus Tyson

Mike Tyson’s daughter, Exodus Tyson, was born in March 2005. Her mother is Sol Xochitl. She was only four years old when tragically died in a treadmill accident at her home. Exodus passed away on 27 May 2009. Speaking about the tragic accident, Mike Tyson said,

I really was beating myself up over my daughter. I was staying in the house, depressed; it was a dark moment in my life. [Acting] keeps me functioning as a healthy human being… I am working with dealing with it… I am going through a process, trying to heal. I am in denial, because I don't know how to handle it. I don't know what to do or say. I appreciate everybody who supported me.

6. Milan Tyson

Milan was born in December 2008 in the United States of America. She is 15 years old as of 2023. Milan was born to the former boxer and her mother, Lakiha Spicer. The teenager is an enthusiast of sports, especially tennis. Being one of the boxer’s youngest kids, her dad hasn't revealed much about her.

7. Morocco Tyson

Morocco is the youngest kid in the Tyson family born in 2011. He is 12 years old as of 2023, and not much is known about him. The celebrity kid has an Instagram account, where you can find captivating photos of him. Judging from his Instagram pictures, the celebrity kid appears interested in tennis and boxing.

FAQs

Does Mike Tyson have kids? The former professional boxer is a father to seven children: Amir, Rayna, Exodus, Miguel, Mikey, Milan and Morocco. What are Mike Tyson’s kids’ ages? His children’s ages are as follows: Mikey (33), Rayna (27), Amir (25), Miguel (21), Milan (15) and Morocco Tyson (12). Who is Mike Tyson’s oldest daughter? The boxer’s oldest daughter is Mikey Lorna. Who is the mother of Mikey Lorna Tyson? Her mom is Kimberly Scarborough. What happened to Mike Tyson's child? His daughter, Exodus, passed away on 27 May 2009 in a horrible treadmill accident. Who did Mike Tyson have children with? The American boxer has had children with Lakiha Spicer, Monica Turner, and Sol Xochitl.

Mike Tyson’s children have gained public attention due to their father's fame and success. Although they have different mothers, they share a strong bond with their father, who is is termed as a devoted parent who always prioritises their welfare.

