The National Assembly has provided fresh details regarding the new national minimum wage bill

The Senate and House of Reps passed the bill on Tuesday, July 23 after President Tinubu presented it to the lawmakers at the Red Chamber and the Green Chamber

The SSA on National Assembly Matters, Senator Abdullahi Gumel, in a statement released to the press on Thursday, disclosed the actual date Tinubu might sign the wage bill into law

FCT, Abuja - All things being equal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may sign the Minimum Wage Bill into law next week, following the passage of the bill by the National Assembly.

Legit.ng reports that the N70,000 minimum wage bill awaits President Tinubu's assent to be passed into law, after both chambers of the national assembly passed the bill on Tuesday, July 23 after President Tinubu presented it to the lawmakers.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, July 26, multiple sources within the National Assembly revealed that the bill was finalized on Wednesday, July 24, and transmitted to the President on Thursday, July 25.

The Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, Senator Abdullahi Gumel, confirmed the development via a terse statement on Thursday.

“The bill will be transmitted today (Thursday),” he said.

The President is expected to give expeditious assent to the bill.

What you should know about the new minimum wage bill

Legit.ng recalls that the Senate and House of Representatives accelerated the passage of the N70, minimum wage during their separate plenaries.

The Senate and the House of Representatives swiftly passed the National Minimum Wage Act 2019 (Amendment Bill).

The amended National Minimum Wage Act, 2019 prescribed an N70,000 minimum wage and a three-yearly review of the wage, The Nation reports.

This is an increase from N30,000 and a reduction in the periodic review of the national minimum wage from five years to three years.

Akpabio: "Gatemen, drivers can’t earn less than N70k"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, has disclosed the categories of Nigerian workers entitled to the N70,000 minimum wage.

According to the Senate president, staff like house help, apprentices, and other domestic workers would not be paid less than N70,000.

Akpabio stated this during passage of the new minimum wage bill forwarded to the chamber by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, July 23.

