Famous Debo’s biography: age, height, real name, parents, girlfriend

Famous Debo is a prominent American rapper, dancer, model and social media celebrity. He is one half of the group Chris and Debo known for songs such as Bring Em Out and Notifications. The couple also shows their dancing prowess through numerous videos, catching many people’s attention on social media.

The American rapper leans against a car as he takes a picture. Photo: @_famousdebo

Source: Instagram

Famous Debo is an up-and-coming rapper from Chicago, Illinois. He has released a few songs worth listening to. Read his biography to learn more about his rise to fame and personal endeavours.

Profile summary

Full name : Derrick Cummings

: Derrick Cummings Nickname : Famous Debo

: Famous Debo Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 6 March 2003

: 6 March 2003 Age : 19 years old (as of 2022)

: 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : United States

: United States Current residence : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’8”

: 5’8” Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 143

: 143 Weight in kilograms : 65

: 65 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother: Judah

Judah Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Brooklyn Queen

: Brooklyn Queen Profession : Social media celebrity, model, dancer, and rapper

: Social media celebrity, model, dancer, and rapper Net worth : $1.3 million

: $1.3 million Instagram: @_famousdebo

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Famous Debo’s biography

Famous Debo’s real name is Derrick Cummings. The rapper was born on 6 March 2003 in the United States of America. He is the only child in his family.

Who are Famous Debo’s parents? The name of his mother is Judah, while the identity of his dad remains a mystery.

How old is Famous Debo?

Famous Debo’s age is 19 years as of March 2022, and he marks his birthday on 6 March every year.

The model strikes a pose as he relaxes on a seat. Photo: @_famousdebo

Source: Instagram

What is Famous Debo’s nationality?

The multi-talented celebrity is an American of African-American ethnicity. Where does Famous Debo live? The Bring Em Out singer currently resides in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Why is Famous Debo famous?

He is best known as a rapper, dancer, model and social media celebrity. Debo teamed up with his longtime friend Chris to form Chris and Debo, an American music and dance group. The duo has released several rap songs and dance clips, some of which include;

Bring Em Out

I Like

Banana Head

Notifications

Designer Girl

Lil MisBehave

They also run a successful YouTube channel with over 590 thousand subscribers, where they frequently share their songs, dance moves, challenges, and lots of hilarious clips. Debo and Brooklyn Tub Prank is one of their most-watched videos on YouTube.

Debo from Chris and Debo is also an Instagram model. He uploads lots of his model pictures on the platform and has endorsed brands such as Sauce Avenue.

What is Famous Debo’s net worth?

Even though his exact net worth is unknown, Idol Networth, an unverified source, alleges that it is approximately $1.3 million. Debo’s source of wealth can be attributed to earnings from his multiple careers as a singer, model and social media influencer.

Who is Famous Debo’s girlfriend?

He is reportedly dating Brooklyn Queen. She is a Detroit-born rapper known for her hit song Beat the Baby. She is occasionally seen in Debo’s social media photos and videos.

Are Chris and Debo related?

Debo and Chris have no blood relations. However, the two are dance partners, as seen in most of their social media videos. The duo is also a music group and has released numerous songs.

How tall is Debo?

Famous Debo’s height is 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm), and he weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kg).

The rap duo, Chris and Debo, poses for a group photo. Photo: @_famousdebo

Source: Instagram

Social media presence

The renowned model is present and active on multiple social media platforms. He has a massive following on Instagram, where he regularly shares his lifestyle pictures and videos. His Twitter account has over 7K followers. Usually, he posts numerous comedic clips on TikTok, where he has a huge audience.

Famous Debo enjoys a thriving career as a musician, model, dancer, and social media influencer. He has achieved quite a lot as an individual entertainer and part of the Chris and Debo group.

READ ALSO: Chantel Everett’s biography: age, real name, siblings, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Chantel Everett’s biography. She is a prominent American model and reality television superstar known for starring in 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel.

She was born CeAir Everett on 2 February 1991 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Her modelling pictures on Instagram have caught the attention of many netizens, and currently, she boasts a massive following on the platform. Everett’s acting debut came in 2016 when she was featured in the fourth season of 90 Day Fiance. Her bio offers more details about her profession, marriage, and net worth.

Source: Legit.ng