Khaid’s biography: age, real name, net worth, where is he from?

Khaid is an up-and-coming rapper, singer, and songwriter from Nigeria. He came into the limelight after being signed to Neville Records. The record label is owned by Sydney Talker, a famous Nigerian social media influencer, comedian, entrepreneur and actor. Khaid’s biography highlights all you need to know about him.

Photo: @khaidxr on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Khaid is among the budding artists in the Nigerian music industry. He released his debut album, Diversity, in May 2022. The rapper has also released a couple of songs, including Jolie and With You. He is currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Profile summary

Real name Sulaimon Shekoni Abiola Famous as Khaid Gender Male Date of birth 10 December 2004 Age 18 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Ojo, Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Lagos State Tribe Yoruba Ethnicity African Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 7 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter, and rapper Net worth $100,000

Khaid biography

The up-and-coming singer was born Sulaimon Shekoni Abiola in Ojo, Lagos State, Nigeria, where he was raised. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage. The rapper grew up alongside seven siblings. He is from the Yoruba tribe.

How old is Khaid?

The Nigerian entertainer is 18 years old as of 2023. He was born on 10 December 2005. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

The Nigerian Afro-fusion artist began his music career at the age of 13. Initially, he made freestyle videos and performed in the streets of Ojo, Lagos State Nigeria. He, however, gained public recognition in January 2022 after he was signed to Neville Records, a record label owned by Sydney Talker, a popular Nigerian social media influencer comedian, actor, and entrepreneur.

Khaid's songs

He released his debut song, With You, on 20 January 2022 under the Neville Record label. In May 2022, he released his debut album, Diversity, with six tracks. Here are some of his popular songs.

Jolie

With You

Ski

Fire

Blessed

Bad Man

Akpako

Medusa

Amala featuring Zlatan and Rexxie

What is Khaid’s net worth?

The budding Nigerian rapper has an alleged net worth of $100 thousand. His primary source of income is his music career.

Fast facts about Khaid

Who is Khaid? He is a young rising Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter. Where is Khaid from? He was born in Ojo, Lagos State, Nigeria. What is Khaid's age? He is 18 years old as of 2023. He was born in 2005. What is Khaid's real name? The rapper’s real name is Sulaimon Shekoni Abiola. What is Khaid's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $100 thousand. Who signed Khaid? The rapper is currently signed to Nevile Records, Sydney Talker's label. Who is Khaid dating? He is not dating anyone at the moment. He is presumed single. Where does Khaid live now? The Nigerian Afro-fusion artist and songwriter currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Khaid’s biography details his background, profession, and net worth. He became famous after being signed to Neville Records. He released his first solo extended play, Diversity, in May 2022. The rapper has also released a few songs, including Jolie and With You.

READ ALSO: Landon Asher Barker’s biography: who is Travis Barker's son?

Legit.ng recently published Landon Asher Barker’s biography. He is a young American rapper, singer, actor, reality TV star, and social media influencer. He was born on 9 October 2003 in Santa Monica, California, United States of America.

Landon Asher is famous for being the son of Travis Barker, a renowned musician and drummer of the rock band Blink-182, and Shanna Moakler, a former model, beauty pageant, and actress. He is also recognized for appearing in the Meet The Barkers reality TV series. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Source: Legit.ng