Who is the owner of Big Brother Naija? The people behind the show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has been a cultural phenomenon in the country for many years. The show has cemented its place as a staple of Nigerian pop culture and entertainment. From the shady confessionals to the dramatic romances and the sad evictions, the franchise has entertained many for years. But there are still many unanswered questions about BBNaija. For instance, who is the owner of Big Brother Naija?

Although BBNaija has been going on for a long time, surprisingly little is known about the people behind the show. It has made many new stars, but fans still don't know who the CEO of Big Brother Nigeria is? Have a look at the faces behind the scenes.

Who is the owner of Big Brother Naija?

Who is the CEO of Big Brother Nigeria? The fan-favourite show is owned by a group of companies and not an individual, as many would have thought. Although the ownership of the TV show is reported to have changed hands a few times since its beginning, BBNaija is currently owned by the Banijay Group of companies, which creates entertainment across over 20 countries.

The Group is also responsible for other hit reality shows around the world, including Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Survivor, as well as other fictional global hits like Peaky Blinders, Mr Bean, and Black Mirror. Other people responsible for the success of the show include:

Who is the founder of Big Brother Naija?

Although the Banijay Group of companies may be the current owner of the hit reality TV show, the Group did not start the franchise. The reality show was founded by John de Mol Jr.

The owner, who is 67 years old in 2022, is a Dutch billionaire who made his fortune as a TV producer and a media mogul. He also created the popular American reality shows The Voice and Fear Factor.

The whole premise of BBNaija was drawn from the classic science fiction novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, which tells of a dystopian world in which there are cameras and audio microphones on everybody all the time. In the novel, the footage is viewed by the “thought police”, which is where the series gets its format.

In the drama, the housemates are confined in a house and restricted from interacting with the outside world unless the house allows it. The housemates share their private thoughts in a confessional per week on which housemate they want to be evicted.

Who is the producer of Big Brother Naija?

In Nigeria, the franchise is partly owned by Multichoice Nigeria. Its subsidiary Africa Magic hosts the show. The producer of BBNaija is Red Pepper Pictures, a South African company.

Because of his active role in the show, many have thought that Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu is the CEO or producer of Big Brother Naija. However, this is not the case, as Ebuka is only the host of the franchise.

Where is the Big Brother Naija house located?

In this franchise, the house itself plays a role almost as central as that of the contestants in the success of the show. It is seen to almost have a personality of its own.

The Big Brother house has had a few different locations. When the show first started in 2006, the house was located in South Africa. The second season of the show was also held in South Africa, although there was an 11-year gap between the first and second seasons of the show.

After facing a lot of backlash about the show being in South Africa, Multichoice decided to bring the house to Nigeria. After all, it is a show by Nigerians for Nigerians, and it only makes sense for it to be hosted at home. Following this decision, the Big Brother Naija house was moved to Lagos, where it is reported to be located in Ilupeju.

Winning history of the Big Brother Naija contestants

The show started in 2006, with the first season, whose winner was Katung Aduwak. There was a long break before the second season, which aired in 2017. The show is currently in its sixth season and has had a different title and winner in each season.

Season Title Winner Season 1 (2006) None Katung Aduwak Season 2 (2017) See Gobe Michael Efe Ejeba Season 3 (2018) Double Wahala Miracle Igbokwe Season 4 (2019) Pepper Dem Gang Mercy Eke Season 5 (2019) Lockdown Laycon Season 6 (2021) Shine Ya Eye Whitemoney

Who is the voice behind Big Brother Naija?

The contestants of Big Brother Naija often get their instructions from a voice that has come to be known as “Biggie” by viewers. So who is the voice behind Big Brother Naija? Mike Ejike Ibedilo is the one who is Big Brother's voice.

He is a broadcaster, a voice actor and a model. He has been a radio host on Cool FM, and has had many other roles. But his voice may be his biggest asset, as he has come to be known as Biggie.

Who is Big Brother Naija in person?

Although Ejike Ibedilo may be Biggie’s voice, he is not Biggie. Thus, the question of who Big Brother is cannot be directly answered because Biggie is not an actual person, but just a concept.

Evidently, the CEO of Big Brother Nigeria has done a great job with the reality TV series. Fans have a great love for it, and hopefully, it will continue to entertain Nigerians for many years to come.

