35 iconic Tony Montana quotes that still hit hard to this day

Tony Montana's quotes are famous among millions who have watched the fictional character in action in the Scarface (1983) film. American actor Al Pacino is part of the reasons this villain-protagonist is known worldwide. He was the one who played Antonio "Tony" Montana in the movie.

Antonio "Tony" Montana is known for his criminal and corrupt acts in the 1983 Scarface film. The Cuban immigrant enters into crime and illegal trades while chasing a better life in America. Scarface is undoubtedly one of the best crime movies ever, especially when you focus on Al Pacino's phenomenal performance as an intelligent, dangerous, brutal, fearless, angry, and powerful criminal who also loves his sister. On top of that, most viewers find the movie's storyline relatable to their lives because it centers on Tony's struggle for success.

Best Tony Montana quotes from Scarface

Tony Montana's Scarface movie continues to influence pop culture worldwide. Viewers believe the character represents someone in real life because the story is partly based on Tony Camonte — the protagonist of the 1932 film Camonte, which in turn was an adaptation of Tony Guarino from the 1929 novel. Meanwhile, the novel is a loose fiction of Al Capone — a real-life Italian-American gangster born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1899. Below are some of the best quotes from Tony Montana:

All I have in this world is my balls and my word, and I break 'em for no one!

The world is yours, chico, and everything in it. So say goodnight to the bad guy.

You need people like me so you can point your f*ckin' fingers and say, "That's the bad guy." So...what that make you? Good? You're not good. You just know how to hide, how to lie.

I always tell the truth. Even when I lie.

I never f*cked anybody over in my life and didn't have it coming to them. You got that?

This country was built on laundered money.

You worry too much. You're gonna have a heart attack.

Every dog has his day.

I want what's coming to me...the world...and everything in it.

You should have kept your mouth shut, they’d have thought you was a horse and let you out.

Famous Tony Montana quotes from Scarface

Al Pacino's character, Tony, is unintentionally funny and also full of wisdom. You can't hold in your laughter when you see how upset he becomes because his brilliant master plan for fortune and a luxurious life takes more work than he envisioned. According to him, the American dream should require less effort. Below are some of Al Pacino's quotes from Scarface that you will find inspirational, refreshing, and hilarious to some extent:

Every day above ground is a good day.

In this country, you gotta make the money first. Then when you get the money, you get the power. Then when you get the power, then you get the women.

The only thing in this world that gives orders is balls.

The world is yours!

Do you know what capitalism is? Getting f*cked!

Why don't you try sticking your head up your a*s? See if it fits.

What do you think I am? Do you think I'd kill two kids and a woman? F*ck that! I don't need that sh*t in my life.

You all a bunch of f*ckin' a*ssholes. You know why? You don't have the guts to be what you wanna be?

I come from the gutter. I know that. I got no education... but that's okay. I know the street, and I'm making all the right connections.

With the right woman, there's no stopping me. I could go right to the top.

Memorable Tony Montana's quotes from Scarface

Tony Montana's rough language and motivating words unveil his ruthless nature in his quest for success. The following Tony Montana quotes unveil the determination that kept the character going even in the most challenging situations:

You wanna waste my time? Okay. I call my lawyer. He's the best lawyer in Miami. He's such a good lawyer that by tomorrow morning, you gonna be working in Alaska. So dress warmly.

Who do I trust? Me!

You f*ck with me, you're f*cking with the best.

You're good-looking. You got a beautiful body, beautiful legs, beautiful face, all these guys in love with you. Only you got a look in your eye like you haven't been f*cked in a year!

Maybe you can hand out yourself one of them first-class tickets to the Resurrection.

You got nothing to do with your life, man. Why don't you get a job? Do something; be a nurse. Work with blind kids, lepers, that kind of thing. Anything beats you waiting around all day, waiting for me to f*ck you, I'll tell you that.

It's the f*cking bankers, the politicians. They're the ones that want to make coke illegal! So, they can make the f*cking money, and they get the f*cking votes, they're fighting the bad guys, they're the bad guys! They f*ck anything and anyone.

You wanna work eight, ten f*cking hours? You own nothing. You got nothing! Do you want a chivito on every corner looking after you? Watching everything you do? Everything you say, man?

The guys that last in this business are the guys who fly straight. Low-key, quiet.

The guys who want it all, chicas, champagne, flash...they don't last.

Iconic Tony Montana's quotes

Nothing mesmerizes Scarface movie fans more than inspirational words from Tony Montana. The character shows no mercy to rivals and backstabbers but can also be vulnerable and charitable when in a good mood. Below are some beautiful Tony Montana quotes from Scarface:

I kill a communist for fun, but for a green card, I gonna carve him up real nice.

Do you think you can take me? You need a f*cking army if you gonna take me!

I got ears, ya know. I hear things.

I work hard for this. I want you to know that.

You think you kill me with bullets? I take your f*cking bullets! Go ahead!

So you wanna dance, Frank, or do you wanna sit here and have a heart attack?

Would you kiss me if I wear the hat?

Well, you can know about me when you stop f*cking around and start doing business with me.

You don't got nothing to do with your life. Why don't you get a job? Work with lepers. Blind kids. Anything's gotta be better than lying around all day waiting for me to f*ck you.

You a communist? Huh? How'd you like it, man? They tell you all the time what to do, what to think, what to feel. Do you wanna be like a sheep? Like all those other people? Baah! Baah!

The f*ckin’ country was built on washing money.

What was Tony Montana's most inspirational quote?

Tony Montana's most inspirational line from the 1983 Scarface movie is, "The only thing in this world that gives orders is balls."

What were Tony Montana's wisest words?

His wisest words from the 1983 Scarface movie are, "Every day above ground is a good day."

What is the famous line from Tony Montana?

Tony Montana's most famous line from the 1983 Scarface movie is, "I always tell the truth. Even when I lie."

What were Tony Montana's last words?

In the final scene of the 1983 Scarface movie, Antonio "Tony" Montana wields an M16 assault rifle while shouting, "Say hello to my little friend!" as he mows down a chunk of the hitmen invading his compound.

What is Tony Montana's personality type?

Tony Montana from the 1983 Scarface movie has an unhealthy ESTP personality. He feels alive in high-risk situations and often does things for attention. Additionally, he is impulsive and indulges in sensory amusements.

What is the main message in Scarface?

The biggest lesson Tony Montana from the 1983 Scarface movie sends viewers is to make money but not lose themselves in the process. Value the people and things that made you who you are because wealth and success are only beneficial if you have someone to share them with.

These iconic Tony Montana quotes from Scarface are still relevant in society four decades after the film was released. You can apply some of these inspiring words in your life; if they prove helpful, you can teach others the same principles.

